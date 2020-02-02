Clipper Realty: Our Take

However, new legislation and a court ruling, both in June 2019, have weighed on its stock price, which is down over 20% since 2Q19.

"A person does not grow from the ground like a vine or a tree, one is not part of a plot of land. Mankind has legs so it can wander." - Roman Payne, The Wanderess

Today, we look at a real estate play that has very high occupancy, but also is being impacted by some of the anti-business regulation passed recently in New York that could adversely impact its holdings over the long term. A full analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) is a Brooklyn, New York headquartered REIT with a multi-family, commercial, and retail portfolio centered in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The company was formed in 2015 as a combination of four LLCs that were founded between 2002 and 2014, eventually going public in 2017, raising net proceeds of $78.7 million at $13.50 a share. Clipper currently trades just above $10.50 a share, translating to a market cap of ~$195 million.

In total, Clipper's portfolio includes eight properties encompassing 67 buildings and 3.2 million leasable sq. ft. with a ninth property just acquired that will add one 9-story residential building and 119,000 sq. ft. to the mix. Geographically, more than 60% of its base rental revenue is derived from Brooklyn with the balance from Manhattan. By property type, ~80% of Clipper's revenue comes from multifamily dwellings, ~15% from office leasing, and ~5% from retail. Overall, 99% of its portfolio is occupied as the company's apartment turnover downtime has collapsed from three months to under three weeks over the past year. Clipper's strategy is to acquire buildings with below market rents, giving it greater room to increase them in the future. This name was sent to us by an Insiders Forum member asking for a "deeper look."

Portfolio

Specifically, its portfolio consists of the following properties:

Its Flatbush Gardens complex comprises 59 primarily six-story rent controlled buildings, ~1.7 million leasable residential sq. ft. and 2,496 apartment units. Purchased in 2005, the Flatbush Gardens complex is located in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

House is two nearly adjacent residential properties in Lower Manhattan comprising 483,000 sq. ft. and 506 apartment units. Purchased in 2014, the buildings are also home to 77,000 sq. ft. of retail space. The properties have full amenities including an Equinox gym, allowing it to fetch in-place rents of $73 sq. ft., which still have upside considering the $80 sq. ft. neighborhood comps.

Because one of the buildings was converted from office space to residential, it qualified for a 421g tax abatement. In June 2019, the New York Court of Appeals ruled that 421g apartments would not qualify for luxury deregulation as stipulated by the Rent Stabilization Law, overturning an appellate court ruling. If this decision is upheld in a higher court, Clipper will be compelled to return incremental overcharges to tenants and be obliged to dampen the size of future rent hikes. Either way, management has stated that the ultimate adjudication should not have a serious impact on its business. With that said, news of this ruling resulted in a one-day 13% drop in Clipper's stock price, from which it has not recovered.

Clipper has two properties in Downtown Brooklyn, 141 Livingston Street and 250 Livingston Street - both of which are leased to the City of New York. The 141 property is a 15-story office building comprising 206,000 sq. ft., while 250 is a 12-story building with 353,000 sq. ft. of office space and 27,000 sq. ft. of residential. The parties have recently extended the leases at both properties. At 141, the City of New York elected to continue its lease through the end of 2025, meaning a 25% increase starting September 2020, or an additional $2.1 million of annual operating income for Clipper. At 250, the parties came to terms on a new lease through 2030, which will initially contribute an additional $5 million to the company's annual operating income after the current lease expires in August 2020. Combined, these two extensions represent a 12% increase in Clipper's portfolio run rate.

The company's Aspen property, purchased in June 2016, is located on Manhattan's Upper East Side. It's a seven-story building comprising ~187,000 sq. ft., 232 residential units, three retail units and a parking garage. Approximately 45% of Aspen's residential units are subject to low- and middle-income rental restrictions.

The 107 Columbia Heights property (a.k.a. Clover House), located in Brooklyn Heights, was purchased pre-market in May 2017. After renovations, the property has 158 units comprising 102,000 sq. ft. of residential space. In October 2019, Clipper announced that the property had reached stabilization, with 91% of the units occupied after a three-month lease-up period. Additionally, Clipper refinanced the Clover House's mortgage, adding $16 million to the balance sheet while saving ~$736,000 per annum in interest payments.

The company purchased its 82-unit 10 West 65th Street property in October 2017. Located in the Upper West Side near Central Park, it consists of ~76,000 sq. ft. of residential space. A testament to the strength of that particular geography, Clipper was able to renovate and release 40 units previously rented to Touro College within five months of their January 31, 2019, lease termination.

The latest addition to the company's portfolio is 1010 Pacific Street in Brooklyn, which was purchased for $31 million in November 2019. Located in Prospect Heights about a mile from Atlantic Terminal/Barclays Center hub, Clipper plans to redevelop the ~119,000 sq. ft. space into a 175-unit residential property, with 70% anticipated to be free market units and 30% affordable. Construction is expected to take two years at a total cost of ~$85 million (including land carrying costs).

2019 New York Rent Stabilization Laws

With Clipper's business fundamentally strong, New York state took a little air out of its balloon, approving a series of tenant-friendly rent laws for NYC in June 2019. For one, landlords were formerly able to raise the rent of a stabilized unit by 20% any time that unit hit the market. Those increases are no longer allowed. Also, rent hike caps attributable to capital improvements were lowered from 6% to 2%. These developments will negatively impact the company's Flatbush Gardens property.

3Q19 Earnings

On November 12, 2019, Clipper reported 3Q19 Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) of $0.12 per share on record revenue of $29.4 million versus AFFO of $0.13 a share on revenue of $27.9 million in the prior year period, representing a 7% decline and a 5% increase versus the prior year, respectively. Rental income increases of 7.0% and 3.5% at the Flatbush Gardens and Tribeca House properties (respectively) were more than offset by higher property operating expenses, property taxes, insurance, and interest expenses.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Clipper exited 3Q19 with $43.6 million in cash and $963.2 million of debt at a 3.9% blended rate. The company has paid a $0.095 quarterly dividend since May 2017 for a current yield of just under 3.6%.

As a microcap REIT, Clipper garners little sponsorship from the Street. Neither of the two analysts who follow the stock - one carries a buy rating and the other an outperform - were present on the company's 3Q19 conference call. Its 12-month price targets are $16 and $18 a share.

Much more engaged in Clipper are CEO David Bistricer and board member Howard Lorber, who have collectively accumulated 44,600 shares at $10 and below during December 2019, marking the first insider activity of any kind since 2017.

Verdict

I think this company has some solid assets with great occupancy rates. I would definitely like Clipper better if we were not already more than 10 years into a bull market. More importantly, this name would be more attractive if its properties were in a more business friendly city like Dallas, Phoenix or Salt Lake City. Basically anywhere but NYC which I love and live for half the year.

The SALT tax deduction cap and the Mayor de Blasio era have had a dramatic impact on the NYC real estate market, which is experiencing its first meaningful downturn since the late 1980s. Renters already comprise ~65% or 5.4 million of the city's residents. Add in the recent tenant-friendly legislation and for people moving out of NYC to the tune of 270 a day currently, there isn't much incentive to buy, which is a net neutral for landlord Clipper as greater renter demand is offset by the legislative headwinds.

The company is well run and has outstanding occupancy metrics. In a very low interest rate environment since going public, its stock has been a buy when it yields 4.5% and a sell when it yields 3.0%, which currently translates to buy it under $8.50 and sell it over $12.50. A dividend increase could be in the cards when the two Livingston Street properties see rent increases materialize in 3Q20, but right now Clipper is in no man's land at approximately $10.60 a share. Personally, I would use any weakness in this thinly traded name below $9 to start share accumulation for a small "watch item" position, but cannot recommend it at current prices.

"The land is the only thing in the world worth working for, worth fighting for, worth dying for, because it's the only thing that lasts". - Gerald O'Hara, Gone With The Wind." - Margaret Mitchell

