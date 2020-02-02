3M Fits Perfectly With A Dividend Reinvestment Plan

It does not look as if the company is about to return to strong growth.

Introduction

3M (NYSE:MMM) has published the figures for the fourth quarter and the 2019 financial year. The figures were rather disappointing. The market had probably expected a quick turnaround, but this did not materialize. As I said in my previous analyses, I don't believe in a quick turnaround at 3M because the company is struggling with macroeconomic problems. Besides 3M is not getting its costs under control. From a fundamental perspective, I believe that the company is only fairly valued. Therefore, I do not see significant upside potential for the time being. Nevertheless, 3M's current situation provides an excellent opportunity to buy some additional shares from time to time. In the long term, I see the company as a strong investment. In any case, I remain invested in order not to miss the upswing.

Analysis

With its first-quarter results, 3M did not only miss expectations, but also slashed its guidance. It was the stock’s worst day in more than three decades. After missing estimates for both Q1 earnings and revenues and cutting its 2019 outlook, the stock price plunged 8 percent. This was the third time in a row that 3M has cut its outlook. When the figures for the second quarter were published, the company confirmed its outlook and even achieved slightly better sales than previously expected. The figures for the fourth quarter tend to be disappointing again, so let's have a quick look at the highlights of the quarter:

Sales were USD 8.1 billion, up 2.1 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Organic local-currency sales declined by 2.6 percent year-on-year.

GAAP EPS was USD 1.66.

The operating cash flow was USD 2.3 billion. Free cash flow was USD 1.8 billion.

Given that, 3M was not able to grow organically, but only due to acquisitions. And although revenues in the fourth quarter climbed from USD 7.95 billion to USD 8.11 billion, 3M only generated USD 969 million in profits. Furthermore, legal costs hurt earnings, and I guess this was the decisive factor for the missed expectations. According to 3M, the company has been engaged in mediation and resolution negotiations in multiple cases concerning the PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) litigation proceedings. As a result, the company recorded a significant litigation-related charge of USD 0.29 per share. This also affects the entire year. The figures for the whole year are as follows:

Sales were USD 32.1 billion, down 1.9 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Organic local-currency sales declined by 1.5 percent.

GAAP EPS was USD 7.81. The adjusted EPS was USD 9.10 versus 2018 adjusted earnings of USD 10.46.

Operating cash flow was USD 7.1 billion. Free cash flow was USD 5.4 billion, up 10 percent on a year-on-year.

But in the long term, 3M is an excellent company that is extremely well-positioned. The company has quite a diversified business, and this business is protected by patents, experienced management, and an impressive track record. Many investors like me are looking for such companies. This is especially true as it relates to the diversified portfolio because within such a portfolio, weak business segments can be compensated by strong segments. To better serve global customers and markets, 3M is realigning the company from five business groups to four. And looking here in more depth, it is not all bad:

(Source: 4Q results presentation)

The Safety and Industrial segment performed indeed bad. Sales were down almost USD 4.8. The operating income was down 12 percent on a year-on-year basis. Sales and operating income in the Transportation and Electronics segment declined as well (6.2 and 20.8 percent). While the Consumer business developed quite passably (stagnating sales, but growth in operating profit of 14 percent and a strong margin of 23.4 percent), the Healthcare segment was strong. Sales were up 25 percent and the operating income increased by 21.3 percent. This was mainly due to acquisitions (M*Modal and Acelity), as organic growth was again weak. Last year, 3M acquired Acelity, the leader in wound care market. 3M paid USD 6.7 billion or 15x Acelity's adjusted EBITDA. During the conference call, the chief financial officer of 3M said that Acelity delivered results better than expected, so that is a good thing. Furthermore, it seems, according to the conference call, that M*Modal outperformed management's expectations for both growth and income.

For the future, the company intends to boost growth and become more efficient with a new business model and leaner structures. A reduction of 1,500 jobs worldwide will also contribute to this. 3M is also planning a return to sales and earnings growth in 2020.

(Source: 2020 outlook)

Although growth is rather slow, it shows that 3M is not caught in a never-ending downward spiral. In 2019, the company invested USD 3.6 billion in R&D and CapEx. It should be clear that it may take some time before these efforts come to bear. But 3M is finally doing something to streamline the portfolio with savings and to increase sales and profit organically and externally with investments.

Furthermore, investors have to take into account that this year was in particular influenced by high costs for M&A, restructuring and legal expenses. Given that, fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of USD 1.95 were affected by USD 0.20 because of these restructuring costs. According to the conference call, these costs were not factored into 3M's prior guidance. Taking this into account, earnings were USD 2.15 per share and in line with the high end of 3M's guidance range.

Additionally, investors should not forget that the company makes fairly generous use of share buybacks. Over the last 10 years, 3M has reduced the number of outstanding shares by more than 20 percent.

Data by YCharts

For the full-year 2019, 3M repurchased $1.4 billion of its shares. Long-term investors in particular benefit from this, as the dividend paid out is increased on fewer shares. This either increases the dividend yield or the company has more financial opportunities to invest in growth.

Given that and from a historical perspective, the net common payout yield is still at an attractive level. According to YCharts, the net common payout ratio can be defined as:

The percent a company has sent back to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends based on a company's market cap. If a company with a 500 million market cap has purchased 50 million of stock and has a dividend yield of 10% over the last twelve months, the net payout yield would be 20%.

With this very useful metric, we can see that the shareholders' benefit of holding 3M ranges between 2 and 8 percent on a historical level. And at the moment, the yield is 5.25 percent:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

With a forward P/E ratio below 20 and the current market environment, 3M seems to be fair valued (maybe slightly overvalued). However, with a dividend yield of over 3 percent and a payout ratio of around 60 percent, the dividend is safe and offers long-term investors a good opportunity to reinvest their dividends or cash in a stable company.

The management is putting the company on a long-term footing, and I think it is doing the right things here. It will probably take a while for 3M to get back on a successful track, but until then investors can enjoy the rising dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.