Project $1M: January Melt Up Driven By Atlassian, MercadoLibre And Salesforce; Veeva Added

Project $1M has started 2020 with a bang! It's a strange month when a dominant performance by Amazon (AMZN), which was up almost 10% for the month on some very strong results, still wasn't enough to make it one of the strongest portfolio contributors (curiously, I had picked Amazon as one of 3 stocks I believed were well positioned to outperform in 2020).

The portfolio returned a shade under 6% for January. While the performance of Project $1M wasn't as good as the SG Emerging Leaders performance, it was still creditable compared with the S&P 500 (SPY) (VOO), which was negative for the month. Coronavirus fears have gripped the market, accounting for significant pullback in prices. With the spread of the virus showing no signs of abating, I expect continuing volatility for the market in general and also for the Project $1M positions, certainly over the next couple of months, if not longer. While the human toll is undeniably tragic, the dose of reality that has been injected into the market with the pullback in stocks is arguably very good for the long-term health of the market, particularly should the declines continue and become more pronounced.

My broader investment focus with Project $1M is the purchase and long-term hold of a clutch of high growth, cash generating businesses that are powered by secular tailwinds. The advantage of these secular tailwinds should be to allow the selected businesses to grow under any economic conditions that may be experienced over the life of the Project $1M portfolio (a decade or more).

Markets may move the prices of Project $1M's businesses around here and there, depending on sentiment; however, I am focused on the long-term returns on invested capital that my businesses can generate and the opportunity to deploy that invested capital at high rates of return over a long-term horizon. For those that are new to the project, here are Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 of the initial investments in the portfolio.

The overall objective of the portfolio is to turn a capital base of $275,000 that was initially deployed in November 2015 into $1,000,000 by November 2025. This will be done primarily through buying and holding high quality businesses, helping returns compound and minimizing tax and trading costs. The initial $275,000 in capital has been fully deployed and will not be added to for the rest of the project's duration. I am now into the 5th year of my ten-year journey with Project $1M, with the portfolio achieving annualized returns since inception of almost 20% over this time.

Project $1M ended January with a balance of almost $572,000, putting on almost $30,000 over the month. This month was a significant achievement for the portfolio, with the portfolio having now doubled since inception. The capital gains since inception are now more than the capital that has been initially invested. Atlassian (TEAM), Salesforce (CRM) and MercadoLibre (MELI) were strong performers for the portfolio and all returned over 10% for the month. It wasn't all positive, however, with reversals in China stocks on the coronavirus outbreak taking down Baidu (BIDU), Trip.com (TCOM) and Alibaba (BABA), sending them negative for the month.

Atlassian

Atlassian was smacked down in the latter part of 2019 with the selloff in cloud stocks generally. I had singled out Atlassian as a position of concern given elevated multiples, exposing it to potential risk should growth decelerate. Well, Atlassian recently reported results and demonstrated that the business can hold its own, and then some.

The market has sent the stock up 22% in January alone on strong results. Revenue was up an impressive 37%, as renewal activity and new license growth came in well ahead of expectation. Customers were prompted to action ahead of planned price increases that the business will be passing on through during the year. I also believe that Atlassian is one of those rare, recession proof businesses whose business growth will continue strongly over the next few years, irrespective of the economic environment. The pivotal role that the business plays in IT project management means that it has a mission critical role in modern enterprise. User licenses and utilization of the platform will not be easily pared back in the event of an economic downturn. While the stock may be prone to valuation compression in the event of a pronounced correction, I believe that strong growth should continue.

I have learnt several lessons from my investment in Atlassian which strongly influence my investment philosophy now. I now overwhelming approach any investment as a business owner, looking at the underlying strengths and weaknesses of a business, rather than being overly concerned with valuation. Over the long haul, valuations sort themselves out, but a business that can grow above trend for an extended period of time is one that will be well rewarded by the market.

Atlassian has had a high valuation ratio for almost all of 4 years I have held it. I will now also only consider a sale of a business if fundamentals deteriorate, not for valuation reasons alone. Atlassian is currently a 6.5 bagger for Project $1M, and I feel reasonably confident that it will end the Project as a 10 bagger. My regret with this great business is that I have failed to add to this position in spite of numerous 20-30% pullbacks which occurred in the past, where there were no underlying changes in business fundamentals. This experience has also positively shaped my investment philosophy to more actively deploy capital on large pullbacks of 20%+ in high quality businesses that I own where the business case remains intact.

Salesforce

Salesforce was a notable laggard for much of 2019. The business underperformed a very strong market in 2019, returning only 20%. The business has started 2020 very strongly, up over 12% for the month. This has been due to a very strong result that was announced at the end of 2019, where the business demonstrated that core business traction remained and was able to put up numbers that demonstrated 33% revenue growth, which was well above consensus, as well as improving operating margins that were up near 20%.

My investment thesis on Salesforce is pretty simple. It is that sales account management is a mission critical activity, Salesforce is the preeminent cloud based, sales management platform, and that enterprises are loathed to tinker too much with such a platform once it is deployed. Salesforce has successfully extended its beachhead beyond sales into marketing analytics and service and support as well as e-commerce. It's my belief that these other clouds have long runways of growth ahead of them.

MercadoLibre

MELI was another business that was aggressively sold off. In November 2019, the business was beaten down to $480 per share but has now recovered most of the lost value and is now up almost 16% for the last month. MercadoLibre is another strong performer for the portfolio and is nearing a 5 bagger. Like Atlassian, it is another that I believe will become a 10 bagger before the project concludes. While the business has run strongly ahead of where I think it is currently worth, MELI has so many core strengths that I am loathed to consider taking even partial profits.

I view MercadoLibre as the best way for investors to play the growth in both digital commerce and electronic payments in the high-growth market of Latin America.

With over 300 million registered users and a base of 400 million people that are Internet-enabled users in Latin America, MercadoLibre has over 75% of addressable market as registered users on its e-commerce platform. The latent network effects in this business from such a strong user base are so dominant that MercadoLibre consistently tops site rankings as the leading e-commerce portal in the region. While it is difficult to fathom, MercadoPago may be an even better business, and has attracted PayPal's (PYPL) attention. I continue to watch for big things from the company.

Comments on Coronavirus and China exposures

With the virus creating widespread issues in China, it was no surprise that the China components of the portfolio sold off in January. I'm not terribly concerned at this stage. Alibaba, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Baidu's franchises are strong enough and diversified enough to withstand the problems, which I view as temporary. I expect China's GDP to take a hit and consumer spending will be down, so these names will be subdued for an extended period. Trip.com is a different story as it is more directly impacted, with travel into and out of China likely to be severely curtailed, and even movement within the country quite restricted. This has been the one problematic position for the portfolio, but I believe that its valuation level here still provides meaningful upside. It just may take some time to realize this.

Adding Veeva, Selling Vanguard Emerging Markets

As I highlighted in my wrap up for 2019, the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) turned out to be a mistake for Project $1M. While the idea was to get exposure to a broad basket of high growth emerging market businesses, strong US dollar appreciation and economic problems in emerging markets over the last few years have produced sub optimal results from the investment here.

I finally bit the bullet and swapped out the fund for Veeva (NYSE:VEEV), one of the few technology plays that I still consider to be at fair value. Veeva has led the development of cloud-based compliance and software solutions for the growing life sciences industry. The business has 2 main products, Veeva Commercial Cloud and Veeva Vault. Commercial Cloud is Veeva’s legacy business and provides features to customers including customer relationship management ("CRM"). Veeva Vault provides document and content hosting and management. The company’s products are especially important to maintain regulatory compliance yet also allow more active collaboration and marketing to customers and prospects. Veeva has delivered strong investor returns over the last 5 years of nearly 38% p.a. over this period.

The investment thesis on Veeva is similar to Salesforce, in that Veeva's mission critical software for lifesciences provides a beachhead to expand into selling other related software areas to these businesses, and that Veeva can also deliver its offering to other industries where regulatory compliance is similarly an issue.

Outlook for 2020

While Project $1M has had a strong start for the year, I still haven't changed my outlook that the portfolio stands well placed to deliver mid teens returns for the year and outperform the S&P 500 once again. I believe we are likely in for significant downside volatility over the next couple of months, as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc globally. I am not a seller on this issue and will continue to maintain what I currently hold, while keeping an eye out for any opportunities that may present themselves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, BABA, BIDU, TCOM, CRM, TEAM, MELI, TCEHY, VEEV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.