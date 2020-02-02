R1 RCM To Acquire SCI Systems For Patient Scheduling Tech

With the deal, RCM gains an important piece of the patient on-boarding process which helps to streamline the revenue cycle for its clients.

R1 RCM said it will acquire SCI Systems for $190 million in cash.

R1 RCM (RCM) has announced the proposed acquisition of SCI Solutions for $190 million.

SCI has developed a SaaS-based patient engagement software system for health systems.

RCM continues to ramp revenue and implement contract wins as it gears up to provide updated guidance shortly, so my bias on the stock is cautiously BULLISH.

Target Company

Seattle, Washington-based SCI was founded to create EHR-agnostic patient scheduling and care coordination solutions to enhance the revenue cycle of providers while increasing capacity utilization and improving the patient experience.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Joel French, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was previously VP and GM Healthcare Business Group at Motion Computing

Below is an overview video of the firm's approach:

SCI’s primary offerings include:

Patient Referrals

Patient Scheduling

Insurance Authorizations

The firm counts as clients more than 1,000 hospitals and imaging centers and 85,000 physicians & providers.

Investors have invested at least $1 million and included New Enterprise Associates.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for global patient engagement software was $12.9 billion in 2018.

The market is forecast to grow at a very strong CAGR of 20.43% from 2019 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth an increasing incidence of chronic disease conditions combined with more patients focused on self-managing their care.In addition, Web-based solutions are expected to continue to account for the largest portion of the patient engagement software market in the U.S., as the chart shows below:

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

Allscripts Healthcare (MDRX)

Phytel

Orion Health (OTCPK:ORIIF)

Athena Health

McKesson (MCK)

Cerner (CERN)

Lincor Solutions

Medecision

YourCareUniverse

Acquisition Terms & Financials

RCM disclose the acquisition price and terms as approximately $190 million in all cash, funded by a combination of cash on hand and additional debt.

Management did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 RCM had $55.6 million in cash and equivalents and $662.7 million in total liabilities of which long-term debt accounted for $351.6 million.

Free cash flow for the trailing twelve months was $11.1 million.

In the past 12 months, R1 RCM’s stock price has risen 52.4% vs. the U.S. Healthcare industry’s rise of 5.7% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ growth of 21.4%, as the RCM chart indicates below:

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in only five of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has risen markedly in the most recent earnings call, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization $1,460,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,090,000,000 Price / Sales 1.26 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.84 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 17.00 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $36,770,000 Revenue Growth Rate 52.17% Earnings Per Share -$0.20

Commentary

RCM is acquiring SCI for its patient scheduling technologies, which can serve as a ‘front door’ to the patient intake and healthcare provision process.

As R1 President and CEO Joe Flanagan stated in the deal announcement,

Patient scheduling is a critical component of the revenue cycle process, and yet is too often a major pain point for referring providers and health systems. With SCI’s capabilities integrated into our leading revenue cycle solution, we believe that R1 offers our customers the broadest and deepest tech-enabled patient intake solution available.

Healthcare providers are seeking more holistic solutions with fewer vendors and in-depth integrations that can aid in better decision making processes and improved revenue cycle management.

Healthcare software firms appear to be acquiring or building full stack solutions, so I expect to see further consolidation in the industry.

R1 looks to be well positioned to deal with the market transition to a value based reimbursement model and is focused on obtaining large physician and health system clients.

The firm’s quarterly earnings results have been steadily improving, likely the cause of growth in the stock’s price since October 2019.

In its most recent earnings call, management said it expects ‘revenue to ramp up in the fourth quarter, driven by the on-boarding of the Quorum contract in early q4.’

Given that, I’m cautiously BULLISH on RCM as management gets ready to provide updated guidance shortly.

