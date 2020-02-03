The Asset Allocator: Shale-Oil Stocks (Podcast)
Oilfield services have been in a bad way because of the shale-oil glut.
Two recent analyses, both on Seeking Alpha, provided much insight and yet, one of them was quite grim and the other sanguine about the opportunities ahead.
I think we can learn from them both and possibly arrive at a constructive reconciliation of sorts.
Two Seeking Alpha analyses of the shale-oil industry, one from Kevin Wilson and the other from Andrew Butter, provide much insight and yet, one of them is quite grim and the other sanguine about the opportunities ahead.
This podcast (7:19) suggests why it is that commodities investments that tend to long-term returns of zero are so tempting; why the success of such speculation is determined by timing, which is next to impossible to figure out; and what criteria investors should look for in a small, speculative play.