In this piece I will lay out the case for why passive investing is best, and why active management could be costing you a fortune.

Even worse, they tend to not understand what it is costing them over the long run, in compounded value and lost opportunity cost.

So you have decided to invest. Now comes the age old question, How? Many investors, new and old alike, grapple with the question of how best to put their money to work. The financial services industry does their level best to convince you, through sophisticated marketing, and sales pitches that you would do well to pay their fees, and invest with them, knowing that your money is in the hands of a seasoned professional.

At this point in our long expansion, the pitch transforms itself from "we can beat the market," to "we can protect you from the downside." In reality however, this is more of the same from Wall Street. Still it is a worthy exercise to work through the arguments concerning why active management is a fools game, and why you are far better off in passive investment vehicles. The research shows that any attempt to “beat the market” should be through asset allocation and proper investor behavior, which research has proven are far more important to reaching your long term goals.

In this piece I want to lay out the reasons why passive investing is the best way to invest, whether you are a novice or a seasoned pro. But I really want to go into detail on the issue of investment cost and how destructive it can be for long term investors. Far too many investors are seduced by the minimal chance of out performance, that they throw caution to the wind, and ignore the principles of mathematics in the search for the ever elusive alpha.

The Superiority of Index Investing

John Bogle has been on the side of the individual investor for many years. His work in creating index funds has given the average investor a fair chance at reaping the benefits of investing in capitalism and attaining financial freedom, which can be yours for a mere 0.03%, or even 0.00% in some cases.

The index investor is not relying on the "superior" talents of an active manager to interpret the information that all other active managers already have, and somehow, find an edge that all other highly qualified active managers have missed. Instead, the index investor is putting their faith in the market, to harness the returns of capitalism, and provide the investor with all the appreciation and dividend income the market has to offer. This is because, if markets are efficient, then indexing is the most intelligent way for an individual to capture the returns from those markets.

The notion of an efficient market that incorporates available information has been assembled progressively through time through 450 years of academic research. The advancement of knowledge on the subject led Harvard financial economist Michael Jensen to state that:

There is no other proposition in economics which has more solid empirical evidence supporting it than the Efficient Market Hypothesis (EMH)".

$87Billion Worth of Advice: Index!

The best minds in financial research, as well as the best investment practitioners all agree that index investing is the best solution for most investors looking to build wealth. The two most famous examples are Benjamin Graham the father of value investing, and his most famous student Warren Buffett. Yet both of these men, advocate a low cost index investment for long term investors. With their low costs and passive ownership of stocks, it is easy to see why.

"I am no longer an advocate of elaborate techniques of security analysis in order to find superior value opportunities. This was a rewarding activity, say, 40 years ago, when our textbook "Graham and Dodd" was first published; but the situation has changed a great deal since then. In the old days any well-trained security analyst could do a good professional job of selecting undervalued issues through detailed studies; but in the light of the enormous amount of research now being carried on, I doubt whether in most cases such extensive efforts will generate sufficiently superior selections to justify their cost... I'm on the side of the "efficient market" school of thought now generally accepted by the professors."- Benjamin Graham, Financial Analysts Journal, 1976

Warren Buffett has followed a passive approach, buying the shares of large corporations and holding them indefinitely. Buffett also advocates that the individual investor use passive index funds due to their passive ownership of corporate America and low costs.

1996 Chairman's Letter - "Most investors, both institutional and individual, will find that the best way to own common stocks (shares') is through an index fund that charges minimal fees. Those following this path are sure to beat the net results (after fees and expenses) of the great majority of investment professionals." 2007 Chairman's Letter - "Naturally, everyone expects to be above average. And those helpers - bless their hearts - will certainly encourage their clients in this belief. But, as a class, the helper-aided group must be below average. The reason is simple: 1) Investors, overall, will necessarily earn an average return, minus costs they incur; 2) Passive and index investors, through their very inactivity, will earn that average minus costs that are very low; 3) With that group earning average returns, so must the remaining group - the active investors. But this group will incur high transaction, management, and advisory costs. Therefore, the active investors will have their returns diminished by a far greater percentage than will their inactive brethren. That means that the passive group - the "know-nothings" - must win... The best way in my view is to just buy a low-cost index fund and keep buying it regularly over time, because you'll be buying into a wonderful industry, which in effect is all of American industry…People ought to sit back and relax and keep accumulating over time." 2008 Chairman's Letter- "The American economy is going to do fine. But it won't do fine every year and every week and every month. I mean, if you don't believe that, forget about buying stocks anyway… It's a positive-sum game, long term. And the only way an investor can get killed is by high fees or by trying to outsmart the market." 2014 Chairman's Letter- "What I advise here is essentially identical to certain instructions I've laid out in my will. One bequest provides that cash will be delivered to a trustee for my wife's benefit….My advice to the trustee could not be more simple: Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund. (I suggest Vanguard's.) I believe the trust's long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors - whether pension funds, institutions or individuals - who employ high-fee managers...If not for their fear of meaningless price volatility, these investors could have assured themselves of a good income for life by simply buying a very low-cost index fund whose dividends would trend upward over the years and whose principal would grow as well."

Costs: Theory vs. Reality

You will almost never find a fund manager who can repeatedly beat the market. It is better to invest in an index fund that promises a market return but with significantly lower fees." -Jack Bogle, The Little Book of Common Sense Investing

For most investors, the idea of paying a "small" fee to have their investments managed by a professional, is considered par for the course. That 1% management fee is minuscule, they reason, considering all the value they are getting in return. Yet when we peel back the onion, and look and what is really going on, most active managers can not beat the market, so they are not providing the value you think they are.

Secondly, that 1% management fee is eroding the value of your wealth, and over time, it is significant. Consider this simplistic analysis. We will use a simple 1% management fee on a retirement portfolio where the investor is maxing out an IRA and 401k, using this years limits that means a total contribution of $6,000 for an IRA, and $19,500 for a 401k, for a total of $25,500.

Let's say they do this from age 20 to age 70, when they then retire and earn an average rate of return of 5%. This 50 year time horizon allowed them to grow their wealth from $0 to $5.6M, quite an amazing job! However during the same period, that 1% fee paid to active managers, compounded at the same rate of return, cost this investor nearly $2.0M!

Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it. He who doesn't, pays it. -Albert Einstein

Lets walk through how I arrive at this figure. I am taking the total value of the investment less the fees paid to active managers, and compounding those fees at the rate of return earned. Fees thus compound on themselves over time, and are costing this hypothetical investor a fortune.

To see what this looks like I have included the quantitative analysis below. For brevity I have included only the first five years and the last five years, so you can get the idea of how costs compound against you in the form of fees paid to active managers.

It is also important to understand the idea of cost in relation to value provided. When you choose to invest with an active manager you are doing so most of the time, to attempt to beat the market. So the only real value being provided is the return over the index return. Now seeing as most active managers do not beat the market, they then provide no value for your additional money paid, but lets say they do, even for short periods of time, beat the market. Then we have to calculate their fee in terms of value provided. So if a large cap blend fund produces a return of 12%, and the S&P 500 Index produces a return of 10%, and you paid a 1% fee to achieve 2% in alpha, that is really 50% in fees, not 1% like you thought. Because remember, the market return is available for a mere 0.03%, or 0.00% in fees.

This additional cost then also needs to be considered in relation to the total return received and the opportunity cost of NOT having that money invested and compounding for you. So the $2.0M figure includes the fees you paid, the foregone value in not having those dollars invested at the rate of return provided , or the total opportunity cost of active management.

In this case, the investor who chose an active mutual fund with a 1% expense ratio, has a 1% hurdle to get over, where as the passive investor has a much smaller hurdle at 0.03% or in some cases now at 0%, with fee free index funds now being provided. The merits of passive management compound over time, which is what I want investors to see. Because those fees are charged every year, you are losing out on not only what you pay from year to year, but the compounded value of those fees over time.

When you think long term, the compounded value and opportunity cost of active management is significant. In this section we only considered the compounded value of the expense ratio of active management. Now lets consider the total cost, because management fees are not all that you are paying when you choose an actively managed mutual fund.

How Much is Active Management Really Costing You?

The miracle of compounding returns is overwhelmed by the tyranny of compounding costs." -Jack Bogle

Investing is the one discipline where the old adage "you get what you pay for" does not apply. To put it simply, in investing, the less you pay, the more you get. The challenge is that most investors simply do not understand just how much that active manager is costing them. The expense ratio is just the beginning. Many funds also carry 12b-1 fees, loads, transaction costs, and, if it's in a taxable account, one must also account for the tax cost. All of these fees add up, reducing any "advantage" an active mutual fund manager can provide to 0%, or in many cases, taking it negative.

Funds may also charge redemption fees, soft dollar costs, opportunity costs, and other costs, many of which are difficult to quantify. Hopefully, you are beginning to see that active management costs much more than you thought, and the odds of beating the market are simply not in your favor.

To guide investors through the maze of active managements costs, I will go through defining some of the costs you may be paying and demonstrate how they add up.

While the costs of active management are often discussed, I think they are rarely understood by investors. Because there is no disclosure for the total cost of investing, it is hard for investors to quantify, let alone see what it is costing them over time. Even if you are already familiar with the various elements of cost, they are worth reviewing again.

Sales Loads-Sales loads are fees paid to "get into" a mutual fund. Load structures vary by share class. A shares have front-end loads (you pay when you buy it), B shares back-end loads (you pay when you sell it), C shares have level loads (spread out). Loads may be as high as 5.75% and generally have a break point schedule based on the amount you invest. Losing 5%+ of your money right off the bat is quite a hurdle to overcome. Sales loads are completely unnecessary and investors should never invest in a fund that has a sales load, in my opinion.

12-b-1 Costs-12-b-1 costs are expenses that the fund company charges the investor in order to provide a kickback to the broker who sold it to you. 12-b-1 fees are used for marketing the fund, and investors pay this cost. Most funds with 12-b-1 provisions should also be avoided in my view.

Expense Ratios-Expense ratios are what the average investor believes is the only cost they have to pay. These expenses cover the administration, distribution, research cost, and management of the fund. According to a study from Morningstar, the average expense ratio for all mutual funds was 0.64%, 1,180% higher than a market index fund.

Turnover-Transaction Cost-The level of turnover in a mutual fund tells investors how often the portfolio manager is trading the portfolio. A turnover ratio of 100% means that the manager is turning over the entire portfolio in a given year, and passing the cost on to you. The more they trade, the higher the cost covered by the investor. As there is no regulation that requires mutual funds to be transparent with their investors, transaction costs are generally buried in the Statement of Additional Information. According to a study "Scale Effects in Mutual Fund Performance: The Role of Trading Costs," the average transaction costs an investor pays is 1.44%.

Cash Drag-Cash drag results from mutual fund managers holding cash to cover redemptions or as part of their strategy to lower risk. The investor, however, is paying the full expense ratio on 100% of their investment, despite the fact that it may not be 100% invested in the stocks of the portfolio. There is also opportunity cost that must be calculated from cash drag as well. Studies show that the average cash drag cost is 0.83% per year.

Advisory fees are paid to financial advisors who assist individuals in managing their wealth. While an advisor can provide a valuable service giving an investor peace of mind, engaging in the proper planning, and saving investors from costly behavioral mistakes, it is an additional cost paid by investors, the average being around 1%. Investors seeking to use advisors should seek out fiduciary financial advisors that operate as fiduciaries on all of their accounts. If not, and you are adding this cost to a high fee investment strategy, then investors may be setting themselves up for financial challenges in meeting their goals.

So when we look at the total cost for active management on average, it is more than the mere 1% Management fee and can look something like this:

12b-1 Fees 0.25% Management Fees 0.64% Transaction Costs 1.44% Cash Drag 0.83% Advisory Fees 1.00% TOTAL COST OF ACTIVE MANAGEMENT 4.16%

This brings the total cost of active management to 4.16% on average, and this does not even take into consideration any sales loads that you may be paying which is reducing your total investment amount every time you invest money. A sales load of 5.75% for example would reduce your investment of $1,000 down to $942.50, and for what? The privilege of under performing the market index in the vast majority of cases? Investors are far better served by putting their trust in the power of markets, and allowing compounding to take place in their favor rather than against them in the form of the tyranny of compounding costs. Embracing the power of markets is the only way for investors to ensure they get their fair share of investment returns provided by the market.

ETF's are Cheaper than Mutual Funds

Many investors would contend that ETF's offer lower costs and should be preferred to mutual funds. While it is true that some ETF's are reasonable and provide suitable passive investment vehicles for those using them as long term investments, a study in the latest issue of the Financial Analysts Journal looked into the expenses of ETF's and found that over time, they have actually remained steady despite the proliferation of strategies available. They reinforce the lessons from John Bogle, and the importance of cost in reducing overall investment returns in their concluding remarks

John Bogle often reminded practitioners that investors will fall short of earning market returns, on average, by precisely the amount of the aggregate costs that they incur. As detailed here, ETF investors may have paid up to $3.6 billion more in fees than necessary in 2018 alone. In 2018, we also observed investors shifting their money toward more complex strategies and paying more for the privilege. Furthermore, anecdotal and survey evidence suggests that investment professionals have begun to value the potential for performance over cost. Bogle’s teachings are familiar to most academics and practitioners, but we may want to remind ourselves of the lessons.”

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is important for investors to understand the quantitative impact of fees on their investment returns. Over long periods of time, it is costing investors a fortune in lost wealth. John Bogles original piece in the Financial Analysts Journal, "The Arithmetic of “All-In” Investment Expenses" demonstrated the case for why investors should eschew active management and opt for passive investment vehicles with the lowest possible costs. It begs the question why, so many continue to overpay for under performance? The answer unfortunately is the ever elusive possibility that they too can beat the market. Unfortunately, the data shows that most investors are acting against their own interests and would achieve far better investment returns, by merely buying the market in a low cost index fund, and staying the course, ignoring all the noise along the way. What should be clear at this point is the immense cost of active management, and why it is advantageous for investors to follow the evidence when constructing an investment strategy to achieve their long term goals.

