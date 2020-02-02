Truist Produces The Sound, The Market Provides The Fury

Many of Truist's competitors are licking their chops at the prospect of benefiting from merger-related disruption, but I wouldn't underestimate the operational strength of this new southeast banking champion.

Admittedly, that title is a little overheated, but the market reaction to Truist’s (TFC) first quarter as Truist was not particularly positive, with analysts and investors fretting about a longer timeline to expense synergies and a greater income contribution from non-core amortization. The disappointment moderated somewhat after the call, but the reality is that Truist didn’t offer the sort of positive operating leverage story that investors really want now.

Given the complexity in modeling the merger, I wasn’t going to put much faith in this first quarter, whatever the results. I think this merger still makes a lot of sense from a strategic standpoint, but I also see a lot of execution challenges and management will have to rise to the occasion. With core underlying core earnings growth potential of around 5%, I believe these shares are undervalued below the high $50’s.

A Tough Quarter To Assess

With little agreement even in the “consensus” estimates (different sources produced some significantly different numbers), assessing Truist’s fourth quarter is even more complicated. Likewise, you could argue about whether you should compare the results to BBT’s third quarter or a Frankenstein creation of BB&T and SunTrust combined.

Relative to BBT’s last quarter, revenue rose 25% qoq, and revenue did beat expectations (by anywhere from 4% to 13%, depending on the source). Although core net interest margin was down 15bp on a sequential basis, BBT benefited from higher purchase accounting accretion and average earning asset balances were higher. Core fee income looked a little light to me, though insurance (up 5%) was fine.

Core expenses were higher than expected, coming in almost 10% higher than analysts expected. I’m surprised less by the number that Truist posted than I am in how the average analyst estimate didn’t change more into the quarter, given that Truist management had presented at events (including sell-side conferences) talking about a higher expense trajectory. Pre-provision profit came in a little light of expectations, but by less than 1%. One area where there was a lot less noise in expectations was in tangible book value per share. Truist beat by 1%, and maybe that’s the takeaway for the quarter.

Capital (the CET1 ratio) did come in lower than expected. Management had been telegraphing this, but I still saw some analysts with expectations of over 10% versus the 9.44% that the bank reported. A bigger hit from loan marks to the SunTrust portfolio explains a lot of this, but it does have investors fretting about the prospects of capital returns in 2020, though management indicated on the call that they might have some flexibility where their former 10% target is concerned.

Balance Sheet Items Were Likewise Noisy

Truist did come in with a higher period-end loan figure than the sell-side expected, but I can’t really say whether that’s due to inherent outperformance or inadequate modeling (I lean toward the latter). C&I lending looked a little light to me, despite growth in mortgage warehouse lending, with higher paydowns taking a toll. Loan yields looked basically okay. On the deposit side, it looks like core non-interest-bearing deposits held up alright, and core deposit costs remain quite good – one of the strengths of the bank.

Competitive And Internal Challenges Are Significant

There’s a reason that mergers of equals are not common – they’re difficult to successfully execute and integrate, and this is a large deal that will fully tax management’s capabilities. While the initial expense reduction target looked high relative to past mergers of equals, most of those didn’t have the same footprint overlap, and that should simply the process of driving cost reductions through branch closures and the like.

Management did stretch out its timeline for realized expense reductions – from 50% in 2020, 90% in 2021, and 100% in 2022 to 30%/65%/100% and the Street definitely didn’t like that. Most of the cause of this a delayed schedule for branch closures, and I don’t see a need for Truist to rush this process just to meet an arbitrary timeline. As a reminder, there is significant branch consolidation potential here – 60% of SunTrust branches are within two miles of a BB&T branch.

Operationally, I’ll be curious to see how splitting up the business works out, with the headquarters in Charlotte, the commercial banking operations in Winston-Salem and the consumer banking operations in Atlanta. I think it’s a matter of time before those businesses are brought together in Charlotte, but I could well be wrong about this. Time will tell.

Also on the operational side, a lot of Truist’s competitors are counting on significant, if not severe, disruption to the operations of the bank through this integration process. It’s not uncommon for bankers to leave after deals like this, and it’s likewise not uncommon for customers to rebalance their own exposures (particularly on the commercial side). Pinnacle (PNFP) has explicitly called the disruption in the Atlanta market (where Truist has very strong deposit share) a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and Synovus (SNV) has accelerated its own hiring efforts to gain share. And those are just two banks – many others are looking at markets like Baltimore, Washington, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, and Miami opportunistically, assuming that Truist is going to be vulnerable to a concerted competitive effort.

The Outlook

I don’t dismiss the operational challenges Truist is facing, nor do I dismiss the risk of dislocation and disruption leading to some business losses to competitors. On the other hand, I wouldn’t ignore or dismiss the strong branch-based business Truist has, nor its strong presence in commercial lending – an operational that should get stronger now with cross-selling opportunities between former BB&T and SunTrust customers.

My modeling assumptions work out to a long-term core earnings growth rate of around 5% assuming a long-term total payout ratio (dividends and buybacks) in the high 80%’s. If management hits its goal of low-20%’s ROTCE in a few years, it will be one of the most profitable banks by that metric, and that could drive significant valuation upside (more than 0.5x in P/TBV terms).

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings and near-term ROTCE-driven P/TBV, I believe Truist shares should trade in the mid-to-high $50’s. That suggests that Truist is one of the cheapest banks among the large-caps that I follow – almost on the order of Citi (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC). While Truist doesn’t have the same sort of challenges and issues as those two banks, Truist has its own significant challenges, and I do see higher execution risk here (I increased my discount rate slightly). Still, on balance, this is an undervalued name for more aggressive investors to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.