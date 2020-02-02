Chasing Intel

Intel's (INTC) share price has advanced more than 45% since 2019. While the company’s financials didn’t improve nearly as much as the stock did (Table 1), the significant share performance was achieved totally through the multiple expansion (Figure 1A). Apparently, other than just the current quarter fundamentals, Intel's stock price has factored in more of growth from distant financial forecasts. In this post, I identified the sources of the share price change by breaking down Intel's stock price into two parts: the fundamental value which is driven by the current fundamentals, and the momentum value which is related to future fundamentals. There are different investment implications with respect to the source of Intel share value creation.

Intel Fundamental Outlook

For the current quarter, strong Q4 results were driven by the Datacenter Group with total revenue clearly beating the guidance and consensus. Better than expected low-end PC demands generated CPU supply shortages. With Intel continuing to add wafer capacity to deliver 6-8% increase in PC unit volumes, the shortages are expected to abate in 1H 2020. The company shows clear intention to prioritize server CPUs and manufacture 10nm in two factories with increasing yields. Shipping of 10nm mobile CPU Ice Lake notebook with 44 system design wins already ramps up strongly. Forward looking a strong demand, Intel is expected to launch a rich portfolio of 10nm products which include 5G base station SoCs, Xe GPUs, AI accelerators and Xeon datacenter CPUs. To this end, the company is ramping its 3rd 10nm fab (Arizona) and is set to deliver 10nm+ in 2H 2020 with 7nm to launch in 2021 with Ponte Vecchio GPU. The company further guided a strong Q1 2020 on continued strength in datacenter and an above seasonal, double-digit PC growth. A strong share price reaction to Q4 ER was mainly attributed to the favorable Q1 guidance – an indication that the market price has shifted its focus to forward fundamentals.

Current Fundamental Price Target

An easy way to estimate the fundamental value of Intel shares is to compare its fundamentals with the actual price at the same point over time. The logic is that the valuation should reasonably relate to the then "forward" fundamentals, as the fair value at any time should be the "discounted future fundamentals." Using the historical "linear" relationship between forward financials and actual prices, the fundamental value of Intel's shares can be estimated. To this end, I developed a realistic relationship between actual stock price and next-period forecast financials. This is achieved by using data over the last 5 years to estimate a historical linear relationship between share price and next-quarter financial metrics like revenue, EPS, gross margin, capital expenditure and free cash flow. All the relevant metrics are forward forecasts "at the same time" of the price in the history. I then used this relationship to estimate the fundamental share value by using the current financial forecasts from the analysts. This is the green line you see in Figure 1 below.

Until recently, Intel's actual stock price (black line) has been closely tracking the fundamental value (green line) since early 2019 (Figure 1). At current price level around $66, Intel's fundamental value should be around $59. If you use this conventional measure of fundamental value, Intel's stock is $7 overvalued, relative to what the next-quarter financials can support. Like many other tech stocks, the seeming overvaluation surfaced since early October. One may reasonably assume that it was a result of the general market surge from the passage of “Phase 1.” For the mispricing that is not explained by the company fundamentals, I moved to the next likely reason, i.e., momentum, or future financials.

Forward Fundamental Price Target: Overweighting Distant Fundamentals

With more than 10% mispricing just based on the current-quarter financials, the market price appears to look beyond current financials and puts more weights on future revenue growth. So, it stands to reason that there has been a fair amount of distant revenue discounting in the share valuation. It is this deep forward thinking that a stock like Intel has performed. What this means is that a proper Intel valuation should realistically incorporate the discounting of the distant revenue and maybe the "exponential" nature of future revenue gain.

Therefore, in order to properly discount future "relevant" distant financials, I identified the (nonlinear) pricing relationship by correlating share prices with various versions of revenue and EPS estimates for the following 4 quarters. Note, I added the revenue and EPS forecasts of the next 4 quarters and their square terms (to overweight). Now the new price estimate will include the impact of looking into distant revenue and also overweight them. This is the higher red line (than green line before) in Figure 2. In short, the estimated "forward momentum price" at $74 (in red) is shown in relation to the actual Intel price at $66 (Figure 2). Again, it is not surprising that the current fundamental price ($59) is lower than the momentum price by the amount of discounting additional distant revenue, $15. The previous undervaluation of $15 has increased to $8 after most of the additional price premium has been properly accounted for the expectation of revenue in the distant quarters (Figure 3).

From Current Fundamentals to Future Fundamentals

So, Figure 3 tells one story of the Intel value creation. If you think the market should only pay Intel’s current quarter financials, the shares are worth about $59. But if there is indication that the market is starting to price in Intel’s scheduled 10nm product launch, INTC's shares should be valued at $74. In either way, the market pays up to the midway about $66. In terms of future fundamentals that the price is forward looking, INTC is undervalued by $8, or 11%.

Despite of trading close to the current fundamental value for most of 2019, Intel's shares have gradually been trading toward the higher forward fundamentals level since October (see blue circle in Figure 3). As Intel prices have been adjusted for the underlying general market movement, I don’t think these upticks were a result of the “Phase 1.” Instead, I surmise that the market finally acknowledges the possibility of Intel’s new product rollout in 2020 and the likely improvement in the CPU space. That being said, investors have been cautious to assess the future market share from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). At this time, because of the large base, Intel is still “protected” by “the Rule of Large Numbers” that investors tolerate the CPU market share loss to AMD in exchange for the total CPU pie growth.

Takeaways

Intel’s recent price movement has been mainly driven by the multiple expansion than by the actual financials. This is an indication that the market has shifted its attention on the growth prospect of future fundamentals. Making such a distinction has interesting implications: The valuation attributed to the current fundamentals should be reasonably stable because the magnitude of earnings surprise is limited. Yet, the future fundamental value is always more at risk because it is subject to Intel’s ability to deliver the new 10nm products as promised. Since Intel has a track record of delaying the 10nm launch, the market has not paid up to the full fair value reflecting the forward fundamentals. Although, there have been encouraging signs that investors will start pricing in the likelihood that this time will be different. Since October, Intel's share price has been moving higher toward the level that reflects the forward financials. At this time, Intel's shares should have at least another 11% upside.

