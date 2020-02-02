Omnicom Group: Creating Value Despite Modest Growth

Introduction

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is one of the largest advertising and marketing firms in the world, with over 70,000 employees across 1,500 agencies under its holding company umbrella, serving 5,000+ clients in more than 100 countries. This global reach not only helps diversify its revenue base, but also serves to give the firm exposure to faster-growing, lower-correlated emerging markets. Serving these varied demographics is a challenge, but its interconnected platforms and truly diverse cultural assets provided by its smaller home-grown agencies, affords it a wider perspective that helps the company better monitor the pulse of populations in every corner of every conceivable consumer market. Rapid technological change combined with the democratization of information and data analytics resources has presented established ad firms with challenges, as barriers to entry have grown smaller, and the pace of necessary innovation has sped up.

(Image source: SimplySafeDividends website)

OMC's specialized approach combined with the sheer size of its information resources and existing corporate relationships, has helped it stay ahead of the curve and continue to deliver superior value to customers and shareholders alike. Given the sound business model that has adapted to the changing needs of customers and tastes of consumers, as well as its shareholder-friendly policies and disciplined approach to growth, I rate OMC as a very solid buy at current prices. While growth should generally mirror global GDP expansion, I like the stability of revenue, the clearly-outlined acquisition strategy, and the strong competitive position of the firm in an industry where subtle differentiators can add up to huge profits and market share gains. Management's demonstrated strategic focus and continued commitment to a strong capital return program help make OMC a dependable slow-growth value stock with a superior overall investment yield with a very attractive risk profile.

(Chart created by author, data drawn from SEEKING ALPHA OMC PAGE)

OMC's Value-Ad

The increasing globalization of business and the changing needs of multi-national corporations with vast geographic footprints and expansive online presence have driven higher client demand for cross-cultural expertise, regulatory familiarity, and cutting-edge marketing resources. There is a growing demand for more targeted digital ad campaigns, which also requires data analytics and measurement capability. There is significant opportunity for growth in this space for firms that can be nimble in their ad application, while offering the considerable benefit of big data and AI systems. OMC accomplishes this by combining the capabilities of both smaller individual agencies, and a larger holding company that integrates company-wide systems.

A common supportive framework that connects these specialized agencies not only leads to cross-pollination of ideas, but gives small shops the resources of a larger firm while maintaining sufficient operational autonomy to keep personnel engaged and incubate higher quality creativity than would result from a purely top-down approach to idea generation. In more simple terms, OMC combines the advantages of both large and small ad firms to create the best of both worlds, which creates better client outcomes and higher shareholder returns. Considerable brand equity and established corporate partnerships also distinguish OMC from smaller firms, and its industry-leading talent development programs and penchant for individually-tailored solutions differentiates it from larger peers. Elaborating on the company's stated goal of providing 'personalization at scale,' long-time CEO (at the role since 1997) John Wren had this to say:

Just as the marketplace and client needs have changed, so too has Omnicom. We have streamlined our organization with the formation of Practice Areas, together with our Global Client Leaders Group, to deliver agile, flexible, and integrated agency models that anticipate the changing needs of our clients' customers. (Clients) want a holistic approach that puts their customers at the center in a way that is flexible across disciplines and geographies. (Source: CEO letter to shareholders - 2018 annual report)

In 2016, OMC developed the 'Practice Areas' concept to provide more specialized advertising services. These specialized segments include Omnicom Health Group, Omnicom Public Relations Group, Precision Marketing and CRM, National Advertising, Experiential Marketing, Retail Marketing, Specialty Marketing, and Global Advertising & Media. C-suite executives take somewhat of a hands-off approach at the ground-level, and instead allow creative teams to chart their own course for specific client needs, which also leads to more precise marketing execution and better data management. With 'aces in their places,' so to speak, upper management focuses on key global initiatives and systems integration. In 2018, OMC rolled out an enterprise-wide platform called Omni, which brings improved, centralized data capabilities to its individual agencies "at the push of a button." This complements its existing 'Q' tool, and 'Sparks & Honey' platform, which helps clients by keeping a pulse on emerging social themes in an effort to "future-proof" those businesses.

Growth Drivers and Portfolio Composition

While technological and organizational innovation have helped OMC retain a leading position in the industry, the barriers to entry remain fairly low, and many upstart companies, especially in social-media focused firms continue to keep pressure on the firm to deliver superior services to clients. Direct-to-consumer brands have sprouted up and proven to be disruptive to the hegemony of established firms. OMC's growth is largely tied to global GDP, since ad and media spending is highly correlated to overall economic growth.

One area where OMC sees outsized spending is in healthcare. As an example of the firm's wide-ranging expertise and strategic focus, Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG), which consists of 16 agencies that specialize in the health space) has entered into a partnership with LaVoie Health Science, a Boston-based investor relations and PR shop. OPRG will benefit from the smaller agency's industry expertise and insights, and LaVoie will benefit from OMC's scale. This kind of synergy builds brand equity, and gives OMC important exposure to one of the fastest growing sectors in the domestic (U.S.) economy. In fact, the two entities will share client referrals, marketing resources, and new business development opportunities (particularly with Biotech companies), and target healthcare startups. In an industry that generally sees modest sales growth, this kind of focus is paramount to high relative returns on invested capital.

(Chart created by author, data drawn from SEEKING ALPHA OMC PAGE)

OMC's smallest, but fastest-growing segment is OPRG Health, which increased revenue by 8.6% year over year in the 3rd quarter of 2019 (9.5% organic growth). Achieving overall firm growth in excess of low single-digits is tough, due to the company's size and its already extensive book of business. While the firm gained its strong position mostly through strong organic growth and and smaller acquisitions, it will have to rely more and more on larger acquisitions (similar to what its closest peers have been apt to do) to meaningfully grow its portfolio and sales, especially in international markets, as it looks to better diversify its client base and business mix. While 85% of revenue derives from developed markets, the 15% from developing markets is a big growth driver.

(Image source: 2019 investor presentation)

Competitive Position

At #2 in the industry by ad revenue, OMC is one of the "Big Five" ad firms, along with WPP plc (NYSE:WPP), Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG), Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCQX:OTCQX:PUBGY), and Dentsu Group Inc. (OTCPK:OTCPK:DNTUF). While the top-5 retain 30% of total global ad revenue, the rest of the industry is extremely fractured, and the ability to attract top talent in concert with the largest corporate accounts and partnerships, helps these larger firms generate higher profitability than smaller peers. The industry has moved more towards consolidation in recent years, as globalization, burgeoning demand for digital media, and cost-consciousness borne of the global financial crisis have all combined to favor firms with scale, also making significant acquisitions increasingly necessary. In fact, there was a proposed merger between OMC and Publicis Groupe in 2014, but neither party pursued the idea beyond some initial talks. Management has a duty to shareholders to show it can create more value as a smaller separate entity, than what they could have expected from a larger combined holding company with Publicis.

As far as clients are concerned, intellectual assets from top-flight personnel to proprietary data systems helps ensure that OMC offers a true value-add. The firm continues to make sizable investments in consumer data collection and analysis, and has raised customer switching costs thanks to its "integration of the firm's resources with its clients' marketing departments." Management has continued to aggressively pursue more profitable relationships with its existing customers in addition to select opportunistic acquisitions. This has led to a continued focus on operational efficiency and margin expansion (which basically limits its acquisition strategy to fewer, more quality media assets).

(Chart created by author, data drawn from SEEKING ALPHA OMC PAGE)

Fundamental Picture

In recent years, the firm has pursued an agency consolidation strategy, which even led to a 4% revenue decline in 2017. In fact, overall revenue has stagnated the last 5 years, with a -0.37% compound growth rate. Thanks to a meaningful and consistent share repurchase program, as well as expanding profit margins (net margin is currently 8.88%, 2nd highest among peers), both net income and EPS have exceeded sales growth. Over the last 3 years, for example, revenue has had a CAGR of -0.94%, meanwhile net income has had a growth rate of 5.14%, and EPS (diluted) has grown 8.44%. The last year is even more stark. In the TTM period, revenue declined 3.13%, EBITDA was down 1.38%, but EPS actually grew 15.38%.

(Image source: 3Q19 investor presentation from OMC investor website)

The share repurchase program has been an instrumental component of shareholder returns and per share earnings and revenue growth. Overall, from 2010 to 2019, diluted weighted average shares outstanding declined from 303.5 million to 222.4 million, a decrease of 26.7%. While total revenue rose from $12.5 billion in 2010 to $14.9 billion in 2019 (a CAGR of 1.97%), revenues per share actually rose from $41.90 to $67.50 over the same period, a CAGR of 6.14%. Net income rose from $0.92 billion to $1.42 billion, an annual growth rate of 4.94%. Meanwhile, diluted EPS grew from $2.70 to $5.95, a 9.18% CAGR.

(Chart created by author, data drawn from SEEKING ALPHA OMC PAGE)

In addition to the firm's resilient earnings power, management has seen fit to pay a steadily growing dividend, as part of a competitive capital return program. The last 10 years have seen annual dividends rise from $0.80 in 2010 to $2.60 in 2019, representing an impressive CAGR of 13.99%. Over that same span, the dividend payout ratio has remained very manageable, never surpassing 47.2% (stood at 42.1% by Q419). The dividend yield has stayed within a range of 1.8% to 3.35%, and is currently at the high end of that range (3.35%). Not only have earnings easily covered the impressively growing dividend, cash flow has grown nicely over the last 10 years as free cash flow per share has grown from $4.45 per share to $7.10, which is a CAGR of 5.33%.

Another key metric, earnings yield has stayed in a relatively tight range of 5-8% the last 10 years. If you combine dividend and earnings yield, you get a total investment yield (a metric some investors use to project expected annual return), and that has stayed in a range of 7.2% to 11.3% (2010-2019), currently standing right around 11%. With organic revenue growth that should stay in a 2-3% range over the long-run (as it mirrors GDP growth), and a strong capital return program, OMC is likely to compensate shareholders for muted growth.

(Chart created by author, data drawn from SEEKING ALPHA OMC PAGE)

Investors should also note that debt has also risen from $3.25 billion in 2010 to $6.8 billion in 2019, more than doubling over that span. Overall debt/assets have remained in a tight range of 0.19-0.22 between 2012-2018, but recently rose to 0.29 at the end of 2019. Debt/equity is also the highest it's been over the past 10 years, at 2.12. Overall, liquidity and solvency ratios remain sound, but the slight deterioration recently is something to note. Despite management's ability to successfully prop up per share growth, the onus remains on management to generate meaningful sales growth, whether through accretive acquisitions or greater profit generation from its existing client portfolio (or both). The growing debt service requirements have yet to adversely affect cash flow (and a staggered debt maturity schedule helps with that) or the company's ability to pay the dividend, but organic growth will be paramount to superior investor returns in the long-run.

(Chart created by author, data drawn from SEEKING ALPHA OMC PAGE)

Conclusion

At a current P/E of 13.1 (towards the low end of its 10-year range), P/S of 1.2, and a dividend yield of 3.39%, OMC is a relative bargain both relative to its own share history and compared to peers, but this is also reflective of its low single-digit revenue growth, and lack of meaningful acquisitions that might otherwise move the needle. Management has been dutiful to shareholders, by maintaining a very strong capital return program, while also keeping a sharp focus on profitability, operational efficiency, and improving its offerings to clients, which has only strengthened brand equity.

Overall, OMC is a steady, well-run, slow growth behemoth of the media and advertising sector, that offers a decent value to investors looking for a dependable, growing dividend stream. Of course, investors should bear in mind that the industry is constantly evolving, and firms such as OMC will have to keep investing in digital media and personnel retention efforts, which could threaten margins somewhat. Generally, though, I expect long-term returns of 8-12%, and don't see a lot of downside risk from current prices, at least not beyond the typical economic sensitivity of ad spending, and possible short-term disruption from emerging companies in the sector. I rate OMC a buy.

(Chart created by author, data drawn from Seeking Alpha OMC stock page)

*Relevant documents (company financials on excel workbooks, which include author-created charts, including many not included in the body of the article; financial data exported from either Seeking Alpha OMC page or StockRow OMC page):

OMC Income Statement

OMC Balance Sheet

OMC Cash Flow

OMC Metrics

OMC Charts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.