The NYSE notified JCP it was no longer in compliance with its listing standards.

A few days ago the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) notified J.C. Penney (JCP) that it was no longer in compliance with NYSE listing criteria:

J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) announced that it received notification from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today, Jan. 31, 2020, that the Company is no longer in compliance with NYSE continued listing criteria, which require listed companies to maintain an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. In accordance with NYSE rules, the Company has a period of six months from receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the NYSE’s minimum share price requirement, subject to possible extension if the Company determines to remedy the non-compliance by taking action that would require shareholder approval. The Company intends to pursue measures to cure the share price non-compliance, including through a reverse stock split of the Company's common stock, subject to stockholder approval, if such action is necessary to cure the non-compliance.

JCP failed to maintain a price of at least $1 over 30 consecutive trading days. If the company fails to achieve compliance with the listing standards by the expiration of a six-month cure period, the stock could be delisted.

J.C. Penney Breaks The Buck

J.C. Penney broke the buck in mid-January, falling from $1.01 to $0.85; the stock currently trades at $0.74. Weak holiday sales may have been the culprit. Comparable sales during the holiday season fell 7.5%. Excluding the impact of J.C. Penney's exit from major appliance and in-store furniture categories, comparable sales fell 5.3%. This followed a 9% comparable sales decline in the company's most-recent quarter.

Retailers generate a sizeable portion of their revenue and earnings during the holidays. J.C. Penney, L Brands (LB) and Kohl's (KSS) were depending on strong holiday sales to help change the narrative. It didn't happen. L Brands is contemplating selling its sagging Victoria's Secret brand, which could be a long shot. What will be J.C. Penney's next move? After disappointing holiday sales, J.C. Penney (and other retailers) could be running out of time.

In its most-recent quarter, gross profit of $843 million was flat Y/Y, despite the decline in revenue. Management was able to raise gross margin 300 basis points to 35% by exiting low margin businesses like major appliances. Management cut into SG&A expense, and EBITDA more than doubled to $105 million. However, J.C. Penney's EBITDA margin of 4% was paltry, leaving little margin for error. In my opinion, the holiday sales decline was a big disappointment. The decline in scale could potentially lead to stagnant or declining margins and cause the company to lose momentum after the sharp rise in EBITDA last quarter.

No Light At The End Of The Tunnel?

Management confirmed it expected (1) comparable sales for full-year 2019 to be in a range of (7.0%) to (8.0%) and (2) adjusted EBITDA to exceed $475 million. The rub was that I had previously estimated the company's last 12 months' ("LTM") EBITDA at $616 million:

"What gives me pause is that I estimated J.C. Penney's last 12 months' ("LTM") EBITDA through November 2019 at $616 million. Management's forecast of full-year adjusted EBITDA of $475 million is at least 20% below where the company was previously trending."

The declining trend in EBITDA may have been the catalyst to cause JCP to break the buck. Chatter suggests the company is culling about six under-performing stores. The move could further cut SG&A costs, but may have little impact on the bottom line. December retail sales through department stores declined over 5% Y/Y, yet non-store retailers experienced a double-digit rise in sales. The success of non-store retailers may have come at the expense of J.C. Penney, which has a nascent digital platform.

Management could perfect a reverse stock split to drive the price back above $1. The question remains, "Will a reverse stock split change J.C. Penney's long-term fortunes or simply prolong the inevitable?" In my opinion, without an effective digital platform J.C. Penney could die a slow, painful death.

Conclusion

A reverse stock split could make JCP compliant with NYSE listing standards, but it likely would not change the company's business prospects. Sell JCP.

