EMLC: Yield At A Reasonable Price

With the most popular asset class, U.S. large cap equities, at another potential inflection point, active investors need to consider alternative investment classes for a rotation/diversification trade. We recommend the VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC). The three arguments in favor of the EMLC, developed in this article, are:

A play on falling global interest rates.

A reasonably-valued high yielding investment product.

A potential for EM currency appreciation from multi-year low levels.

We specifically are investing in EMLC, as opposed to the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) to take advantage of our third point, currency appreciation.

In December 2018, we penned an article, “EM Bonds, A Haven In Rough Seas”, as risk assets were falling out of bed. With the U.S. yield curve inverting, recession fears rising, and an apparently intransigent Jerome Powell and Federal Reserve (intent on carrying out their rate hike cycle), fear gripped market participants. We argued in favor of adding emerging market local currency bonds to diversified portfolios. Our reasoning, which we reevaluate here, is still valid. First, interest rates are not going any higher in the U.S. With Emerging Market interest rates generally driven by U.S. central bank rate policy, we explained that this was a bullish development for EM bonds. Second, we explained that the hunt for yield would continue, but that high dividend equity sectors had become pricey. EM bonds would be a safer yield alternative for investors and offer more capital appreciation potential. Third, we believed that the USD had run-up too much, especially against Emerging Market currencies, in anticipation of a Fed rate hiking cycle that would be cut short. A weaker dollar provides a tailwind for EM local currency bonds. Let’s review the case today for increasing exposure to emerging market local currency bonds (EMLC).

In our article at the end of 2018, we did not buy into the idea of more Fed rate hikes. We wrote:

“We do not believe tightening cycles in any region – developing or emerging – will last very long given the late-stage expansion in the U.S. and massive debt levels everywhere”.

Not long after we wrote this, Jerome Powell and the Fed did a 180 degree turn on interest rate policy, and instead decided to cut interest rates in 2019. In the absence of torrid world growth rates, we expect little or no inflationary pressures, either in the U.S. or in developing countries. Central banks should maintain a dovish bias, with interest rates more likely to fall than rise from current levels. While we are not predicting an immediate recession, an acceleration in world economic growth was not in our 2020 Economic Outlook.

The recent coronavirus fears may also prove bullish for spread product. This past week, the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted on economic uncertainty over the virus. The 10-year Treasury yield traded down to 1.51% at the Friday close, below the 1-month yield of 1.56%. Should the Federal Reserve get the message that the Fed Funds rate is still too high in the current environment, more U.S. rate cuts will also pull down emerging market yields. Note that the Fed Funds futures are now pricing in another 50 bps of Fed Funds rate cuts this year. As global yields fall, we expect to see the greatest price appreciation in emerging market bonds. Bottom line: just as at the end of 2018, we see little chance of a significant global economic reacceleration that would either stoke inflationary pressures or encourage central bankers to rethink their easy forever monetary policies.

Our second argument remains that, in a low yield world, the hunt to higher yielding instruments will continue to dominate most investment strategies. As we noted in our 2020 Economic Outlook, we are more constructive on all emerging market assets on a valuation basis versus U.S. stocks. S&P 500 companies that pay a dividend have been sought after to the point that, based on historic valuations, we estimate that the risk of price depreciation outweighs any dividend pick-up over both short and long-term horizons.

The high dividend sectors of Utilities (XLU) and REITs (IYR) relative to the EMLC over the past two years further illustrates our point. From the late 2018 equity lows, investors have stampeded back into high yield equities. Looking first at the XLU, price is still up +34% since the recent December 2018 swing low. The weighted average P/E for this basket of utility stocks, which pay a 2.95% dividend yield, is up to 26.75x realized earnings. The 10-year historic mean P/E for the XLU is only 21x. To say that utilities are a crowded trade is an understatement.

Next, for the IYR, price is also up +34% since the recent December 2018 swing low. The weighted average P/E for this basket of REITs stocks, which pay a 3.05% dividend yield, is up to 42.58x realized earnings. The 10-year historic mean P/E for the IYR is only 32x. Also a very crowded trade and expensive trade.

The price of EMLC at the time of our prior article was about $29.25 (adjusted for coupon interest payments). EMLC is up to $33.58 at the close of January 2020, a gain of about +14.8%. While +14% may seem like a big move for a bond product, by comparison the 10-year Treasury note (IEF) is up about +10% over the same period. On the risk spectrum, emerging market bonds are riskier, in terms of price volatility, than U.S. Treasurys but less risky than junk bonds and broad U.S. equity indexes. The big differences are that we foresee more price appreciation for emerging market bonds, especially the local currency version (see below), and the yield income investors earn in emerging market bonds will make the extra price volatility worth holding these assets. EMLC pays 6.26% annually while the dollar EM debt (J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF) in the EMB pays 4.54%.

Our third reason for “camping out” in emerging market local currency debt is to get the underlying exposure to the emerging market currencies versus the lofty U.S. dollar. The table below shows what currencies investors are buying with EMLC.

Source: www.vaneck.com/etf/

We believe that the cycle of emerging market asset underperformance vs. U.S. assets, which began during the Financial Crisis, is long in the tooth. We have historically seen alternating long secular periods of EM vs. U.S. under/outperformance, as we explained in our 2020 Market Outlook. Now is the time for dollar-based investors to use their strong dollars to invest in many of these inexpensive, yet fundamentally solid national currencies. The main currency holdings in EMLC all look attractive to us from a long-term holding perspective.

The Brazilian real vs. the U.S. dollar should have investors salivating.

The Mexican peso vs. the U.S. dollar has consolidated for about three years now following the tumble beginning in 2014. A broad base is a good omen for a major cycle higher.

The Indonesian rupiah vs. the U.S. dollar has been trading near the low end of its 20-year range. Risk is to the upside for the rupiah going forward.

The South African rand vs. the U.S. dollar, after bottoming in 2016, appears to not want to go any lower. The risk from this point is to rand appreciation, not further depreciation.

The Polish zloty vs. the U.S. dollar is above 2017 secular lows but firmly at the low end of its 20-year historical trading range. Again, risk is to the upside for the zloty.

Risks To Investment Strategy

EMLC is generally a "risk-on asset", in that daily percent changes in the EM Local Currency Bond ETF are normally in the same direction as the world equity index (with much lower beta). In a period of indiscriminate risk-off selling, the EMLC will fall in value, although with less magnitude than world equities. For our EMLC strategy to be most successful, we would need to see a period of restrained risk-off trade, in which equities decline modestly and the U.S. dollar is not sought after as a safe-haven asset.

Conclusion

With U.S. equities having enjoyed 10 years of relative out-performance versus all other asset classes, it is time to diversify away from crowded U.S. stocks. Emerging market local currency bonds are one of our choices. Global yields should not be rising anytime soon, the hunt for yield has made most high-dividend paying equities too expensive, and EM currency tailwinds should provide additional capital gains from the underlying EM currencies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.