AutoZone Leading The Way

I recently wrote about Advance Auto Parts, (NYSE:AAP) assessing their turnaround story. It is of interest to me based on my fondness of the auto parts sector, which joins the group of retailers that are insulated from the likes of Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) due to a few key advantages. When looking at AAP, I ultimately came to the conclusion that I don't see the value in paying the industry average multiples for a company that has yet to show investors that it can successfully grow in its market. However, the company I'm writing about today, AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), not only trades for a similar multiple, but it has been a long-term leader in the space.

Auto parts retailers are interesting to me based on the value proposition offered to their customers. The stores offer free diagnostics, basic maintenance tasks like battery or wiper blade replacement, how-to videos, and tool rental for those specific tools that DIY shoppers need but don't want to purchase outright (I still have a belt tensioner that I forgot to return years ago). Additionally, many DIY customers like to seek advice on the job they are attempting to perform (much like a home improvement store) from someone with some experience who has performed the task before. This improves the customer's relationship with the brand, and allows for the store employee to guide customers into higher margin store brands. Additionally, customers often don't have the benefit of time when it comes to needing a part to fix the family car. If the alternator is failing, the customer needs a new one right this second or they aren't going to be able to get to work. This also lends itself to a relative price insensitivity among the customer base. 48% of AZO's revenue comes from failed components. Due to a combination of all of these factors, there will likely always be a place for brick and mortar auto parts stores, although AZO is shifting towards an omni-channel concept with the rest of the industry.

Looking at what as allowed AZO to deliver such strong returns over time, it's done well managing its footprint and improving its distribution network. The company is able to maintain its margins higher than AAP due to all of its stores being company-owned vice franchised. I see this as a superior model in this industry. This large distribution network allows the company to maintain a large inventory of low turnover parts, which puts the average AZO store at a huge advantage to a smaller competitor when it comes to being a one-stop shop for customers. The company offers buy online, pick up in store, which is becoming ubiquitous. Presently, the company can deliver 100,000 different parts to 85% of the population the next day. That type of infrastructure is difficult to match. From the company's earnings call:

This quarter, we set records for the highest in-stock position in our company’s history. Congratulations to our supply chain team, merchant and operators. Great work. Additionally, we opened 11 new hub stores this quarter and now have 216 hub locations, 37 of which are megahubs. We continue to see sales ramping in markets where hub stores are added. We see it, of course, in the hubs themselves, but also in the surrounding market service by the hub. We are seeing these larger stores paying for themselves faster and faster in the maturation curve. And we’re seeing them growing well past the first or second-year open. Hub stores are also helping us with our online orders for next day delivery. It is an efficient way to have and leverage all the product in the local market and improves our ability to meet customer demand, regardless of channel in a very cost-effective manner.

Additionally, the company's store brands are very strong. Most people will have heard of Duralast batteries, and management is now leveraging the power of that brand name into everything from belts to wiper blades. AZO also owns the Valucraft, SureBilt, and ProElite brands, which are all very familiar to me, but maybe less so to others. The strength of the company's store brands drives a higher margin. One thing to watch among the company's competitors is recent deals made by AAP to buy DieHard and partner with Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Walmart will definitely drive some traffic to AAP stores, and the purchase of DieHard from Sears will likely end up as a slam dunk so long as AAP management properly integrates the acquisition. This is a key risk to AZO and O'Reilly (NYSE:ORLY) going forward.

AZO also has an international presence, although the company's Brazil stores are operating at a "substantial loss". It is likely difficult to draw many conclusions with a footprint of only 37 stores, and management's success in Mexico (606 stores) gives some degree of confidence that the company will execute on its Brazil expansion. This international presence is a strong growth vector for the company, and one that bears close attention by investors to ensure margins are maintained.

Although DIY is a huge part of AZO's business, I have long-term concerns about the viability of its growth. Considering that cars are getting more and more complicated, or more and more electrified, it's likely that the average DIY customer will be less likely over time to fix certain issues in their cars. That being said, there is a still a ton of consolidation to be done in the space, with AZO only representing some low teen percent market share. However, taking a long-term view, the growth will likely come more from commercial clients, which is a lower-margin business requiring different tactics to drive increased sales. Management is shifting that direction, with 24 new commercial programs launched, driving sales up 13.6%. Commercial now represents 22% of sales, and I expect this to climb over time, which could result in some margin compression, all else being equal.

Looking at sales performance, the last quarter saw 5.7% growth, with same-store sales up 3.4%, or 3X the industry growth rate. Same store sales have grown in 21 out of the last 25 quarters, showing AZO's consistency and ability to perform well in a tough retail environment.

Looking at the company's returns on invested capital versus its weighted average cost of capital, there are no issues whatsoever. This metric shows how well management is allocating capital to create shareholder value through increased profitability. Were the ROIC < WACC, each dollar invested would have resulted in less than a dollar returned, resulting in shareholder value destruction.

Selling, General, and Administrative expenses are a useful metric of how much a company pays to operate its stores, and this metric is even more useful when compared to a company's sales. This shows how well a retailer is managing expenses as it grows sales, since equal growth in sales versus expenses effectively cancels out on the bottom line. AZO's SG&A/Revenue has declined recently, showing a good trend, although it lags ORLY. AAP is the laggard among the three, but recent trends are the most favorable at AZO.

Although ORLY has passed AZO for operating margin, I see AZO trending in the right direction, and they both blow AAP out of the water.

AZO doesn't pay a dividend, and its long-term debt is manageable, although it continues to increase. The company's relatively stable free cash flow compared to its debt load shows that it is not in any obvious financial difficulties.

Looking at AZO's valuation graph, it has run up pretty significantly over the last couple of years to above its average P/E ratio. Earnings growth over the period looks strong, at ~13%.

Looking at a longer-term valuation graph, AZO is pretty significantly above its long-term averages, but the company's 20-year earnings growth rate of 18% makes that look much more reasonable. Based on a more likely current growth rate of ~13%, I don't find today's valuation to be compelling.

Based on analyst estimates for earnings growth and a return to the company's longer-term valuation of 16X earnings, an investment in AZO today could yield ~5-6% annualized returns. It would be great to see AZO initiate a ~2% dividend considering its not in a high-growth phase, and the company generates sufficient free cash flow. Looking at AZO as an investment today, I don't see the valuation as compelling, but there isn't much in the market that is cheap. The company is a long-term leader in a strong space insulated from e-commerce disruption, and it is trading a little above fair value.

