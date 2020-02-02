BlackLine Has Awoken In The SaaS January Bull Market

Company is slightly low on Rule of 40 and most revenue comes from one solution.

In my last article back in August 2019 on BlackLine, Inc. (BL) entitled "BlackLine: A FinTech With 26% Revenue Growth," I awarded BlackLine a neutral rating due to declining revenue growth and dollar-based net retention rate. I also raised concerns that all revenue was coming from one solution with little cross-selling.

Now it appears that the dollar-based net retention rate has stabilized and revenue deceleration has slowed to a crawl. I still have concerns regarding the revenue coming from one solution and lower than the desired score for the Rule of 40. Despite the concerns, I feel that BlackLine is well-positioned in the financial close management industry, has established new partnerships including one with Workiva Inc. (WK) and also Google Cloud (GOOG, GOOGL), and the recent stock breakout could be signaling bullishness to come.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Therefore, I am revising my rating for BlackLine from neutral to bullish. I view this investment as somewhat speculative as some of the metrics are lower grade than for an ideal investment. I'm referring to the Rule of 40 and revenue growth.

(Source: BlackLine)

BlackLine's Unique Platform

BlackLine is one of the few digital transformation enablers that provide SaaS financial close management and accounting automation. BlackLine’s scalable platform also provides apps for account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

(Source: BlackLine)

New Partnerships

BlackLine has recently established partnerships with two companies, the first being Workiva and the second being Google Cloud. Workiva provides connected reporting and compliance solutions. The partnership will allow joint Workiva-BlackLine customers ways to transfer data between the two platforms. The Google Cloud initiative will enable BlackLine to bolster its financial automation platform with real-time machine-learning functionality.

Renewal and Retention Rates

I am happy to report that the declining dollar-based net revenue retention rate, which was over 120% in 2015, has now stabilized at 109%.

(Source: BlackLine)

Of note is the strong renewal rate of 98% compared to the moderately good retention rate of 109%. The high level of renewal leads me to believe that there isn't a great deal of cross-selling occurring, an area that BlackLine needs to work on.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

BlackLine's annual sales growth rate is 26%, down from the 5-year growth rate of 48%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

While the revenue growth has decreased significantly in the last 5 years, it appears that growth is starting to stabilize.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The forward-looking sales growth estimate for next year is 21%. This estimate is based on company guidance which only considers what is currently in the pipeline and is usually quite conservative.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Comparing the company's actual quarterly results versus analysts' estimates, it can be seen that BlackLine consistently outperforms estimates, a good indicator for quality management.

Free Cash Flow Margin

BlackLine's free cash flow margin TTM is ~8%. The free cash flow has been steadily improving since 2017.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In BlackLine's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 26% + 8% = 34%

The calculation comes out below 40%, indicating that BlackLine has some work to do to balance growth and profits.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, BlackLine is positioned almost on the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is fairly valued relative to its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate.

Investment Risks

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes, and the coronavirus, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

BlackLine has a disproportionate percentage of sales from one product and is therefore not diversified. It appears that there is not a lot of cross-selling into the other product offerings.

Summary and Conclusions

BlackLine is another SaaS company that has been breaking out to new all-time highs in January. Financial close management is a business that appears to have a promising future given the complexity of company financials and the need for automated tools. BlackLine is ideally positioned in this market segment.

BlackLine comes up slightly short on the Rule of 40, but that is one metric only and does not miss to the extent that I would disqualify an investment in the stock. Investors need to look at the total package before making a decision, and in this case, I believe that there are more pros than cons. The pros include the area of business, improving free cash flow margin, high gross profit margin of 85%, and also the technicals which include a stock breakout to all-time highs and a strong market for SaaS stocks in general.

Therefore, I am revising my rating for BlackLine from neutral to bullish.

Join My Exclusive Service While the Price is Low ... Digital Transformation is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity fueled by the need for businesses to convert to the new digital era or risk being left behind. You can take advantage of this opportunity by subscribing to the Digital Transformation marketplace service. Tap into three high-growth portfolios, industry/subindustry tracking spreadsheets, and three unique proprietary rating systems. Don't miss out on the digital revolution. We are still in the early innings and there are plenty of high-growth investment opportunities out there waiting for you! Start your 2-week free trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.