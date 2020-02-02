Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Welcome to Wall Street Brunch, our preview of stock market events for investors to watch during the upcoming week. You can also catch this article a day early by subscribing to the Stocks to Watch account for Saturday morning delivery. Podcast listener? Subscribe now to receive Wall Street Breakfast by 8:00 a.m. every trading day on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

The coronavirus outbreak in China will undoubtedly dominate headlines once again as investors look to get a handle on how bad the ramifications are for the global economy. Near ground zero, trading resumes Monday in Shanghai and Shenzhen after the week break for the Chinese New Year. On the U.S. earnings front, major players Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Disney (NYSE:DIS), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and BP (NYSE:BP) step to the earnings stage along with hundreds of other companies. The macro spotlight falls on the January jobs report due out at the end of the week. Economists are looking for 156K jobs adds and a slight uptick in hourly wages. Meanwhile, Super Bowl LIV will be more than just an entertainment and advertising spectacle on Sunday as legalized sports betting goes mainstream to create some interesting side bets on the companies looking to rake it in.

Notable earnings reports: Alphabet (GOOG) and Sysco (NYSE:SYY) on February 3; Disney (DIS), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Ford (NYSE:F), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Sony (NYSE:SNE), MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN), Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), BP (BP) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) on February 4; Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Humana (NYSE:HUM), General Motors (GM), Match.com (NASDAQ:MTCH), Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX), FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) on February 5; Uber (NYSE:UBER), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), New York Times (NYSE:NYT), Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) on February 6; Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) on February 7.

IPO watch: Online mattress retailer Casper Sleep (CSPR) is expected to price its IPO on February 5. The unprofitable company that calls itself the "Nike of sleep" set its expected pricing range well below the roughly $1.1B it commanded in the last funding round. Casper set a range of $17 to $19, which implies a lower valuation that its last funding rounds and could leave Series C investor Target (NYSE:TGT) with a paper loss. Other IPO pricings expected this week are Professional Holding (OTCPK:PFHD) on February 3 and PPD (PPD) on February 5 and OneWater Marine (ONEW) on February 6. IPO lockup periods expire for AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) on February 3, as well as Immode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Immune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) on February 4. In Asia, Central Retail Corporation is looking to raise up to 81.1B baht or ~$2.7B in what will be Thailand's largest IPO.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Old Dominion to $0.20 from $0.17, SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) to $0.14 from $0.12, Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) to $0.405 from $0.375, Meredith (NYSE:MDP) to $0.595 from $0.575, Polaris (NYSE:PII) to $0.62 from $0.61, Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to $0.42 from $0.83, United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) to $0.78 from $0.735, Allstate (NYSE:ALL) to $0.55 from $0.50, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to $0.40 from $0.37, Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) $2.15 from $2.10, Aflac (NYSE:AFL) to $0.28 from $0.27, Corning (NYSE:GLW) to $0.22 from $0.20.

M&A tidbits: Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) shareholders meet on February 4 at a special meeting to vote on the merger with LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF). Just Eat Takeaway shares begin trading next week after the merger of Just East (OTC:JSTLF) and Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF) closes. Shareholders with Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) vote on February 7 on the pending merger.

Analyst/investor meetings: General Motors (GM) has a Capital Markets Day event scheduled for February 5 to discuss Q4 results, 2020 guidance and the future of GM. Macy's (NYSE:M) also has a highly-anticipated Investor Day event set for February 5. Other key corporate events during the week include a Texas Instruments' (NASDAQ:TXN) capital management strategy webcast on February 4, Zion Bancorporation's (NASDAQ:ZION) Biennial Investor Conference and a TPI Composites Investor Day (NASDAQ:TPIC) event on February 7.

U.S. auto sales: TrueCar forecasts new vehicle sales in the U.S. will fall 2.9% in January to 1,099,510 units. The research firm expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be down 0.8% Y/Y to 887,729 units. Forecast by manufacturer: BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) +11.9% to 23,123 units; Daimler -0.6% to 23,663; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) -4.1% to 130,546; Ford (F) -11.4% to 152,106; General Motors (GM) +1.5% to 187,501; Honda (NYSE:HMC) -3.7% to 102,221; Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) +15.0% to 48,327; Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) +10.5% to 41,294; Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -24.0% to 76,607; Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) -2.1% to 45,102; Tesla +13.8% to 21,054; Toyota (NYSE:TM) flat at 155,984 units; Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) +0.7% to 43,445.

Super Bowl gambling: The American Gaming Association forecasts that a record 26M American bettors will wager approximately $6.8B on the big game. What makes things different this year is that a larger mix of those bets will be made online or at casinos in the 13 states (Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Oregon, Arkansas, Delaware, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York) with legalized sports gambling. Companies in the sports betting mix include Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:OTC:DEAC) via its DraftKings (DRAFT) deal, Flutter Entertainment (OTC:PDYPF), GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN).

Super Bowl ads: The most highly-watched TV event of the year is bringing in tech players Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Squarespace and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) with high-profile commercials. Perennial big spender Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) has spots running for Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra. It's also no surprise that consumer product heavyweights Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) are also back. PepsiCo has the most ads running (SodaStream, Pepsi, Cheetos, Mountain Dew, Doritos and Sabra), while Coca-Cola is coming in heavy with its promotion for the new Coke Energy line. Kellogg (NYSE:K) is airing a spot for Pringles and giving Pop-Tarts its first SB runout. Automakers Toyota (TM), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), Jeep (FCAU) and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) have commercials set to run for models, while Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) will showcase the all-electric Taycan. First-time Super Bowl advertiser Little Caesars is also making an appearance.

Healthcare meets politics: It's way to draw any conclusions about the 2020 election, but there are a couple of political wildcards this week that could move healthcare stocks. If Joe Biden upsets Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucus managed care stocks like UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Cigna and Centene (NYSE:CI) are seen rallying and the Trump Administration could release an international pricing index that would lower certain Medicare drug prices for companies like Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Patent watch: The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board is expected to issue a ruling on a key patent covering Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Tecfidera next week.

Vaping execs go to DC: Execs with Juul (JUUL), Logic, NJOY, Fontem and Reynolds American (NYSE:BTI) are scheduled to testify on February 5 in front of the House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee on their role on the teenage vaping crisis. Questions are likely to focus on marketing practices and the health effects to vaping. The hearing takes place shortly after Altria's (NYSE:MO) $4.1B writedown on Juul, which followed a previous writedown from a few months ago of $4.5B.

Striking stuff: The House is expected to vote next week on a new bill to strengthen the rights of workers to unionize. The Protecting the Right to Organize Act would give workers more power in disputes, penalize companies that retaliate against employees trying to form unions and grant more collective-bargaining rights. The bill would also change who qualifies as an employee vs. an independent contractor in what could be a significant development for gig companies like Uber (UBER), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Postmates and DoorDash (DOORD).

ICE London 2020: The CEOs of William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY), 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF) and Betsson (OTCPK:BTSNF) will be speakers at the gaming conference in London. Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) will also have reps speaking.

Pershing Square: Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF) has an investor presentation scheduled for February 5. The firm's long positions include Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), Chipotle (CMG), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Howard Hughes, Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A).

Business updates: Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is due to issue its monthly sales report on February 5.

Concrete things: The huge World of Concrete 2020 convention takes place in Las Vegas from February 4-7. Naturally, the event is big for companies like U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR), Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC), Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), CRH(NYSE:CRH), Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), Martin Marietta (NYSE:MLM), Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) and Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) with the focus squarely on commercial concrete and mason construction.

Beyond chicken: A big test in the restaurant sector launches on February 5 with KFC sampling consumer response to new plant-based Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) menu items. Beyond Fried Chicken will be sold for a few weeks in and around Charlotte, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee. "This test will be the proof point of should we launch this nationally," noted KFC U.S. Marketing Chief Andrea Zahumensky. A successful test run could lead to a national deal between Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) and Beyond Meat

Spotlight on blockchain: The 4th International Blockchain Congress takes place on February 6 in Chicago. Topics on the agenda include policy, AI & data, tokenomics, healthcare, smart contracts, supply chain, fintech, crypto, security, energy & estate, infrastructure and development.

Notable annual meetings: Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) on February 4 and Tyson Foods (TSN) on February 6.

Barron's mentions: A search by the publication for the top international dividend stocks yields Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY), HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), BP (BP), Total (NYSE:TOT), China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CMWAY) as interesting picks. The sharp sell-off in stocks due to coronavirus fears is seen leaving some bargains for investors. Those stocks looking likely to see a post-virus bounceback include United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Carnival (NYSE:CCL), Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) and Starbucks (SBUX). T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is called a winner, with or without the Sprint (NYSE:S) merger. "If T-Mobile simply returns to its historic valuation premium to AT&T and Verizon Communications, its stock would have upside of 12%," observes Nicholas Jasinski.

Sources: CNBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, AdAge, EDGAR, The Hill