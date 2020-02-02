Mastercard: Strength In 2020

Make no mistake, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) continues to deliver solid performance, and in our opinion, this stock is a buy on any sizable pullback and still makes an excellent addition to any portfolio focused on growth. Of course, it must be stated that the name has been priced for continued near-perfect performance of the underlying company. Let us face facts. For years, the argument of the name being overvalued has been made, but shares continue to rise. While the overall economy and market have been strong, Mastercard as a company has continued to invest in itself. Let us be clear, you are certainly paying for performance. We reiterate this key fact because the Street has essentially priced shares for continued beats against consensus estimates. We get there through growing volumes, well-managed expenses and double-digit growth in earnings. On the bearish side of things, any real earnings missteps would send the name falling, and risks to consumer strength if they grow, could be a detriment. But as of now, Mastercard keeps delivering, and the market continues to assign a premium valuation to the name. This is evidenced by its multiple being nearly 40 times trailing earnings and 35X forward EPS.

Despite the recent stalling of the stock in relation to the recent market weakness, Mastercard is a growth machine, and the stock has still more than tripled from where we recommended it at $90 a share. With the solid growth Mastercard is showing, the valuation has been justified. To continue to run higher, performance must continue. In this column, we will examine trends in sales and earnings and discuss our expectations looking ahead.

Strong volumes drive revenue growth

Regardless of the broader market action, the data remains strong. The recently reported quarter saw another impressive top line, with solid increases in Q4 revenues over the past three years:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see from the graphic, the growth in revenues is impressive. The results strongly suggest that the company will continue its stable and reliable growth. Net revenue for the quarter came in at $4.41 billion, a 16.1% increase over Q4 2018. This was primarily due to better-than-expected performance in gross dollar volume and a large increase in processed transactions.

Mastercard saw a 12% jump in gross dollar volume, surpassing our expectations for 11% growth, and saw a 19% increase in transactions processed. The transaction growth drives the huge gains we saw in revenues.

Not only is this growth above what we thought we might see for volumes (18-19%), but it is simply impressive for a long-standing company like Mastercard and shows the company is still executing to near perfection. In other words, the company is executing to a point where the market remains confident. Of course, with so many more transactions processed, we need to be on the lookout for rising expenses. This is because a rise in expenses could offset revenue and pressure margins.

Keep an eye on operational expenses

One consideration to keep in mind is that operational expenses do continue to rise rather sharply, right in line with rising revenues. Expenses grew year-over-year vs. last year by 11% on an adjusted basis. On a currency neutral basis, expenses were up just 12%. This is very well done considering the rise in revenues. What we mean is that the pace of revenue growth outpaced the operational expense growth. It should be noted that continued investment in strategic initiatives as well as normal operational growth expenses resulted in the expense trend moving higher.

Obviously, we hate to see rising expenses. Total adjusted operating expenses were $2.0 billion for several reasons, including primarily spending related to strategic initiatives, as well as higher promotional spending and of course acquisition-related integration expenses. Of the total increase, 6 points were due to investments in strategic initiatives. Now, when we factor in the increase in revenues, as well as the increase in expenses, we still see that it led to operating income increasing 94% as reported. This is strong growth. Adjusted operating margin expanded to 54.4% from 52.3%. With this margin expansion, earnings per share continue to impress.

Earnings growth

Putting it all together, we see earnings growth. We have more transactions being processed, we have growing revenues, and widening margins. Tremendous. The expense growth is justified by the pace of revenue growth. This has us bullish on this pullback in the broader market, especially when we factor in the billions of shares repurchased over the years. With the continuing solid performance, we have seen a nice bump in earnings per share:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This earnings growth is clear. Every year the company has been expanding its bottom line, and meaningfully so. For this, the Street has rewarded this stock. In turn, shareholders are winning. This most recent quarter was no exception as the company saw net income widen to $2.1 billion from $0.9 billion, hitting $2.07 per share, up 138% from last year. When we adjust for this and other items, we see that the more comparable adjusted net income came in at $2.0 billion, up 23% from last year's $1.6 billion. What is more, earnings per share on an adjusted basis were up 26% to $1.96, and this surpassed our expectations for $1.90 per share in adjusted earnings. This result comes from higher-than-expected revenues, a lower-than-expected rise in expenses, and the company also repurchased $1.0 billion worth of stock in the quarter (3.6 million shares). With this established growth, we see 2020 delivering impressive continued gains over 2019.

2020 projections

Factoring in the trajectory of Mastercard's performance in 2019, as well as the investments the company has made strategically, we see growth in 2020. Of course, we have to consider the trends in new cards being issued, transaction volume growth, and gross dollar volume growth. It is safe to say we remain bullish. Based on what we are seeing, we project 2020 revenues coming in at $19.2-19.6 billion and earnings per share coming in at $8.90-$9.10.

Take home

With earnings per share growing in the high teens, the bearish pressure ways with the stock trading at 35X forward earnings. The stock like in the last few years is priced for outperformance. Therefore, for the stock to see continued rises, expect performance to register above our outlook and that of analysts. Underperformance would lead to strong selling in our opinion. With that said, we see strong performance in 2020. We think as always the company grows into its valuation. Mastercard is a buy under $300.

