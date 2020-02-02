CSX Remains Expensive

Since I last wrote about the company, the shares of CSX Corp. (CSX) are up about 8% against a gain of ~5.5% for the S&P500. I considered the shares overpriced at that time, and I thought I’d check in on the name again to see if shares are still too richly priced to add more. The company has posted their full year results which I’ll go over, and I’ll spend some time looking at the stock itself as a thing distinct from the actual business. Also, over the past 24 months I’ve recommended short puts on this company, and I’ll check up on that strategy to test to see if what I’ve labeled “win-win” trades live up to the name. To summarize, while I’m long the stock, I can’t recommend adding at these levels. That said, I think there’s always ways for intrepid investors to make money, and I think selling puts makes sense in my view.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that management is quite skilled at wringing ever greater returns out of a business that flatlined years ago. Over the past six years, revenue has declined at a CAGR of about 1%, but operating income and earnings from operations are up at a CAGR of 5.1% and 9.6% respectively. It’s obvious that cost control is the driver for investor returns here, given that the operating ratio has improved by about 12.6% over the past six years.

Management has treated shareholders quite well, returning just over $16.6 billion to owners over the past six years. Just over $4.2 billion was in the form of dividend payments, and just under $12.4 billion came in the form of stock buybacks. This has resulted in a compounded decline of 3.7% for the number of shares outstanding. It’s this combination of buyback and generally increasing dividends that has caused EPS and dividends per share to increase at a CAGR of 13.8%, and 7.27% respectively. While I’m nervous about the long term viability of cost reductions as a source of returns, I’m impressed by the fact that the payout ratio remains relatively low at 23%.

More troubling to me is the fact that long term debt has increased at a CAGR of ~9.4% over the past six years. The interest expense has grown less slowly--at a CAGR of 5.2%, obviously because the company has managed to lower the weighted average cost of borrowing over time. That said, in my view the company needs to tackle the debt levels here sooner rather than later.

Comparing 2019 to 2018 indicates that the long term trends we’ve seen are very much intact. Specifically, shareholders have been rewarded with a 9% dividend increase in spite of the fact that revenue was actually down ~2.5% from the prior period. In spite of softer sales, the company managed to grow operating income and net income modestly. This is a theme we've seen with all of the Class 1 rails over time. They can generate great returns over time by wringing out costs. At some point these companies will have to come up with other sources of returns.

The Stock

I’m nervous about the capital structure here, and I think shareholder returns being driven by cost reduction can only go on for so long. That said, this is a business that is well run by a shareholder friendly management. That isn’t enough to buy the stock, though. Investing well is about much more than simply buying a good company at any price. Our future returns are largely a function of the price we pay for a stream of future cash flows, and for that reason I need to spend some time writing about the stock itself. In particular, I want to make sure that the market isn’t overly optimistic about a given company’s future, because I think excessive optimism is inevitably punished by markets when rosy forecasts don’t unfold as expected, or take longer than expected.

I judge whether the market is optimistic or not in a few different ways. Most simply, I compare the ratio of price to a measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow and the like. In particular, I want to make sure that the shares are inexpensive relative to the overall market and to the company’s own history. With the idea that a picture is worth 1,000 words, the following is a chart of what investors have been willing to pay for $1 of future earnings for several years now. The company has been more expensive in the past, but it certainly has been cheaper.

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to earnings, I want to try to unpack what the market is assuming about the future for the business. I do this by employing the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula (and the magic of high school algebra) to isolate the “g” (growth) variable. This tells the investor what the market must be thinking about the long term future of the enterprise.

At the moment, the market assumes that CSX will grow at a rate of ~5.6% in perpetuity. I consider this to be a bit rich in light of both the slowing revenue and the fact that this company will over time grow at the rate of the U.S. economy.

Options History

Over the past two years on this forum, I’ve placed five CSX options trades, the results of which I’ve summarized below. In my estimation, these trades have worked out rather well, especially on a risk adjusted basis. On each of these occasions, I recommended investors set the strike price at least 16% below the then current market price. I was exercised once, and those shares are up about 24% since. This is the essence of the short put strategy. The investor receives premia by obliging themselves to buy a great company at an even better price.

Source: Author compilation

More interesting in my view is when we draw a comparison between the 2 year total return for the stock relative to the options trades. In spite of the fact that the options required far less capital, employed, they generated 64% of the returns of the much more volatile long stock trade. In my view, this is central to why these options trades are superior on a risk adjusted basis.

Source: Author compilation

In the spirit of trying to repeat success, I’ll recommend another short put trade here. At the moment, the January 2021 put with a strike of $62.50 is bid-asked at $2.30-$2.46. This is a price at which I’d be very happy to own the shares, so I consider this to be a “win-win” trade.

Conclusion

In my estimation, CSX shares are neither cheap, nor expensive. In addition, the company’s financial results over the past year have been reasonable, but I wonder how many more costs can be wrung out of the system. For these reasons, I can’t recommend that investors add to their positions at these prices. That said, I would be willing to buy at $62.50 if given the chance, which is where options come in.

CSX is interesting for me because it presents fully 2 years of data on my options trading activities. In my estimation the options trades have worked out very well, especially on a risk adjusted basis. I’ve generated premia by taking on the obligation to buy the stock at a price that I find favourable. That obligation was imposed upon me once, and the shares are up about 24% since then, excluding dividends and other put premia. This is the essence of my strategy: sell people the right to sell you wonderful businesses at excellent prices. In my view, it doesn’t make sense to buy the actual shares at current prices, but it does make sense to puts.

