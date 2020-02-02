MasterCard: Earnings Came Out Strong, Again. DDM Target Price $397.60

With 7 acquisitions in 2019, the company broaden its offering and strengthen its position in the payment market.

Written by Edward Mwangi and Jacques Georget

The Opportunity

MasterCard posts a successful story of a multinational organization providing financial payment solutions with a comprehensive global spread, covering over 210 countries and territories transacting over 150 currencies.

MasterCard maintains a healthy operational efficiency while providing good returns on the invested capital. The recent surge in e-commerce, an increase in financial service penetration, and the move towards cashless economies are key components in the current high price gains of the company, and according to our valuation, the stock still has some upside. However, 2019 was a great year for MasterCard, with the stock climbing 58.3% compared to a return of 29% for the S&P 500 index.

The company is also outperforming its guidance estimates over the period. FY2019 earnings reports just went public. For FY2019 MasterCard outperformed both consensus and guidance estimates with net revenue growth landing at 16% on a YoY basis.

Furthermore, the company's efficiency is unbridled, maintaining a minimum annual operating margin of 50% over the past eight years. Finally, in 2018 the company outperformed its 2016-2018 EPS CAGR estimates (the mid-'20s), posting CAGR of 28% for the period. For FY 2019 adjusted EPS growth remained high at 26% YoY.

In 2020 we do expect revenue growth to slow down slightly. Based on the company's performance objectives for the period, Net Revenue CAGR should grow in the low-teens while maintaining a minimum annual operating margin of 50%, while we expect EPS to grow by 15%.

Catalysts

MasterCard continues to significantly increase the number of transactions processed, cross-border volume, and cards outstanding. The company saw 20% more transactions YoY in 2018 with an accompanying increase in revenue and adjusted earnings of 16%, 23%, respectively.

Cashless Payment Systems

The war on cash is real. The move towards a cashless society in a bid for safety and convenience creates an almost unlimited opportunity for the card and digital payments business. Our view is that the move towards cashless systems provides a great market for MasterCard to capitalize on its robust networks.

Currently, MasterCard maintains a competitive advantage in the payment market either through acquisitions, strategic partnerships, or its ability to leverage its capabilities in the creation of the multi-line rail network. MasterCard has built its infrastructure to create a system to integrate merchants, acquirers, and issuers along with other support for real-time account-to-account payment, bill payment technology, and business-business payments, which creates a multi-line rail network.

The move towards cashless systems provides for a long runway of growth for the company, creating value for shareholders. According to a report by G4S, the British multinational security Services Company, approximately only 32% of payments in the U.S were made with cash in 2018. However, there are also opportunities in lagging regions. For instance, the report estimates that, in Europe, cash still makes up 79% of all transactions by volume. This indicates a significant area of growth for the company in Europe given its large international presence.

Hence, there is readily available demand for payment networks which MasterCard offers across various forms of payment. We believe demand for MasterCard's primary offerings will continue to proliferate.

E-commerce

The continued high growth in e-commerce and the improved security in handling credit/prepaid/debit cards online at websites such as Amazon provides a good source of growth for Mastercard. We expect the volume of transactions from e-commerce to increase significantly, which in turn, will increase the need for MasterCard's comprehensive payment solutions. This is simply because increases in e-commerce raise the demand for debit and credit card payments as well as mobile and digital payments. Sustained growth in e-commerce means long-term growth in payment transactions.

Finally, we also expect the company to venture into new real-time payment products to capitalize on e-commerce growth.

Emerging markets are another important growth catalyst for MasterCard. In emerging markets, increased mobile penetration and digital payment platforms will drive more traffic to established payment rails. For MasterCard, the effect is a growing demand for its services.

Domestic and International Fee Business

Based on the current outstanding anti-trust issues in Pan-European countries, the recent commitment to reduce transaction costs could increase the volume and amount of transactions, which should help counter any perceived decreases in revenue. Further diversification across new markets with MasterCard International will help the expansion of services.

We expect the current forward-looking acquisitions and new products, such as new business to business payment services provided by the company, to increase the company positioning in the payments market. MasterCard actually made seven acquisitions in FY 2019 - the most in its history as a public company, according to Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal.

Share buybacks

The company approved a new share repurchase program to buy back shares of its Class-A shares of $6.5 billion shortly after the exhaustion of the prior $ 4- billion program. Besides, the approach of MasterCard to increasing its dividend payments and perform share buybacks are shareholder-friendly actions, which we believe will enhance shareholder wealth. We also argue that it indicates the management confidence in the sound financial health of the company.

Valuation

Our expectations are based on the vital catalysts, and the historical performance of MasterCard's stock outperforms the market in the long run. MasterCard provides a simple business model that is fee-based for the transaction, which generates revenue by charging financial institutions based on the gross dollar volume of activity.

MasterCard has a solid track record of dividend payouts, and thus, we find a DDM valuation suitable here. First, the dividends have been growing by an astonishing 24.22% annually in the last 5 years, from $0.47 in early 2015 to $1.39 per share in early 2020. This is worth mentioning as it, if it were to continue, would strengthen the long-term valuation of the stock.

Based on the current high growth in revenues (and earnings) combined with the company's growth opportunities in emerging markets and e-commerce, we believe dividend growth will continue to come out strong. Besides, MasterCard has a relatively low payout-ratio, currently at around 15%, which means the company can boost dividends in two ways, namely by organic growth but also by increasing its payout ratio. Furthermore, current share buybacks will push the stock closer to our estimated intrinsic value.

Using a dividend growth rate of 24% for the next five years, decreasing to 15% for the subsequent five years, we yield a fair value of $397.60 for the stock. We believe a long-run growth rate of 5% is possible, based on the company's possibilities in emerging countries and the related high potential GDP growth for decades ahead in these countries.

It's also noteworthy that cash on hand continues to increase for the company, meaning the company's net cash flow remains strong albeit the increasing payout ratio. We, therefore, expect management to continue to increase the payout ratio in the coming years, supporting our dividend growth target of 24% 2020-2025.

Risk

Intensifying competition from established competitors such as VISA and a fast-paced and tech-insense payment market will continue to challenge the company. MasterCard needs to stay at the forefront of payment solutions and adapt to the ever-changing market. This is an important reason for the company to widen its real-time payment capabilities and continue its acquisition strategy.

The main rival has a very similar competitive advantage, VISA, and is making strides in improving their rail networks. VISA also make acquisitions for new Fintech payment channels, which may pose a threat to MasterCard's market share.

Furthermore, MasterCard operates in an industry with easy to replicate strategies that could slow growth in the longer term. Furthermore, technological advances in electronic payment systems may lead to new, competing entrants in mobile and digital payments.

Finally, the company operates in a highly regulated industry where lawsuits and regulations pose significant loss contingencies for the company. For example, In the US, VISA and MasterCard just agreed to a $6.2 Billion settlement in regards to an antitrust lawsuit.

Massive litigation expenses can adversely affect company performance and valuation. Litigation and regulatory costs pose a considerable risk for the company since the charges are made up of complex interactions involving significant uncertainties with unascertainable damages.

There are also anti-trust concerns in the EU concerning MasterCard. To abate the EEA concerns, MasterCard has committed to reducing the inter-regional interchange fees by at least 40%.

Conclusion

We argue that the strong revenue growth and high profit margins of MasterCard are indicative of an economic moat that the company will be able to ride on in the coming years. Based on our evaluation, we believe the company is currently undervalued and provides an excellent investment opportunity.

With this said, in light of the unpredictability of antitrust issues and the intense competition, we do see a risk of slower growth in the long term. We think there is a need for MasterCard to increasingly leverage its brand in new payment platforms to enhance its value proposition and create sustainable growth for its investors.

