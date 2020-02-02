XLF Weekly: Sell-Side Break From Balance At All-Time Highs.

This week’s auctionsaw sell-side breakdown from balance at all-time highs to 29.75s before are-test of the breakdown area held into the week’s close.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 30.47s as support. This primary expectation did play out as a sell-side breakdown continued from the balance area developed at all-time highs. Price discovery lower developed to 29.75s before sellers trapped amidst buy excess, developing balance, 29.75s-30.62s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 29.96s.

27 – 31 January 2020:

This week’s auction saw a gap lower open in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 29.75s, where buy excess developed as sellers trapped, 29.88s/29.92s. Narrow balance developed before buying interest emerged, 29.93s-29.97s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher developed in Tuesday’s trade to 30.40s, at/near the sell-side breakdown area. Buying interest emerged, 30.28s-30.31s, into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers initially held the auction as minor buy-side continuation developed to 30.48s early in Wednesday’s trade. Buyers trapped there, halting the buy-side sequence as price discovery lower ensued to 30.18s. Buying interest emerged, 30.21s, into Wednesday’s close. Wednesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower continued to 29.93s early in Thursday’s trade. Buying interest emerged, 29.97s, driving price higher through Wednesday’s range, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 30.62s, where buyers trapped into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as the sell-side breakdown area again held as support, driving price lower to 29.85s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 29.96s.

This week’s auction saw continuation of the sell-side breakdown from the supply cluster formed from mid-December to mid-January. Within the broader context, correction action developed following the balance developed near all-time highs.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to the key demand cluster, 30s-29.70s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower back through this area will result in price discovery higher to key supply above, 30.50s-31.10s/new all time-highs, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this area will target key demand clusters below, 29.50s-29.36s/29s-28.33s, respectively. The highest probability path near-term based on market structure is for price discovery lower barring 30.62s as resistance. The larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is buy-side above barring failure of 29.35s as support.

Looking under the hood of XLF, we see that based on one year’s data, JP Morgan, Berkshire, and Bank America have contributed the most to the current rally (301 bps, 123 bps, and 104 bps, respectively).

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index has seen the upward trend stall in the bullish extreme area. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen recent decline. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. As the broad market and financials’ breadth are rolling over, potential for price discovery higher is muted. Breadth and sentiment can remain extreme for prolonged periods, and thus, financials now shift neutral until market structure and breadth both confirm sell-side potential.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.