UWT: Buy The Dip In Crude Oil

There’s no hiding it, it’s been a very hard month for shareholders in the VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (UWT) with its price falling by over 40%. In this piece, I argue that I believe that if you’ve been sitting on the sidelines in crude oil, now is a solid time to buy based on technical and fundamental reasons. In other words, the bottom is likely in.

Crude Markets

In general, I prefer to cover the fundamentals of crude oil rather than rely on technical analysis. In my opinion, fundamentals need to be examined first and foremost and any technical variables should only be used as secondary for giving immediate buy and sell recommendations in a security. In the case of UWT however, I see an underlying pattern in WTI crude which indicates that there are immediate reasons to buy crude oil.

In the chart above, I see two clear reasons to buy crude oil at this time. The first reason is the clean level of support at which we are currently trading. As you can see in the horizontal level drawn above, the last 4 times we traded at this region, price found support and the level of crude oil rallied for the next several weeks to several months. In other words, the market is clearly indicating that this zone (give or take a dollar or two) is one in which large market participants are willing to defend by buying.

Another reason is the technically oversold nature as seen through the RSI indicator above. This indicator is a somewhat complex one which examines the relative strength of the changes in price for a time period. If you’re interested in the math behind it, I’d suggest reading this, but you don’t have to know the full math to understand how to use it. As you can see in the chart above, when the RSI leaves the shaded zone, it reads as either overbought or oversold. Throughout the past few months, there’s been a clear trend: when the RSI becomes either overbought or oversold, the price trend of crude oil has reversed within a few trading sessions leading to substantial changes over the next few weeks.

Based on the fact that we are both oversold as well as at clear support, the technicals are providing a very clear reason to buy crude oil, and therefore UWT, at this moment. However, I believe the fundamentals strongly support this movement as well.

When it comes to understanding the crude oil picture, I believe there are two key variables which indicate that price is bullish. The first of these variables is the loss in production growth.

In my opinion having kept abreast of much of the market news regarding crude oil in recent months, this part of the balance is being under-reported. While most market reporting agencies are warning about a supply overhang through output growth, I believe the decline in growth itself is being missed.

As you can see in the chart above, supply growth is slowing – and we’ve already slowed down by around a million barrels per day from the peak in a trend which has continued for over a year.

There are two reasons why this is a big deal. The first reason is that demand growth has not slowed. What I mean by that is if you look at the outright level of crude runs and exports (primary sources of crude demand), the outright number of barrels demanded has increased for several years.

What this tangibly means is that demand continues to grow (granted at a somewhat weaker pace) while supply growth itself is strongly slowing. Economics 101 tells us that as long as this trend continues, we will be rapidly approaching a point where supply is unable to meet demand and prices will rise to incentivize more production to come online.

And the second fact that the market is overlooking in my opinion is that this supply growth is directly tied to Permian bankruptcies driven by Wall Street’s imposed capital constraints. This one is a little better reported, but the basic fact that production growth is declining in relation to this seems to be missed. In other words, we are going to need higher crude prices for Wall Street to once again extend capital to these firms which means that crude is going to have to rise or production will continue to fall.

These twin reasons give us a strong reason to be bullish crude oil over the next few quarters as this relationship play out. But I believe we can find even more bullishness from OPEC’s ongoing cuts.

If you do a simple search on any news outlet for “OPEC”, you’ll see that OPEC has been highly responsive to the price of crude oil. It responded to the price drop in 2018 by cuts in the first half of 2019 which it extended through March of 2020 during its mid-year meeting. And now that price is in a short-term freefall, OPEC is discussing meeting again to extend these cuts and increase the price of crude oil.

What this tangibly means for market participants is that there is a very large player in the market (OPEC produces roughly 30% of total globally demanded oil) that is directly incentivized to get prices higher. And OPEC has demonstrated an ability to do this over the past few years.

Given that OPEC is being reactive to lower prices in ways in which tend to stop price declines, I believe that OPEC is going to likely act and we will likely continue to see higher prices through 2020. When you combine this with the ongoing constraints of capital from Wall Street which is also seeking higher prices of crude, you have a very compelling reason to go long crude oil.

UWT is a triple leveraged ETN which is poised to profit from this supply crunch and I believe it will be a very strong performer throughout 2020 as these relationships play out. However, remember, that leverage is a double-edged sword as seen by the 40% drop over the last month. So if you are trading this, please keep this in mind.

About UWT

We can’t move on without talking about exactly what UWT. We’ve run a little long in this piece, so I’ll keep it brief.

UWT is a triple-leveraged ETN that follows the GSCI Crude Index. This is a very popular index that tracks Brent and WTI crude oil in a production-weighted method. These two crudes are the largest global benchmarks so when you’re holding the GSCI, you’re holding something which could be called the global basket of crude oil.

The weakness of its methodology is that Brent and WTI are very similar – that is, if you held either crude separately, you’d probably get the same return, so you don’t necessarily gain any fundamental edge through the GSCI. But the strength of its methodology is roll yield.

I’ve written about this extensively in recent articles, so I’ll just say a sentence or two on it and move on – if you’d like to read more about it, see here. Roll yield is what happens when you’re holding exposure in a futures curve in back months and the prices of these futures contracts converges towards the spot price. WTI is in contango, so roll yield is negative for that commodity and Brent is in backwardation which means that roll yield is positive for it. The strength of Brent is offsetting the weakness in WTI which means that the overall roll for UWT is positive – which is great for shareholders.

Conclusion

Crude oil is very oversold at a clear level of support which means that we are likely to see an immediate rally in its price. The fundamentals continue to become more bullish as very serious supply risks are tightening the balance as time proceeds. Roll yield for UWT is positive which means that we’re likely to see gains in the ETN through time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.