Coronavirus: Ultimate Market Test

The coronavirus outbreak continues to escalate. As of February 1, the coronavirus has claimed over 300 lives. And with the number of confirmed cases growing by the thousands with each passing day, global capital markets including the S&P 500 Index are showing signs of increasing unease about the associated future uncertainty including the potential impact on economic growth.

The impact is starting to show, but it is still contained. So far, U.S. stocks have fallen by -3.3% over the last seven trading days since peaking at new all-time highs. Any such short-term correction for U.S. stocks was already way overdue, however, so it remains to be seen whether the coronavirus is simply providing a reason for the latest pullback that was bound to happen anyway. As for the epicenter of the outbreak, China stocks are now down by -4.8% over the same time period. It should be noted in both cases that these recent coronavirus sparked declines have done nothing more than bring both U.S. and China stocks back to levels that they were trading at just a few weeks ago in late December.

So what should we expect from here? Given that the coronavirus situation is still in its early stages and some are speculating that it has the potential to escalate meaningfully going forward, it is worthwhile to consider the potential medium term to long-term impact on risk assets including stocks.

History provides a relevant guide on what to anticipate. The most common comparison I have been hearing for understandable reasons given the geographic similarities was the SARS outbreak that took place from November 2002 to May 2004. Instead, my preference is to focus on past pandemics that had the greatest impact in terms of global reach and loss of life to see what we can takeaway in assessing the effects on capital markets.

Swine flu. This was a pandemic that extended from April 2009 to May 2010 and took the lives of more than 200,000 people worldwide (remember that the coronavirus is currently at 300 people to date, although the number is expected to potentially rise considerably going forward). During this time period that came in the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis, U.S. stocks showed no ill effects from this global pandemic. This was particularly true during the period from April 2009 to November 2010 when the situation was at its worst.

Hong Kong flu. This pandemic began in July 1968 and continued into 1969, claiming the lives of an estimated 1 million people worldwide including more than 33,000 in the United States. Despite the severity of the situation, stocks moved steadily higher throughout much of this episode.

Asian flu. This episode started in 1956 but began spreading worldwide in 1957, costing over 2 million people their life including nearly 70,000 people in the United States. Stocks advanced for much of the first half of the year in 1957 before turning to the downside into the fall. But this pullback is widely attributed to the flow through effects of the Fed tightening monetary policy, not because of the flu.

Spanish flu. Before closing, we will consider the biggest of them all from the past century. This pandemic from 1918 resulted in the death of as many as 100 million people worldwide, or as much as 6% of the world’s population. This included more than a quarter of the U.S. population being infected and more than 650,000 deaths. How did U.S. stocks perform during this period? The chart below speaks for itself. And this came during a time when the U.S. stock market was much less developed and much more prone to unexpected shocks.

What’s not likely to ail today’s stock market. While the uncertainty is likely to keep stocks jittery in the immediate-term, history has shown that the stock market can be most resilient in the face of any major global health pandemic. This has historically been true in some of the most severe historical cases. Perhaps this time will be different, but we all know how that statement usually plays itself out.

Instead, all eyes should remain fixated on the flow of liquidity. In the end, as long as central bankers have the liquidity firehose, they can pacify market fears if need be. And they have shown absolutely no reluctance whatsoever to do so at the first sign of a cough or sneeze from U.S. stocks. Expect more of the same going forward.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

