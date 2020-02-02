Ford Is A Value Play At Present

The restructuring, the joint venture with Mahindra, and the move into the EV market are all grounds for optimism.

The Ford Motor Company (F) has had a shaky year hitherto - and its quarterly earnings reflect that fact. Nonetheless, while not without its risks, I believe that the venerable automotive firm is undervalued at present.

Ford bears have plenty to point at to argue the contrary - and at first glance, the quarterly results for the 2019 financial year certainly help their case.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 40.34 billion 1.15 billion Q2 38.85 billion 148 million Q3 36.99 billion 425 million Total 116.18 billion 1.72 billion

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Ford's investor relations page.

A strong Q1 2019 - fueled by good truck and utility sales in North America - was followed by a much weaker Q2 and Q3. Profits were down for a number of reasons, however, not all of which are negative in the long run.

For instance, Ford is still in the midst of its restructuring moves that were initially announced back in July 2018, and which it forecast as incurring $11 billion in charges. The restructuring, which targets Ford's manufacturing and product development as well as under-performing operations in Asia, Europe, and South America, will take three to five years to complete, and obviously will impact earnings while it is in progress. But the leaner and more profitable Ford that is the intended result of this restructuring can only be a boon to long-term shareholders.

Part of that restructuring, and another source of the costs incurred over the current financial year, involves a joint venture with Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (OTCPK:MAHDY). It is no secret that Ford has struggled to make an impact in the growing Indian car market, as its vehicles have not been able compete with the cheaper models available in this market. The joint venture allows Ford to get some of its SUVs sold at prices that Indian customers will pay and build the Ford brand there, though a one-time impairment charge of around $800-900 million was incurred in relation to sales of assets to the joint venture.

Though the costs incurred as a consequence of the restructuring and the joint venture with Mahindra can be viewed as short-term costs for long-term gain, it is hard to say the same about the rising warranty and incentive costs that have been incurred. The rising warranty costs have been incurred due to faulty dual-clutch transmissions in Focus and Fiesta sedans, both of which are discontinued. CEO Jim Hackett addressed the warranty issue, stating that:

"The product development process has been redesigned... The benefits of all that are in the next generation of products."

The cause of the rising incentive costs was attributed to increased competitive pressures. As CFO Tim Stone put it:

"It’s a competitive environment... There’s some new entrants with the SUV space and certainly in trucks as well. We want to provide outstanding value to customers, and our incentives are expected to be greater than planned."

Competitive pressures also account in part for slowing sales in China, as German and Japanese automakers have claimed a larger slice of the car market there, though Ford is also hampered there by an overall reduction in consumer demand. 2019 marked the third year in a row where Ford's China vehicle sales fell - in 2017 sales fell 6%, in 2018 sales fell 37%, and in 2019 sales fell 26.1%.

All of these factors - the restructuring costs, the joint venture costs, the rising warranty and incentive costs, and the consistent decline in China vehicle sales - have had a hand in impacting Ford's 2019 financial year results, and I expect Q4 to reflect that too, especially with the news that Ford will take a $2.2 billion hit in relation to pension plans. Yet despite all of this, I remain optimistic about Ford's prospects going forward.

For one thing, while net income has been in flux over the past five years, revenue has steadily increased.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 144.08 billion 1.23 billion 2015 149.56 billion 7.37 billion 2016 151.8 billion 4.6 billion 2017 156.78 billion 7.73 billion 2018 160.34 billion 3.68 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Ford's investor relations page.

While 2019 overall may end up a weaker year than 2018, Ford has had a decent performance in the North America market. The F-Series pickup truck has outsold its rivals over the course of the year, and new SUVs such as EcoSport, Edge, and Expedition have also performed well, as have the Lincoln brands.

The forthcoming Mustang Mach-E is but one example of Ford's foray into the EV market. Image provided by motor1.com.

Ford is also positioning itself to be a player in the electric vehicle market. Lincoln has partnered with Rivian to develop an all-new electric vehicle, and there is an electric version of the F-150 pickup truck forthcoming, in addition to the Mustang Mach-E. In all, Ford is investing $11.5 billion into the electric market, and this, in tandem with its restructuring and its joint venture with Mahindra, is where its future growth and profitability will come from.

Given its restructuring, its joint venture, and its investment in electric vehicles, it is likely that in the long term, Ford will come out as a stronger and more profitable company. However, in the near-term, it is not a stock I would recommend for income investors. Given the costs it has incurred due to all of the above, and the ongoing costs that the above will continue to incur, Ford's dividend may well be reduced at some point in the next few years.

I surmise this by looking at the balance sheet. At present, Ford's long-term debt stands at $100.47 billion, and while this is offset by a net worth of $35.39 billion, cash-on-hand worth $20.52 billion, short-term investments worth $16.81 billion, and total accounts receivable of $62.05 billion, it is likely that any further costs Ford's restructuring will incur may lead them to cut the dividend so that they can cover such costs and shore up their balance sheet. While Ford looks like an attractive income investment given its 6.77% dividend yield, its payout ratio of 48.74%, and its free cash flow of $12.93 billion, it is not a stock I would recommend in the near-term as an income investment.

However, as I am optimistic about its restructuring plan, its joint venture with Mahindra, its prospects in the electric vehicle market, and the fact that Ford's revenues remain strong, I do think that Ford has merit as a value investment.

Currently, Ford trades at $8.86 per share, 8.58% above its 52-week low of $8.16 and 16.10% below its 52-week high of $10.56. Chart generated from FinViz.

Currently, Ford trades at a share price of $8.86 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The current P/E is lower than Ford's five-year average P/E of 10.98, and the current dividend yield is higher than Ford's five-year average dividend yield of 5.11%. This suggests that Ford is trading at a discount to fair value at present, prompting the question of what fair value for Ford is.

To determine fair value for Ford, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.43 (6.51 / 15 = 0.43), and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $20.61 (8.86 / 0.43 = 20.61). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.59 (6.51 / 10.98 = 0.59) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $15.02 (8.86 / 0.59 = 15.02).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.76 (5.11 / 6.77 = 0.76) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $11.66 (8.86 / 0.76 = 11.66). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $15.76 (20.61 + 15.02 + 11.66 / 3 = 15.76). On the basis of this estimate, Ford's stock is currently undervalued by 78%.

In summary, China aside, Ford's disappointing Q2 and Q3 results for 2019 can be attributed to factors that are either one-time costs (the warranty issues, the cost of the joint venture with Mahindra) or as part of the ongoing restructuring process. In the long run, the restructuring, the joint venture, and the moves into the electric vehicle market should pay off for Ford. Because investing in these areas will be a priority for Ford going forward, I cannot recommend it as an income investment. But in light of its significant discount to fair value, I can recommend it as a value investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.