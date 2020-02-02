Fidus Investment Can't Afford Its 10.6% Dividend Yield, But It Probably Doesn't Matter

In the end, it probably doesn't matter that Fidus can't finance the dividend, since the deficit is caused by purchases greater than sales in most years. That is controllable.

It seems to finance the dividend deficit by borrowing money, rather than trading assets or raising equities like a lot of other BDCs do.

Fidus Investment Corp. can't afford the dividend payment on a cash flow basis. But on a net income basis it can.

Fidus Investment Has a Dividend Payment Deficit

Whenever you look at a high yield investment company or security, you need to ask if the company can afford the dividend. The best way to understand this is to look at the company's cash flow statement.

In this case, Fidus Investment (FDUS) shows a dividend deficit in its cash flow statement. But I will show that it probably doesn't matter, in one sense. The reason is not that the company continuously borrows to finance that deficit. Most BDCs do that.

The reason is that the underlying FDUS investments produce just about enough cash flow to cover the dividends. Moreover, the deficit seems to be mainly because the company continuously purchases more assets than its sells and the difference is covered by borrowing. That borrowing also covers the dividend deficit.

You can always run a quick check on a company's ability to finance its dividend by looking at its cash flow from operations ("CFFO"). Check to see if that is greater than the dividend payments.

Here is what FDUS Cash Flow statement looks like:

Source: Q3 2019 10-Q FDUS, page 6.

That is always disappointing to see. CFFO is negative $57.18 million for the nine months to Sept. 30, 2019. But dividends cost $28.6 million. That works out to a dividend deficit of $85.78 million.

All is Not Lost

But, on the other hand, look more closely at what makes up the negative cash flow in CFFO. I have highlighted the culprit:

Source: Q3 2019 10-Q FDUS

So the net purchases of $76.73 million took CFFO negative by $57.18 million. By the way, I don't know why this company doesn't put the purchases and sales in the normal Cash Flow statement section heading for Cash Flows From Investing.

But then I saw that the company simply does not have such a section. They lump into CFFO all of the normally optional purchases and sales of investments. In other words, they feel that purchases and sales of investments are normal parts of operations as if they are not optional. I find that questionable. All investments are optional and are not normally part of the functioning of the company.

Nevertheless, here is the result. Without the net purchases, the negative dividend deficit is now a positive $19.549 million (i.e., $76.73 million minus $57.181 million).

But that is not the end of the story. Here is the next section: Cash Flows from Financing:

Source: Q3 2019 10-Q FDUS

The pre-dividend financing provides $61.3 million in pre-dividend cash flow. That's great. So now the dividend deficit has turned into a positive $$80.8 million cash flow (i.e. $19.549 million, plus $61.314 million). That's great. That more than covers the cost of the $28.622 million dividends. And remember the stock trades at a 10.6% dividend yield.

But note that most of that extra $61.3 million came from borrowing. They issued notes and borrowed under a credit facility. You can see that in the Cash Flows from Financing extract above.

Borrowing to Pay the High Dividend

So it looks like the dividend is affordable after all. I guess it is if you consider borrowing money to pay a dividend as making it affordable.

For example, $80.8 million minus $28.6 million for the dividend leaves $52.241 million left over. But that money came from the issue of $69 million in notes and $30 million in borrowing under a credit facility.

The Dividend Deficit Without Borrowing. Remember FDUS produced $19.549 million without making purchases and sales of investments, and without borrowing. But FDUS needed to borrow to cover the $28.6 million cost of the dividend.

So, in the end, the dividend deficit is $9.073 million (i.e. $28.622 million cost of the dividend minus $19.549 million from operations). Without borrowing and without trading assets, the company can't produce enough cash flow to cover 31.7% of the dividend (i.e. $9.073 million / $28.622 million). One way to look at this is that the 10.6% yield is almost one-third higher than what the underlying investments and operations of the company can afford.

Why It Probably Doesn't Matter

But is it really? Remember that FDUS's underlying investments, after all operating expenses and the dividend plus borrowing, provided a net $52.24 million to buy new investments at FDUS.

That apparently is clearly not enough. FDUS purchased $175.5 million of investments in the first nine months. Granted, they sold $98.8 million of investments to pay for part of the purchases, and the $52.2 million operating cash flow after dividends and borrowing pays for a good portion as well. But that still leaves a net deficit of $5.5 million.

In fact, because of an additional $19 million in expenses, the company had a net drawdown of cash. The cash balance fell by $24.5 million in the first nine months:

Source: Q3 2019 10-Q FDUS

In other words, the company didn't generate enough money after borrowing and selling investment assets to both pay its dividends and purchase the investments it wanted to buy.

Nevertheless, I do not feel this is a big deal. First of all, I have shown that the inherent dividend deficit is less than one-third of the dividend requirement. Second, the company can easily raise debt to cover this deficit.

Moreover, it appears that the company routinely sells assets and purchases investments greater than the cash flow that the underlying investments' cash flow provides as a source. In effect, it has become an operating custom for the company to borrow to pay for both investment purchases and part of the high dividend.

For example, two years ago, in September 2017, FDUS had $560.9 million in long-term investments. Now it has $729.4 million in investments. That is an increase of $169.9 million.

But two years ago, FDUS had long-term debt of just $211.6 million. Today it has $334.5 million. That is an increase of $122.9 million. So 73% of the increase in investments has come from borrowing money in the past two years.

What that means is that the company is becoming more of a leveraged spread business. It borrows at one rate and invests at a higher rate using leverage. The dividend gets paid out of this leveraged spread. Two years ago, long-term debt represented 54.3% of its equity, but now it is 83.1%.

SBA Limits to borrowing

I am not sure how long the company can do this. FDUS mentions in the 10-Q that it has a $350 million debt limit. SBA does not allow companies under one roof with three or more small business investment companies (SBICs) to borrow more than $350 million.

In effect, FDUS will have to find other borrowing sources. This could reduce their leveraged spread. It probably won't prevent the company from borrowing more, so therefore it likely won't matter, in terms of the dividend payments.

Summary and Conclusion

FDUS has a high dividend yield of 10.6%. But I have shown that the company's underlying operations and investment cannot afford about 32% of those dividend payments.

FDUS also cannot afford the scale of investments it has been making. It has been increasing its leverage over the past two years in order to pay for these investments. It may be reaching a limit with the SBA loans under its SBIC funding vehicles. This might reduce its leveraged spread.

Nevertheless, the company will likely find other sources of borrowing to cover the dividend deficit and the portions of investment purchases it cannot afford. So I suppose in the long term, it does not matter too much. Just note that this increase in leverage begins to make the company more risky to invest in.

By the way, if you liked this article and want to follow me, be sure to click on the link below and also make sure to be a real-time follower. That way you will get emails when I come out with a new article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.