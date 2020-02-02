AMD: Do Not Confuse A Bubble With A Foundation

I believe that the release of the numbers was not the needle that caused a bubble to burst, but merely a correction, as the company's fundamentals remain extremely strong.

AMD has now released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 figures. And while the numbers were even slightly better than I expected, the share price has gone down quite a bit.

Introduction

I have always been bullish on AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) in my analyses. While fundamental data has suggested that AMD has achieved a valuation that has more or less priced in a perfect performance, I still believed that some bear investors are overlooking the fact that the company has some leeway and, overall, a great portfolio with great prospects. The "conclusion" of my last analysis perfectly captured my sentiment about AMD. There, I stated:

AMD is a company with excellent future prospects and good management. Investors must bear in mind, however, that the share price already reflects much of this. This does not mean, however, that this high valuation is unjustified. On the contrary, I think AMD has earned its market reputation and still has some room to maneuver. What has changed, however, is the risk of setbacks in the event of disappointing news. Investors have to take this into account.

AMD has now released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 figures. And while the numbers were even slightly better than I expected, the share price has gone down quite a bit. But I believe that the release of the numbers was not the needle that caused a bubble to burst, but merely a correction, as the company's fundamentals remain extremely strong. Investors should be aware of this.

Analyses

Revenue was up 50 percent (USD 2.13 billion) year-over-year primarily driven by the Computing and Graphics segment. In this segment, revenue was up 69 percent on a year-over-year basis and 30 percent on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The picture in the enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment is mixed. While the revenue was up 7 percent on a year-over-year basis, it was down 11 percent on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Fortunately, strong EPYC processor sales did offset weak semi-custom sales. Otherwise, the decrease would be even greater. So here we see that AMD is benefiting from a very broad portfolio. That reduces the dependence on individual products or individual trends. And of course, it is normal that the semi-custom revenue drops at the end of the current console cycle. But since AMD supplies the CPU and GPU for the next console generation, future growth is certain.

Besides, if you look at the bigger picture, you can see how strongly the company grew overall in 2019. The trend here is upwards for both revenue and total cash:

(Source: 4Q 2019 results/table by author)

With all of this revenue, AMD also increased its earnings tremendously, both on a non-GAAP and GAAP basis. EPS was USD 0.15 compared to USD 0.04 a year ago and USD 0.11 in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP EPS was USD 0.32 compared to USD 0.08 a year ago and USD 0.18 in the prior quarter. Here again, the bigger picture is impressive:

(Source: 4Q 2019 results/table by author)

The trend in the gross margin is in line with this development. In the fourth quarter, the gross margin was 45 percent and significantly higher than a year ago (38 percent GAAP / 41 percent Non-GAAP) and even higher than in the prior quarter (43 percent). According to the management, these improvements were primarily driven by the ramp of 7nm products:

(Source: 4Q 2019 results/table by author)

The balance sheet is also worth mentioning. AMD reduced its gross debt by USD 524 million and principal debt by almost USD 1 billion in 2019. According to the management, these debt reductions result in an annualized interest expense saving of approximately USD 16 million. With less than USD 600 million gross debt at the start of 2020, AMD now is net cash positive:

(Source: 4Q 2019 results)

Some investors were somewhat disappointed with the outlook, although it was better than I expected. For the first quarter of 2020, AMD now expects revenue to be approximately USD 1.8 billion. This would be an increase of around 42 percent on a year-over-year basis, but a decrease of approximately 15 percent quarter-over-quarter. According to the company, this decrease is driven by negligible semi-custom revenue which continues to soften. For the full-year 2020, AMD expects growth in revenue of about 28 to 30 percent. All segments are expected to contribute to this growth.

The prospects are therefore initially geared towards further growth. The new 7nm generation and also the new consoles should be mentioned as catalysts. But I also see the use of GPU in the server market as an underlying trend, which will grow steadily in the long term. Two such areas in particular where GPUs become essential are Artificial Intelligence and High-Performance Computing ("HPC"). HPC can be described by the following definition:

The HPCtechnology provides excellent computing power and enhanced performance for running advanced applications. It uses parallel supercomputers and clusters of computers where aggregation of computing power is needed for delivering higher performance. The increasing number of complex applications, in each and every business process and research, is significantly boosting the demand for HPC.

Put simply, HPC carries the foundation for extremely many applications away from the CPU to GPU. According to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), each GPU-accelerated server replaces dozens of commodity CPU servers, delivering a dramatic boost in application throughput and cost savings:

(Source: The time for GPUs has begun)

The HPC market is expected to grow accordingly. The HPC related market was valued at USD 33.45 billion in 2018, but is expected to reach a value of almost USD 40 billion by 2023:

(Source: Revenue from broader high-performance computing by segment)

As mentioned above, there are other players. Especially Nvidia is pursuing a long-term strategy in the HPC market. Nevertheless, AMD has a strategy as well. This is what CEO Lisa Su has said during the conference call:

I think the data center GPU market continues to be an important growth vector for us and now I call that over the several year horizons. So when you look at the opportunities that we have, when we combine our CPU and GPU IP together, they are very, very strong. I mean, for example, this is the reason that we won the Oakridge National Lab Supercomputer with Frontier, which are actually both the CPU and the GPU win and some of the optimization that we have done with that overall system. We think that there are additional opportunities like that as well as machine learning and AI opportunities. Our focus there has been to work with large cloud providers to optimize the machine learning frameworks and we had some key milestones that we completed in the fourth quarter that will continue to be a focus for us in 2020 and beyond.

Conclusion

The share price lost some ground after AMD published the numbers for the last quarter and the full-year 2019. I think that the release of the numbers was not the needle that caused a bubble to burst, but merely a normal correction. Maybe the coronavirus had some impact here too. In any case, the fact remains that AMD is extremely well-positioned in the long term. There are enough catalysts to expect further profit growth. The company also impresses with a good balance sheet. This gives AMD more financial opportunities in the future.

