Orla Mining: Don't Chase The Stock Here

While the stock likely has a floor at C$1.90 given its solid project portfolio, the stock is beginning to get a little ahead of itself short-term.

It's been a relatively quiet start to the year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), with a slightly negative return year-to-date, underperforming both gold (GLD) and the S&P-500 (SPY).

Fortunately, for investors in Orla Mining (OTC:ORRLF), they've enjoyed an incredible January, with the stock outpacing the Gold Juniors Index by 3000 basis points in only one month, and up 28% year-to-date. This exceptional performance has been helped by the company's decision to move towards production at its Camino Rojo Project in Mexico, with a credit facility of US$125 million in place, and only one permit left to secure a construction decision.

Unfortunately, the company's current $354 million enterprise value leaves minimal room for valuation upside based on two projects with a combined After-Tax NPV (5%) of $360 million. Besides, Orla Mining is beginning to get a little ahead of itself, now trading more than 50% above its 200-day moving average. Therefore, I do not traders would be wise to chase the stock above C$2.60.

Orla Mining is a less known name in the gold juniors group, evidenced by its light trading volume and a lack of coverage on the stock. For those unfamiliar, the company holds two main assets, its flagship Camino Rojo Project in Mexico and its Cerro Quema Project in Panama. Both projects are 100% owned, with Camino Rojo boasting a gold resource of over 9 million ounces at an average grade of 0.80 grams per tonne gold, as well as a 490,000-ounce gold reserve at Cerro Quema, at an average grade of 0.77 grams per tonne gold.

The tricky part about the Camino Rojo resource, however, is that Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) is the owner of the land overlying a portion of the deeper pit. This means that while Orla Mining can access the one million-ounce oxide resource that's near-surface, it will need Fresnillo's go-ahead to get at the other 9 million ounces. Therefore, to be as conservative as possible, I believe it's fair to only value Orla Mining based on what they have access to, assigning no value to the sulfides. This is because we have no idea what agreement we will need to see when Fresnillo has leverage at the bargaining table in terms of Orla accessing the deeper sulfide resource. Let's take a quick look at the two projects below:

Beginning with the company's flagship Camino Rojo Project, the deposit is exceptional, to say the least, with a massive resource, attractive economics, and meager initial capital investment to begin production. As outlined in the company's Feasibility Study, the project requires an initial capital expenditure of $123 million, envisions a 6.8-year mine life, and has industry-leading all-in sustaining cash costs [AISC], below $580/oz. The project envisions annual gold production of 97,000 ounces with additional silver production and an incredible strip ratio of only 0.54. While the After-Tax NPV (5%) on Camino Rojo is quite low at only $142 million, these figures are based on an extremely conservative gold price of $1,250/oz. If we look at the project with a $1,450/oz gold price, which isn't unreasonable, the After-Tax NPV (%) improves to $206 million, a much more impressive figure.

The only real hurdle left for Camino Rojo is its final permit, though this is unlikely to be a huge issue. The reason for this is that there are more than ten mines in the state and the surrounding area already, including Newmont's (NEM) Penasquito Mine 50 kilometers north. Therefore, while there is always a final permitting risk, I see it as a minor risk in Orla's case here. To summarize, Orla Mining's Camino Rojo offers industry-leading costs, a relatively simple mine plan given that its open-pit, and an attractive $200 plus million After-Tax NPV (5%). If we assume the receipt of final permits, the project could be in production by late 2021. These figures also factor in no upside for the 9-million ounce sulfide resource, which I have assigned zero value to, due to the land-use agreement uncertainty.

Moving over to the Cerro Quema Project in Panama, the project holds a much more modest reserve, with 488,000 ounces of gold in the proven and probable reserve category. Fortunately, project economics are defining factor at this project as well, with an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $153 million at $1,450/oz gold, and exceptional by-product credit costs of $402/oz. It's important to note that this Feasibility Study is quite outdated at over five years old, and a more conservative estimate for all-in sustaining costs with by-products is likely in the $525/oz - $650/oz range. However, even at a higher cost, these are still industry-leading costs, with the industry average for 90% of gold producers at $960/oz.

In terms of exploration upside, Cerro Quema is also attractive in this department, with significant intercepts outside of the proposed pit outline (red pit area to the northwest). As we can see in the below image, we've seen above very reasonable drill intercepts to the southeast of the pit, with higher grades to the immediate northwest in CQDH-17-067. There is no guarantee that these intercepts amount to anything, but they are encouraging for increasing the total resource at Cerro Quema.

Orla Mining's Cerro Quema Project is currently on the back burner, while the company focuses on getting Camino Rojo into production. However, it's not worth discounting in the valuation, given the meager initial capital costs of $117 million, and a potential 5-year mine life envisioning 79,000 ounces of annual production. While Orla Mining will not likely see production from this asset until at least 2024, the project provides divestment opportunities to improve the balance sheet, or long-term optionality to grow production. Let's dig into the company's valuation:

Orla Mining currently has 188 million shares outstanding, $38 million in debt, and $22 million in cash. Based on a C$1.80 share price, this gives us an enterprise value of $354 million. Given the fact that the company's current combined After-Tax NPV (5%) on its projects sits at $360 million using a $1,450/oz gold price, the company is trading at a P/NAV near 1.0x. This is not cheap by any means. However, it's important to note that this valuation isn't factoring in the 9-million ounce sulfide resource at Camino Rojo. While I do not think it's fair to assign value to the sulfide resource yet given the land-use agreement with Fresnillo, the company is likely to come to an agreement at some point to unlock this value. Therefore, while Orla Mining is getting a tad expensive at 0.99x P/NAV, it's not as expensive as it looks if one chooses to give some value for the Camino Rojo sulfide optionality.

So why not take advantage of a company with two excellent assets and take a position at current prices? There are two reasons: valuation and the technical picture. We can take a closer look below:

As noted above, most development stage juniors trade at a valuation of 0.40x to 0.80x P/NAV, and Orla Mining is trading at 0.99x P/NAV if we exclude their sulfide resource. Generally, a company trades in the higher portion of this valuation if it has a world-class asset, or is in the latter stage of the development curve. When it comes to Orla Mining, the company is months away from a construction decision but waiting on a final permit, and belongs in the upper portion of this P/NAV range. However, from the most conservative valuation standpoint, the stock is no longer cheap at current levels, nearly 20% outside the top of this range. The added issue here, from a technical perspective, is that the stock is more than 50% above its 200-day moving average, and extended from its most recent multi-year base breakout. Often, stocks have a hard time making further progress short-term when they're this extended above their 200-day moving average (yellow line), as we can see in the chart below.

The good news, however, is that the stock completed a new multi-year base breakout near C$1.90, and multi-year resistance levels often become new support levels if we see follow-through. Therefore, while corrections are possible, I believe it's likely that the new C$1.90 level is a new floor for the stock. This inclination also lines up with the company's valuation, as the stock would be back to a more reasonable P/NAV near 0.70x if Orla Mining were to correct by 25% or more. This does not mean I am looking for a 25% correction in the stock; I am merely pointing out where I believe the floor might be for investors interested in starting a position down the road.

Orla Mining is a lesser-known junior gold name that has assembled an attractive project portfolio in Tier-2 jurisdictions. The company is near a construction decision, has financing in place, and has a stable shareholder base, including Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).

The issue for prospective investors is that the valuation is getting pricey at the time as the technicals are getting extended. Therefore, while I believe the stock is a decent name in the space on sharp corrections of 20% or more, I do not see this as a ideal time to be adding any exposure to the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.