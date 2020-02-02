Ennis' Q3 Results Rebound From The 2nd Quarter

After the announcement of Q220 earnings (ended August 31, 2019 as the 2020 fiscal year ends February 28, 2020), shares of Ennis, Inc (EBF) fell 6.4%, due to a $0.02 miss on consensus EPS estimates. However, shares rose 5% in response to the Q320 earnings announcement as the company beat consensus revenue and EPS estimates.

At the recent price around $21.50, shares of Ennis are about 3% above where they were before Q320 results were announced, and 11.5% above the $19.28 they fetched at close on September 24, the day after Q220 earnings were announced. Despite the 4 month rise in price, Ennis shares remain attractive, especially for income oriented investors.

Revenue

Q320 revenue was $114.9M or about 3.8% above consensus estimates and $6.8M above the prior year quarter. This represents annual growth of 6.3% which is decreased from the 10.3% year over year growth in Q220.

The company cites foreign imports, due to strengthening of the U.S. dollar, unseasonal weather conditions in parts of the country, and current domestic pricing levels as challenges to revenue growth in the quarter. Recent acquisitions contributed approximately $12.2M or 10.6% of revenue in the quarter. This is a substantial decline from the acquisition revenue of $18.4M or 17.0% of revenue in the prior year period.

Analysis of sequential growth is useful for comparing acquisition and organic revenue because Ennis’ traditional printed forms business is not seasonal. Q320 revenue increased $6.1M or 5.6% sequentially, which is up from the 0.7% sequential growth in Q220. Acquisition revenue declined sequentially from $16.6M or 15.3% in Q220.

Considering only revenue from entities purchased more than 12 months ago, organic revenue grew sequentially 11.4% to $102.7M in Q320. Organic revenue grew 3.9% sequentially to $92.2M in Q220 from $88.7M in Q120. This step up in organic revenue growth is due to the aging effect of acquisitions. As the acquisitions age they fall into organic revenue, thus acquisition revenue will continue to decline into the future and zero out by July of 2020 if no further acquisitions are made.

Two acquisitions will lap the 12 month mark in 2020, Integrated Print & Graphics acquired in March 2019 and The Flesh Company acquired in July. Because all revenue will be all organic by August (again unless further acquisitions are made by Ennis) the Q121 and Q221 results will begin to tell investors about the success of the acquisition push that was begun in 2017. If revenue growth plateaus, the acknowledged contraction of the printed business forms industry will be a greater threat than previously indicated and Ennis’ consolidation of this fragmented industry will need to be accelerated. The profitability of Ennis will also become more apparent when revenue shifts fully to organic rather than acquisition.

Profitability

Operating Income as a % of revenue was down 50 bps year over year (12.3% vs. 12.8%) in Q320 but was improved 50 bps sequentially (12.3% vs. 11.8%).

Breaking down profitability further, gross profit margin declined to 29.5% from 31.2% (170 bps) while operating expenses improved to just 17.2% of revenue from 18.5% (130 bps) in the prior year period. Sequentially, gross profit margin decreased slightly from 29.8% (30 bps) while operating expenses as a % of revenue were improved 90 bps from 18.1% in Q220.

The combination of 6.3% revenue growth and 130 bps improvement in operating expenses as a % of revenue, offset by 170 bps decline in gross margin resulted in EPS of $0.41 in Q320 compared to $0.37 in Q319.

Profitability was a mixed bag in Q320 as gross profit was down significantly from the prior year period but only minimally sequentially while operating expenses were improved both sequentially and over the prior year. The net effect of gross margin and operating expenses was a 50 bps sequential improvement in operating income as a % of revenue, perhaps signaling a bottoming of the negative margin impact from acquisitions.

The company has completed 6 acquisitions since January of 2017 at a combined price of about $81M with the most recent being the purchase of The Flesh Company for $9.5M in July of 2019. Since this string of acquisitions began, Ennis has consistently indicated that the lower margins of the target companies will drag on Ennis’ results for a period of time but their integration into Ennis’ operating systems will ultimately improve the gross margins of the target companies. For example from the Q220 release,

Our gross profit margin percentage continues to be impacted by our past four acquisitions, which all had gross profit margins considerably lower than our historical gross profit margin. While their margins are improving, until these acquisitions are fully integrated into our systems we would expect to continue to see a comparable negative impact on our consolidated gross profit margin percentage.

However, regarding gross margins and acquisitions, CEO Keith Walters stated in the Q320 release,

While we are seeing improvements, we don’t expect to see meaningful impact until these acquisitions are fully integrated into our systems, which we expect to be sometime (in) the first half of fiscal year 2021.

This is the first specific guidance provided by Ennis for investors to gauge the success of the acquisitions. The first half of fiscal 2021 includes the quarters ended 5/30/20 and 8/31/20. Looking ahead to what investors can expect in these quarters, Q120 gross margin was 30.3% which seems to be an easy comparison as it was 200 bps below the 32.3% in Q119 and 140 bps below the 31.7% gross margin in Q118. For Q2, the Q220 comparison is also an easy one at 29.8% which was 100 bps below the 30.8% for Q219, and 260 bps below the 32.4% gross margin in Q218. Ennis should be able to exceed these previous gross margin figures in Q1 and Q2 next year which could give a lift to the share price.

Cash Flow

The greatest improvement for Ennis in Q320 compared to Q220 and the previous year period was in its operating cash flow (‘OCF’). OCF for the quarter was $16.7M, up almost 35% year over year and 39% sequentially. As a percent of revenue, Q320 OCF was 14.6% compared to 11.1% for Q220 and 11.5% for Q319.

On an absolute dollar basis, OCF increased sequentially by about $4.7M from Q220. The primary driver of this increase was cash inflow from Inventory reduction of $3.5M and increase in Accounts Payable of $2.0M which were partially offset by a $1.9M outflow from an increase in Accounts Receivable.

Year over year, OCF increased by $4.3M due primarily to cash flow of $5.9M from reduced Inventory and $1.0M from increased Accounts Payable. These inflows were offset in part by an outflow of $3.0M from increased Accounts Receivable. Ennis has effectively managed its working capital to generate cash flow in the face of challenging revenue growth and reduced profitability as the lower margin acquisitions are being integrated.

Multiples

On a trailing twelve month basis Ennis shares have become more expensive relative to earnings while OCF and free cash flow (‘FCF’) multiples have remained steady. The current PE at about 14.6x is expanded from the 13.8x after Q220 earnings but remains well below the average PE from 2011-2019 of 16.1x. The OCF multiple at 9.5x is comparable to the multiple after Q220 and below the average 10.1x. The FCF multiple at 10.1x is comparable to the 10.2x after Q220 and well below the average 10.9x.

Forward PEs based on consensus 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates have also remained stable. 2020 consensus EPS has been raised to $1.51 from $1.47 before the Q3 earnings announcement in December, leaving the forward PE at 14.2x. The 2021 forward multiple has declined slightly from 14.3x before the Q320 announcement to 14.0x currently. This improvement is due to the upward revision of 2021 EPS to $1.54 from $1.46.

Ennis’ TTM cash flow and forward price multiples remain generally stable, both on a TTM and forward basis, and are well below the average level since 2011. The TTM PE has expanded due to the declining revenue growth and profitability from acquisitions but it too remains comfortably below the average multiple since 2011.

The Takeaway

Ennis shares are near the 52 week high having risen more than 11% over the past four months. In spite of this performance, and despite the mixed revenue and profitability results in Q220 and Q320, Ennis shares remain attractive based on steady cash flow multiples, a trailing PE multiple below historical averages, forward PE multiples that are stable (2020) and improved (2021), and an above-market dividend yield (4.2%) which is sustainable through Ennis’ strong cash flow, which has greatly improved in the most recent quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.