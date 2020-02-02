Valero Energy: Good Results Are Not Enough Nowadays

VLO is a long-term investment that requires some short-term trading. This Black Swan event is an opportunity, in my opinion.

Valero was confident enough to increase the quarterly dividend by 9% to a quarterly $0.98 on January 23.

Valero Energy's quarterly revenue was $28.88 billion, which beat expectations. However, the bearish oil price outlook hurts the stock, which fell despite a strong quarter.

Courtesy: Houston Chronicle - Image: Corpus Christi West refinery. Photo: Valero Energy

Investment Thesis

San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) is one of the largest independent U.S. refiners. I've followed the company for many quarters now, and it can be compared to Phillips 66 (PSX) or Marathon Petroleum (MPC), which represent the three refiners that I am regularly covering on Seeking Alpha. Generally, Valero Energy is the first article because it is my favorite.

Valero Energy was the first to release its quarterly results. Since then, Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum have also released their earnings.

A look at the one-year chart places Valero Energy ahead of the group.

As we can see above, Valero Energy has slightly overperformed the other two and even the VanEck oil refiners (NYSEARCA:CRAK).

The refining and marketing sector is a significant division of the oil industry, and holding at least one of those three U.S. refiners in your long-term portfolio is highly recommended, especially with a dividend yield of 4.27% now, after the recent increase.

The only question is to select the refiner the is the most adapted to your stipulations, and I hope this article will help you to choose better.

Furthermore, the refiners are a complex industry that can be terrifying by its complexity from the "average guy" point of view, but you should not worry. You need to focus on a few elements to understand how it works and let the rest for analysts.

Valero Energy is my first choice when it comes to refiners because of its savoir-faire in the refining industry, which has been recognized for a long time. Still, its two other rivals, especially Phillips 66, are both excellent candidates as well.

The large size of the company (see map below) creates the right environment for a low operating cost per barrel and more generous margins, which give the company a distinct competitive edge over its peers. Below is a map representing the Valero Energy's business.

From VLO presentation

Below is the chart comparison of the total throughput volume per different oil types.

The crack spread is the key to profit for refiners

The crack spread is a crucial element to understanding what the refiners' business is all about, and how it is making a profit. It is the differential between the price of WTI or Brent and the products (e.g., gasoline and distillates) obtained from it.

The crack spread approximates the profit margin an oil refinery can predict to receive by cracking crude oil. Thus, crack spreads are a critical factor in refiners' profitability.

Below is shown the margin comparison per barrel of throughput and Ethanol from the four quarters of 2019. The refining margin per barrel of throughput is increasing and has reached $10.90 per barrel of throughput in 4Q'19. It is a good sign.

However, while the sector is not necessarily moving in correlation with the price of oil, it is nonetheless comparable in volatility and cyclicality. Despite good earnings, the company tumbled on Friday, and it is another reminder of the basic need to trade short term a part of your VLO holding if you want to profit fully.

Joseph Gorder, the CEO, said in the conference call:

"Looking ahead, we have a favorable outlook for refining margins with the IMO 2020 low sulfur fuel oil regulation, which just took effect on January 1. High sulfur crude oils are expected to be more discounted due to lower demand as less complex refineries switched to sweeter crude oils. Valero’s complex refining system is well positioned to take advantage of the discounted high sulfur crudes and fuel oils as feedstocks. And our growing renewable diesel segment continues to generate strong results due to the high demand for renewable fuels."

Valero Energy - Selected Financials: The raw numbers - Fourth quarter of 2019

Valero Energy 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 31.02 30.85 28.73 24.26 28.93 27.25 27.88 Net Income in $ Million 845 856 952 141 612 609 1,060 EBITDA $ Million 1,771 1,778 1,872 881 1,486 1,482 2,346 EPS diluted in $/share 1.96 2.01 2.24 0.34 1.47 1.48 2.58 Operating cash flow in $ Million 2,059 496 1678 877 1,517 1,429 1,708 CapEx in $ Million 434 439 495 463 510 305 445 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,625 57 1,183 414 1,007 1,124 1,263 Total Cash $ Billion 4.451 3.551 2.982 2.777 2.033 2.137 2,583 Total L.T. Debt in $ Billion 9.059 9.076 9.109 10.116 9.490 9.572 9,672 Dividend per share in $ 0.80 0.80 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.98 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 431 427 422 418 417 413 410 Oil, N.G. & Ethanol Production 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Throughput volume in K Bop/d 2898 3100 3013 2865 2,968 2,954 3,018 Ethanol in K gallon p/d 4002 4069 4251 4217 4,533 4,006 4,321 Brent price ($/b) 74.93 75.93 68.46 63.82 68.33 62.08 62.49 WTI price ($/b) 68.00 69.7 59.08 54.88 59.80 56.44 56.98 Natural gas price ($/MM Btu) 2.89 2.96 3.86 2.86 2.46 2.28 2.26

Source: VLO PR and Morningstar - Note: Numbers indicated for the 4Q come from Fun Trading file.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Throughput Volume, And Ethanol Production

1 - Revenues were $27.88 Billion in 4Q'19

Valero Energy's quarterly revenue for the fourth quarter was $28.88 billion, which beat expectations. Valero Energy came out with quarterly earnings of $2.58 per share, compared to earnings of $2.24 per share a year ago (please look at the table above).

Full-year 2019 revenues were $108.3 billion, down from the 2018 figure of $117 billion.

Homer Bhullar, the CFO, said in the conference call:

"Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $873 million or $2.13 per share compared to $932 million or $2.19 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018."

The refining segment reported $1419 million in operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2019 as opposed to $1468 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

in operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2019 as opposed to $1468 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The ethanol segment generated a gain of $36 million in operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of $27 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Ethanol margin per gallon of production went up from $0.27 in 3Q'19 to $0.46 in 4Q'19.

in operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a loss of $27 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Ethanol margin per gallon of production went up from $0.27 in 3Q'19 to $0.46 in 4Q'19. The VLP segment, the Ex-Valero Energy Partners VLP acquired by Valero Energy, reported $541 million in operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $101 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating cash flow in 4Q'19 was $1,739 million.

2 - Strong Free cash flow in 4Q'19, estimated at $1,263 million.

The generic free cash flow

VLO has passed the test with an FCF of $3.677 billion yearly ("TTM"). It is an impressive achievement. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter has been estimated at $1.263 billion.

Homer Bhullar, CFO, said in the conference call:

"We returned $591 million to our stockholders in the fourth quarter. $369 million was paid as dividends with the balance used to purchase 2.3 million shares of Valero common stock. This brings our 2019 return to stockholders to $2.3 billion and the total payout ratio to 47% of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities. As of December 31, we had approximately $1.5 billion of share repurchase authorization remaining. And last week, our Board of Directors approved a 9% increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.98 per share, or $3.92 per share annually further demonstrating our commitment to return cash to our investors. "

3 - Net debt is $7.1 billion as of December 31, 2019

The net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") stands at 1.14x, which is very satisfactory and much lower than the average ratio for the industry. Valero's debt to capitalization ratio net of $2 billion in cash was 26%. At the end of December, VLO had $5.3 billion of available liquidity, excluding cash.

4 - Throughput and Ethanol Production in 3Q'19

Refinery throughput capacity utilization in the fourth quarter was 96%.

You can find below the historical chart comparison (Brent and WTI).

During the quarter, refining throughput volumes were 3.018 million barrels per day, in line with the prior-year quarter. See the quarterly details below.

The company guidance for 2020 operations:

Joseph Gorder, the CEO, said in the conference call:

"We expect our annual CapEx for 2020 to be approximately $2.5 billion, which is consistent with our average annual spend over the last six years with approximately $1 billion allocated for high return growth projects that are focused on market expansion and margin improvement and the balance allocated to maintain safe, reliable and environmentally responsible operations."

Capex for 2020 will be around $2.5 billion, with approximately 60% allocated to sustaining the business and about 40% to growth. The $2.5 billion includes expenditures for turnarounds catalysts and joint venture investments.

Operating expenses in 2020 should be $0.50 per gallon, which includes $0.20 per gallon for non-cash costs such as depreciation and amortization.

For 2020, VLO expects G&A expenses, excluding corporate depreciation to be approximately $860 million. The annual effective tax rate is estimated at 22%. Lastly, we expect RINs expense for the year to be between $300 million and $400 million.

The first quarter of 2020 operations:

1 - Refining throughput volumes to fall within the following ranges:

U.S. Gulf Coast at 1.63 million to 1.68 million barrels per day;

U.S. mid-continent at 410,000 to 430,000 barrels per day;

U.S. West Coast at 230,000 to 250,000 barrels per day;

And North Atlantic at 470,000 to 490,000 barrels per day.

VLO expects refining cash operating expenses in the first quarter to be approximately $4.15 per barrel.

The ethanol segment is expected to produce a total of 4.2 million gallons per day in the first quarter. Operating expenses should average $0.37 per gallon, which includes $0.05 per gallon for non-cash costs such as depreciation and amortization.

The renewable diesel segment, VLO, expects sales volumes to be 750,000 gallons per day in 2020.

For the first quarter, net interest expense should be about $113 million and total depreciation, and amortization expense should be approximately $560 million.

Conclusion And Technical analysis

Valero Energy announced its fourth quarter of 2019 results on January 30, 2019. They were good as expected, as the U.S. refiner benefited from refining more low-cost Canadian heavy crude. However, Valero Energy is not immune to the Black Swan Event that we are experiencing.

China is the "big deal" when it comes to oil consumption.

China is the world's second-largest economy and a principal driver of oil demand.

To slow the coronavirus outbreak, China implemented some drastic measures recently. It is extending the Lunar New Year holiday and a lock-down in the country's major cities and provinces.

"At least two-thirds of China’s economy will stay shut next week, as residents are being told not to return to work or school, or to avoid congregating in public places."

Now, OPEC+ is expected to react and reduce supply by another 500,000 barrels per day.

The market is facing a crisis, and the oil sector plunged on Friday, including the refiners such as VLO.

However, these extreme situations always turned out to be an excellent buying opportunity, and even if I am a little concerned by the virus and its severe effects, I welcome this situation as an opportunity to add to my portfolio of good companies like VLO for the long term.

Technical analysis (short term)

VLO is forming an intermediate descending channel pattern with line resistance at $82.2, which is also the support/resistance of the midterm symmetrical wedge pattern, which experienced a breakout in October 2019, turning the resistance into support.

The actual RSI is 32, which means we are almost in an oversold situation right now. This situation is showing a strong buy between $84 and $82. If oil prices continue their slide, we may experience a support breakout, and the next support could be $74.3.

However, I am expecting a possible uptrend to retest $88.3 as soon as the market has digested the coronavirus effect. It is the first sell target where I recommend to take some profit off the table or at least 15% of your position assuming a profit.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

