AT&T: Stuck In Neutral For A Couple More Quarters

Nothing much is expected to change until the roll-out of HBO Max in May and the 5G phone upgrade cycle in the second half.

More Of The Same, For Now

AT&T (T) reported 4Q 2019 results that were in line with its targets. In the Communications segment, Mobility group revenues were up slightly with 209,000 phone net adds and average revenue per user little changed at $55.52. Equipment revenues were down 2% as customers have been slow to upgrade their phones. The Entertainment group continued to shed customers with video subscriber count 16.7% lower than a year ago. Even broadband connections dropped 2% for the year. Fortunately, many of these subscribers were on low-margin promotional plans. The company also reduced costs in the Entertainment group, so the $0.8 billion drop in revenue resulted in only a $0.2 billion drop in EBITDA.

Source: AT&T 4Q 2019 Earnings Slides

WarnerMedia headline results were lower, but this was driven by not licensing content in preparation for showing it exclusively on HBO Max. These include popular shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory. Without this impact, WarnerMedia results would have shown an improvement of 10% on revenue and 11% on EBITDA. Strong subscriber growth and cost cuts in Mexico helped the Latin America segment to show positive EBITDA.

Source: AT&T 4Q 2019 Earnings Slides

These in-line results were followed up with an anemic 2020 forecast of 1-2% revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $3.60-$3.70 compared to 2019 actuals of $3.57. The company forecasted free cash flow of $28 billion in 2020, lower than the 2019 actual of $29 billion. Despite this low growth forecasted for 2020, AT&T maintained its ambitious 2022 targets of $4.50-$4.80 EPS and $30-$32 billion free cash flow. For more information on the 2022 targets, see the 3Q 2019 earnings slides and my previous article, "AT&T - On Hold Over Streaming Uncertainty". The market seemed unimpressed, with shares falling about 4% to $37.05 on the day of the earnings release.

AT&T stock has been trading in a tight range of around $37-$39 since September 2019. With the main growth drivers not set to kick in until the second half of 2020, investor impatience could cause the shares to break below this range in the months ahead. Traders may wish to wait for such a dip to buy more. Investors can continue to hold as the strong cash flow easily covers the dividend as we wait for HBO Max and 5G phone upgrades to deliver growth. Enterprising income investors may also consider selling out-of-the-money covered calls to supplement the dividend income.

Growth Drivers Back-End Loaded

AT&T has been investing heavily in spectrum and equipment to roll out 5G in 2020. 50 million people are currently covered and the company expects to have nationwide 5G coverage in the second quarter. The company also has millimeter wave spectrum which enables gigabit speeds but over a smaller coverage area. Phone upgrade rates have been low as customers require significant performance improvements to justify switching. Release of 5G capable smartphones by the major manufacturers is planned in the second half of 2020. With AT&T's network ready to deliver the benefits of 5G, the company should see equipment revenue growth, reduced churn, and higher data usage. The potential to bundle AT&T TV and HBO Max with unlimited data plans should also begin to raise phone ARPU above the $55/month level that has prevailed recently.

Outside of wireless, AT&T has also improved its infrastructure by building out its fiber network. As stated on the earnings call, the company currently has 4 million customers on fiber with the ability to connect to 14 million locations. Based on prior experience, the company believes it can add 3 million more customers by 2022 for a total of 7 million. Fiber delivers speeds and reliability on par with cable TV which would be an improvement over the existing satellite and copper-based services. AT&T plans to expand its internet-based TV service (AT&T TV) more broadly starting in 2Q. This can offset some of the subscriber losses of DirecTV and reduce operating cost.

Finally, HBO Max is launching in May. The service will include content from HBO, the Turner networks, and the Warner Brothers film library along with some original content. Many are skeptical of this streaming service given the higher price and later launch date than its competitors like Disney+ (NYSE:DIS), AppleTV+ (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Unlike these competitors, however, AT&T is selling both the content and the distribution channel. The company's strategy is to use HBO Max to drive customers to AT&T's wireless and broadband offerings. Going back to the strategy update from 3Q 2019, AT&T does not even expect HBO Max to be profitable on a stand-alone basis until 2024 or 2025.

Unfortunately, there will probably be one or two more lackluster quarters before any of this growth strategy takes off. AT&T expects its heaviest video subscriber losses in 1Q before AT&T TV rolls out more widely. The company will continue to miss out on licensing revenue for several popular shows until HBO Max rolls out, then it will have to rely on uncertain HBO Max subscription revenue to monetize this content. Upgrade rates to fiber and 5G are also uncertain as customers might not yet put a high value on faster data.

Capital Allocation Plan Pays You To Wait

Despite the delay before accelerated growth kicks in, AT&T is still a cash flow machine. With $28 billion of free cash flow in 2020, the company will be able to pay its $0.52 quarterly dividend for a total of $14.8 billion ($0.52*4*7.1 bn average shares outstanding). On the earnings call, the company mentioned a share buyback target of 250 million shares, which accounts for another $9.3 billion. That leaves $3.9 billion available for debt paydown. Assuming 2% adjusted EBITDA growth to $60.4 billion in 2020, net debt would drop to $147.1 billion for a net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.44, on the way to a target of 2.0-2.25 by the end of 2022.

Source: AT&T 4Q2019 Earnings Slides

Valuation

Given the $3.60-$3.70 EPS guidance for 2020, AT&T is now trading at a forward P/E of 10.15 after reporting 2019 earnings. With no multiple expansion through 2022 and EPS improvement to the bottom of the target range ($4.50) in 2022, the company would be worth $45.68 for a gain of 23%. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is currently valued at 12.6 times forward earnings. AT&T's lower multiple is currently justified because of the uncertainty surrounding its growth plan. AT&T will need to show greater customer growth and ARPU expansion following its 5G rollout. The company must also demonstrate it can significantly slow video subscriber losses through AT&T Now and HBO Max. Only then would the company deserve to trade at a higher multiple.

Although shareholders are being paid to wait with a current dividend yield of 5.6%, the market is likely to get impatient at some point in the next two quarters until AT&T's growth strategy takes off. While I am no chartist, I would note that the stock has been trading in a range of around $37-$39 since September 2019, and as such is very close to breaking below support at $37. If I was looking to add to my position, I would wait for a pullback to the $35 area.

Source: Seeking Alpha chart page

Selling covered calls is another strategy to earn extra income when a stock is range bound for a long period of time. I typically sell calls with a strike price 7-10% above the current stock price with an expiration about two months out. I usually let them expire worthless rather than rolling them forward. At the time of writing, the 3/20/2020 $40 calls are selling for $0.15. If you repeat three times over the next two quarters, you can earn almost the equivalent of an extra dividend. The risk of course is getting your stock called away if it is above the strike price at the time of expiration. If you are not worried about that and were planning to sell stock anyway, you could sell a call with a strike closer to the current share price for more income.

Conclusion

AT&T delivered its targets in 2019. For 2020, the growth plan is back end loaded with roll-out of 5G, HBO Max, and AT&T TV. For all these products, there is risk of low customer acceptance. However, if these roll-outs are successful, AT&T will be on its way to delivering its 2022 targets of $4.50-$4.80 EPS. It will take a couple more quarters to get a better idea if the company will deliver. I expect some dips in the share price during this time as the market gets impatient for the growth to show. Current investors are paid to wait with a 5.6% dividend yield and may sell covered calls to supplement this. I would wait for a dip to around $35 if I wanted to add to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.