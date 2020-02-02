IDEX: Struggling A Bit, Still A Great Long-Term Growth Play

I like the long-term potential, including the strong balance sheet, yet valuations are too high especially as current operating momentum is not very strong.

IDEX (IEX) is a very interesting business. The company has a great long-term value track record. After all, this was just a $15 stock in 2000, $30 stock in 2010, and now trades at $165, just $10 below its all-time high.

As this company announced a bolt-on acquisition recently, it is time to review that small acquisition, but moreover the outlook and thesis for the entire company.

The Bolt-On Deal

IDEX announced the acquisition of Flow Management Devices, a privately-held flow measurement systems which ensures custody transfer accuracy in the oil and gas business. IDEX will pay $125 million for this business which generates $60 million in annual sales. The business has a critical application within the system of operations of its customers.

The unit will become part of the energy group of IDEX, as little information was provided on the impact on the company, but given the size of the transaction, the contribution is minimal.

IDEX - Focus On Engineering

IDEX is an interesting business which generates $2.5 billion in revenues from the sale of highly engineered products and technologies. Typically, these are mission-critical products and expertise which allow for sky-high margins. In fact, overall EBITDA margins come in at the high-20s.

Focusing heavily on superior returns on capital, the company aims for double-digit earnings per share growth in the long run, and in fact is strong in delivering on its promises. The company generates about 50% of sales from the US, and the remainder is split evenly between Europe and the rest of the world.

While the company generates 25% of sales from the industrial business, it is active in many other segments including energy, water, life science, fire & safety, chemical, paint, agriculture, and others.

Besides a strategic focus on high-margin and mission critical segments, IDEX does well thanks to its distinctive culture. The company believes highly in entrepreneurial spirit and decentralised teams, making them both empowered as well as accountable.

Given the size of IDEX, it is safe to say that the latest deal is truly a bolt-on acquisition, adding about 2.5% to pro-forma sales. Given the superior margins of IDEX, the earnings contribution is probably even less pronounced, yet it has not been quantified by management.

Valuation Thoughts

At the end of January, IDEX already reported its 2019 results. The trouble with the company is that actual organic sales growth is not that compelling, as I wonder if the superior margins are driven by greater expertise alone, or perhaps aggressive pricing as well.

Full year sales were flat at $2.5 billion, with organic growth and acquisitions both adding a percent, offset by currency headwinds, while orders were flattish at the same level as well. The company did improve already very fat adjusted operating margins to 24.2%, a 80 basis point improvement from the year before. This results in adjusted operating income of $603 million and a $678 million adjusted EBITDA number. GAAP earnings of $425 million translate into earnings of $5.56 per share, with adjusted earnings coming in at $5.80 per share.

The company ended the quarter with cash holdings of $633 million and $849 million in debt for a net debt load of $216 million. This is very modest for a leverage ratio of about 0.3 times. Even if we include the latest deal, net debt will only increase to $340 million for a leverage ratio around 0.5 times, minimal of course given the strength of the business.

The 76 million shares now trade at $165 per share, giving it a $12.5 billion valuation, equivalent to more than 5 time sales if the modest net debt load is included as well. Based on that simple valuation, the little over 2 times sales multiple paid for Flow Management Devices looks compelling.

Trading at $165 and kindly working with the adjusted earnings number of $5.80 per share, this shows that shares trade at 28 times adjusted earnings, a steep multiple by all the means. This is certainly the case as the near-term outlook remains a bit dismal. For the first quarter, organic sales are seen down 4-5%, with full-year organic sales seen at minus 2% in 2020, or flat at best.

Hence adjusted earnings are actually seen down in 2020 at $5.70 per share, plus or minus fifteen cents, quite disappointing despite the bolt-on deal announced by the company.

Given that the huge run-up in the share price has outweighed the actual earnings performance, valuation multiples have been on the increase to levels which are very high at nearly 30 times, especially as despite the great positioning, no earnings growth is seen in 2020. The only positive is the long-term track record, including the latest bolt-on deal as the company easily has room to pursue another billion in M&A without jacking up leverage ratios too much.

The only question is if there are sufficient and appealing targets out there. If the company can find enough suitable targets at just around 2 times sales, that suggests about a potential $500 million revenue contribution if the company is spending a billion on M&A in the near future. This could grow sales by some 20%, sufficient to probably grow earnings by 20% as well, laying out a road map to earnings of $7 per share. This of course depends on the ability to find and integrate sufficient M&A targets.

While I am happy to pay a premium given the great long-term track record, paying about 10 times higher than the market multiple while current performance is lacklustre does not sound that compelling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.