Reynolds: Looks Fair

I see the appeal and multiple expansion opportunity, but am mindful about the leverage and positioning.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) has gone public in an offering which was well received by investors in a market facing some turmoil. Investors like the strong brands and very reasonable pro-forma earnings multiples at around 15 times. While this is to be applauded, the company is not really growing as its strong brands see stiff competition and suffer a bit from changes in lifestyle/environmental consciousness as well, while the company carries quite some debt.

I consider shares fairly valued here, yet do look forward to watch the development from the IPO from here.

The Business

Reynolds is a household name and thus hardly requires an introduction as its products can be found in 95% of the US households. Besides the namesake brand, the company is furthermore known from Hefty, among others. The company is active in cooking products, waste & storage products, and tableware, in which the company has leading brands.

Actual product examples include items like aluminium foil, bakeware, trash bags, food storage bags, and disposable tableware, although one can wonder how resilient this business is in the future given the increased awareness and desire to use sustainable products.

The company has four segments. Reynolds' cooking and baking is the largest segment with $1.2 billion in sales and $234 million in EBITDA. This very strong positioning allows for margins of 20%. Hefty waste & storage generates $696 million in sales, on which it reports $172 million in adjusted EBITDA for strong 25% margins from trash and food storage bags.

The tableware business is a bit bigger with $757 million in sales, as $168 million in EBITDA translates into margins of 22%. The other trash segment is called Presto Products which generates $539 million in sales and $85 million in EBITDA.

IPO And Valuation Thoughts

Reynolds and underwriters sold 47.2 million shares at $26 per share, right within the preliminary offering range of $25-$28 per share. With the offering, Reynolds is generating $1.23 billion in gross proceeds.

With 202 million shares outstanding following the offering, the equity valuation comes in at $5.25 billion. Following a 10% move higher on the first day of trading to $28.50 per share, the equity valuation has risen towards $5.75 billion.

Note that the business is highly leveraged, with net debt seen around $4.15 billion ahead of the offering. Assuming $1.15 billion in net cash proceeds from the IPO, net debt will fall back to $3.0 billion. In fact, new debt will be a bit lower as Reynolds is more or less spun off from its former holding company. In fact the company guides for a net debt load of $2.44 billion following the IPO.

The company has seen fairly stable performance in recent years. It reported sales of $2.9 billion in both 2016 and 2017 and saw sales increase to $3.1 billion in 2018. Operating earnings have been quite stable at $534 million, $540 million and $513 million respectively over the past three years.

So far 2019 has been somewhat a disappointing year. While sales are down 1.7% for the first nine months of the year, operating earnings did improve from $328 to $352 million, which looks reasonable. The issue is the outlook as the company sees sales down slightly to just over $3.0 billion, with adjusted EBITDA seen at a midpoint of $655 million, up slightly compared to last year. With D&A expenses seen at around $90 million, adjusted EBIT comes in at $565 million.

With net debt at around $2.44 billion following the IPO, leverage ratios have fallen to 3.7 times which is on the high side, yet this is a stable business. With EBIT seen at $565 million we need to come up with the interest rate estimate. Not only will gross debt come down a lot, debt should be refinanced at lower interest rates as well. Assuming 4% cost of debt on nearly $2.5 billion in net debt, I peg interest expenses at $100 million. Assuming a 20% tax rate, I peg net earnings at $372 million, or about $1.85 per share.

Following the jump higher on the opening day of trading, shares trade at 15-16 times earnings. Somewhat worrying is that 2019 ended on a soft note with sales and EBITDA down by mid single digits on an annual basis, due to a strong quarter the year before, yet that is not a very good argument by all means.

While the earnings multiples look reasonable, the debt situation is on the higher side as EBITDA multiples reveal that Reynolds trades at around 12.5 times EBITDA. That is a fair multiple for a business with a good position, yet growth is a bit underwhelming by all means.

What Now?

Reynolds looks compelling to investors as the earnings multiples are not that demanding, still trading at a multiple below that of the market in part because of the leverage situation. Reynolds looks to please investors, immediately paying out an annual dividend of $0.90 per share for a dividend yield in the low 3s. This dividend and a non-compelling earnings multiple result in shares looking compelling as the leverage is sustainable, yet it would be good to see some sustainable growth to reduce leverage ratios a bit.

While the strong brands and positioning are to be applauded, I recognise that some of the product categories have some risks as well, certainly as environmental consciousness is on the increase. This might have real implications for usage of trash bags and single-use tableware.

Furthermore, strong household brands do not tell the entire story as companies like Newell Brands (NWL) have been hit hard by competitive entry as well, with consumers not attaching much brand value to many of these single-use products.

Another concern is the reliance on Walmart (WMT) which together with the namesake and Sam's Club franchise make up 40% of total sales. Furthermore, the company is reliant on a few key commodity markets, operates in a competitive field, yet really lifestyle and environmental consciousness is a concern if you ask me.

For me, shares largely trade within the fair value range as I do not expect or better said believe that this business should trade at a market multiple or slight premium like many consumer products brands.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.