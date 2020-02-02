Apple Now Priced To Fall 16%

I've just put on my bulletproof vest. And I've covered myself up with a flame retardant suit. That's because I like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), but I'm definitely not in love. Therefore, because I'm not a raging bull, imagine that I'm looking like this:

So, Apple just delivered a blowout quarter. Not surprisingly, this has pushed it upward yet again. In fact, as I write this, I'm seeing all-time highs. You can see that as #1 below. And I'll explain #2, #3 and #4 in just a minute. First, take a peek at #1, which shows you some price action:

AAPL is now pushing $330. From a capital appreciation perspective, this is fantastic for long-time investors. For the record, I'm not unhappy. My cost basis is just over $116 and I'm up around 180%. No complaints there.

PE Ratio in the Last Two Years

However, I'm not too keen on the P/E ratio here, just shy of 26 (see #2 in the graphic above). That's not a terrible P/E in some absolute sense, but it's a far cry from what I see looking back.

P/E 17 in August 2019

P/E 15 in May 2019

P/E 13 in December 2018

P/E 19 in August 2018

P/E 15 in April 2018

This is all just recent past, too. Over the last 10 years, the P/E ratio has been right about 15. Quite frankly, once I got past AAPL being a "tech company," I think that a P/E of 15 was low. In 2011 to 2013 and then again in 2015 to 2016, there were many times the P/E was hitting 10 to 12. In retrospect, that's kind of crazy.

In any event, P/E isn't the only metric I care about. It's hardly perfect, and it doesn't give you buy or sell trigger points. It just tells you if it's kind of fat, kind of skinny, or somewhere in the middle. And now, with a P/E of 26, this thing is no longer loaded like a coiled spring. It's been sprung.

Apple's Dividend in Perspective

Now, another thing is the dividend (see #3 above). There's nothing wrong with AAPL's dividend. But when I was loading up in 2016, I was looking at the starting yield and the dividend growth. My yield on cost is around 2.6% in case you're wondering.

So, it's great that dividends have gone from $1.63 per share in 2013 to over $3 in 2020. My math indicates 10% increases, give or take, over the last six years. The payout ratio has been in the 25% range, give or take. So, no worries there.

We've got a safe dividend, strong increases and easy coverage. That's great if you've already bought and you're holding. Dividend Growth Investors can rejoice. But per #3 above, you're looking at less than 1% starting yield. That's rough for anyone looking for current income. This is only a good place to enter if you're willing to hold forever, or if you only really care about capital appreciation. The dividend is low and even with growth, it'll take 25 years to get your investment back via the dividend.

From a purely income-oriented perspective and getting paid back for your investment, 25 years is a long time to wait. Remember, we're talking about 10% annual growth, and it still will take 25 years for that money to come back home. Now, let's apples-to-oranges compare this to Altria (MO). With a starting yield of about 6.6% and a dividend growth rate of around 10%, you're getting fully paid back in just 10 years. And yes, I know this is (pun intended) an apples-to-oranges comparison. Apple is a growing tech company whereas Altria is in a dying industry (pun intended again).

"Experts" Tell Us Valuation is Stretched

You can see that AAPL is also now ahead of analysts. I generally don't care too much about this, but AAPL is followed by so many it's almost a bit of wisdom of the crowds in this case. You can see the one-year target of $297 by looking at #4 above. We're above that by 10% with AAPL's price today, although it'll revise up soon enough.

In any case, the point is that analysts aren't indicating undervaluation. It's more like a consensus that we're at fair value. Don't get me wrong, there's nothing wrong with fair value, if that's true. My point is that AAPL isn't a screaming buy. The analysts are telling us we're at fair value or above. It's just another data point to put into our brains as we decide to Buy, Sell, or Hold.

So, if I take this all together, from a dividend growth perspective and current income perspective, Apple is in a tough spot. It's certainly not "bad," but it's not beating the S&P 500 average yield (around 1.75%). And it's not beating a high income savings account like Marcus (Goldman Sachs), which is paying 1.7% as I write this. Although I admit there's no growth in that; only reinvesting the interest in the account.

Apple Priced to Fall 16% in by 2021

If we move past the dividends, my biggest concern is straight up valuation and how that could play out in the next 18 months according to its historical valuations. It's easily summarized right here:

Chart by Fast Graphs

By no means is this perfect. However, given historical valuation and growth expectations, we're looking at a -16% return over the next couple of years.

I know, I know. This is backwards looking, and we might never regress back even close to the mean. You don't have to tell me that because I get it.

It's possible that the market has permanently uplifted AAPL's valuation. And yet, regression to the mean is damn powerful. It's not a predictor, and it's not gravity. But I've seen the pull down from lofty valuations so many times.

Just looking at the vertical climb of AAPL from May 2019 until now is pretty crazy. Given the valuation and price history, this is hard to swallow.

Data by YCharts

The price has gone up over 100% in one year. That's just so different than AAPL's history going far back in time. Sure, there have been some vertical price movements, but this one doesn't cause me to rejoice.

Apple's 100% price increase in one year frightens me as a buyer.

At the same time, the 100% price increase is wonderful for owners.

I bought well before the 100% increase, so I'm enjoying those gains. I'm also enjoying the buybacks and dividends. It's all great news as an owner. But the more it's going up at this point, the less I'm inclined to buy.

I'd have a hard time even recommending AAPL to younger investors with less than a 10-year forward horizon. It's time to wait, not to buy, unless you're legitimately going to hold for 10+ years given the valuation. And, to be clear, I'm not buying and my average stock holding period is over seven years. I'm weird like that.

Before summarizing, I'm going to quickly make another point. My comments here about high price and low dividends have absolutely nothing to do with my feelings about Apple as a business. And I'm an owner, collecting dividends and enjoying dividend growth. AAPL is a lovely company with an amazing ecosystem, and overall it's growing. But just take a look at the recent results, so I can make a related point on that:

Source

Overall Apple is growing. But I'm surprised that more people weren't surprised, not by the iPhone sales being up, but by other areas being below estimates. It strikes me as odd.

It's great that the iPhone and wearables were up, especially the wearables. I love the diversity in income streams beyond the core iPhone. Yet, you can see that the iPad, Mac and Services were down. Nothing crazy is going on here, but the mantra of "Services, Services, Services" didn't hold water this quarter. Again, that doesn't bother me. The point is more that the cheering here is really tied to the iPhone; just look at the $56B there, it's a thing of beauty.

Cash Cow Versus Services (Or Something Else?)

I suspect AAPL is going to be just fine for a long time. What is less clear to me is how is it going to get there and what will the market feel like with this uncertainty over time? The market hates uncertainty, and this quarter actually got me thinking about the iPhone cash cow instead of Services. And that in turn gets me thinking about why tech always spooks me: There's a lot of change and a lot of uncertainty.

Now, to summarize, especially if you skipped down here to the bottom. Apple is a wee bit overvalued, or maybe even well overvalued given historical norms. If you're already an owner of AAPL, then it's perfectly fine to hold. To be clear, I'm holding.

If you're thinking about becoming a buyer, then it might make sense to wait unless you've got a time horizon that's 10 years or more, and if you don't care about locking in a higher dividend. The dividend is low, but it's safe. I suspect given the ongoing thrust of sales, the brand and the moat in general, the dividend will continue to grow in the 8-12% range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.