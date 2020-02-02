AUD/JPY: Economic Risks Remain High For Australia

The RBA meeting on Feb. 4 could result in a cut in a response to these risks; this is likely to translate into short-term lower bond yields, and hence a lower AUD/JPY spot price. 72.00 remains in focus, with the potential for AUD/JPY to find the 71.00 level subsequently.

Australia faces above-average supply chain risks (in terms of intermediate product imports) as well as export-demand risks. On the latter point, China, and in addition several other nations that have significant exposures to China, are major consumers of Australian exports.

The economic risks of the coronavirus disproportionately fall on Australia, by virtue of not only the types of export exposures the country has (energy and metals) but also the particular trade partners the country has.

While the coronavirus outbreak may slow, in terms of confirmed cases (and further, we may see an improvement in the recovery rate among sufferers of the virus), economic risks remain.

At this juncture, it would appear that AUD/JPY is targeting the 72.00 level, as coronavirus and bushfire headlines continue to press.

The AUD/JPY pair has fallen quickly over the past couple of weeks, in line with (and in fact beating) this author's predictions.

The AUD/JPY currency pair, which expresses the value of the Australian dollar in terms of Japanese yen, has fallen (in the past two weeks) by more than most other currency pairs. The relationship between AUD and JPY is important for markets, as AUD often correlates with risk assets, while JPY is correlated with risk-off activity.

This is because, on one hand, the AUD is a derivative of Australia's export exposures (a stronger global economy tends to support commodity prices, which increases the value of Australian exports, hence strengthening AUD). On the other hand, JPY strengthens in alignment with risk-off events, which tend to generate immediate demand for the Japanese yen as investors seek a politically and financially stable economy. Japan is a stable country with a steady current account surplus.

Also, because of the country's negative short-term rate of -0.10%, the domestic investment community is active and tends to sell JPY to buy currencies (including USD and AUD) to gain risk exposure in order to enhance their returns on savings (which are low domestically). This can exacerbate price moves in JPY.

While this author predicted the bearishness of AUD/JPY ahead of time, these recent moves occurred also subsequent to the (publicly recognized) emergence of the coronavirus. Coronavirus headlines have no doubt taken center stage in the media, and have had a significant (negative) impact on all AUD crosses. This is by virtue of not only Australia's confirmed (but limited) number of cases of the virus locally (see John Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker), but more importantly because of Australia's economic exposure to China.

In terms of products, Australia's major exports include iron ore (20% of total exports), coal briquettes (19%), petroleum gas (8.3%), copper ore (1.7%), crude petroleum (1.3%), in addition to other significant exports such as gold (12%). Most of these exports, being oil, gas and coal related (i.e., energy related) correlate strongly with the health and future prospects of the global economy.

(Australian exports by category; each category expressed as a percentage of the whole. Source: The Observatory of Economic Complexity.)

A major nation such as China facing a fast-spreading virus, which is now resulting in major airlines cancelling all flights to mainland China and Hong Kong, and factories being closed down temporarily, are going to (continue to) have ripple effects on the global economy. See the chart below for Bloomberg's interpretation of the global economy's supply chain exposure to the coronavirus; the U.S. and Japan are two countries with higher-than-average exposure. Australia also has above-average exposure.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Not only that, but China is Australia's main "export partner", consuming more of Australia's exports than any other country in the world. Hence the immediate risks fall heavily on AUD, which is why the currency has been hit hard. The ensuing global risks have led to an increase in the demand for safe-haven currencies like JPY. This perfect storm has resulted in the strong, recent downside we have witnessed in AUD/JPY.

(Australia's major importers; each country being a consumer of Australian exports, and expressed as a percentage of the whole. Source: The Observatory of Economic Complexity.)

Notice in the above chart that not only does China represent 35% of Australian exports, but that Japan, South Korea and India also together represent about 28% of Australia's export destinations; these latter countries have significant exposures to China themselves. Therefore, Australia's economic exposure to the coronavirus troubles is high and immediate. This is likely to continue to be bearish for AUD for the time being, although the pressure could wane if the growth rate in the number of confirmed cases of the virus slows.

Nevertheless, we must remember the upcoming Reserve Bank of Australia meeting on February 4, 2020, in which the bank is now at a high likelihood of cutting its short-term rate from +0.75% to +0.50%.

(Source: Investing.com)

Together, with the coronavirus risk and the Australia bush fires continuing to rage, the central bank is likely to err on the side of cutting its rate. This cut might be issued with a "hawkish" tone, if the bank seeks to sound cautiously optimistic, however if the bank does not cut, it is likely to sound "dovish" going forward. In any case, the bank must absolutely (and publicly) recognize the current risks to the Australian economy and respond accordingly.

Note also that the country's Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index; a measure of business activity) was under 50 (representing a contraction) in both November and December. These readings were of course before the coronavirus issue really took hold, which will most likely mean that January's reading will be deeper in contractionary territory.

(Source: Trading Economics)

In my prior article on AUD/JPY, I anticipated that the pair would fall by over 200 pips, from the price then of about 75.88 to 73.75 (and below). The pair has since fallen by over 340 pips, from around 75.88 to around 72.45 (most recently, per the close of January 31, 2020. While we should not be nearly as aggressive now, with respect to the short side, as many of the ensuing risks to Australia have been recognised, we are likely to see more downside.

An immediate target for AUD/JPY would appear to be in the region of 72.00, as marked in the daily candlestick chart below.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The 72.00 level would be the next "round number" for the pair to find, which represents downside of over 40 pips from the current level of around 72.45. While this represents an immediate target, there is a possibility for the pair to travel further to the 71.05 mark (possibly then below 71.00, although this is not a base-case scenario).

Nevertheless, as shown in the chart below, the Australian one-year government bond yield is priced at roughly +0.74%, in line with the short-term RBA (central bank) rate of +0.75%.

In the chart above, the one-year yield is set against the far-right y-axis. The correlation applies as the higher the interest rate, the more attractive the Australian dollar becomes in terms of other currencies from a carry-trade perspective. However, the current rate, while it has moved down in recent days, still remains well above the +0.50% level. If the RBA cut rates in its early February meeting, this yield could fall quickly, and hence support further AUD/JPY downside to not just 72.00 but even the 71.00 area.

In more benign times, we could say that all eyes will be on the monetary policy meeting, with the meeting being so close. However, these are not benign times; we must continue to look for progress being made with respect to the coronavirus outbreak. The Australian bushfires are unlikely to go away, but positive news on the coronavirus front may assuage the AUD/JPY downside in the near term.

Still, the upcoming monetary policy meeting will likely move markets, and the 72.00 level appears to be a foregone conclusion to this author. The question will likely become, how much lower can AUD/JPY fall after this meeting? Consider following me on Seeking Alpha as I continue to monitor this pair among others in the FX space.

