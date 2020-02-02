Crusin USA: Carnival And Other Travel Stocks (Video)

We have been watching a larger corrective pattern play out in Carnival (CCL) since early 2018. It is nearing the end of that larger "ABC retrace" into targeted ideal Fibonacci support within a larger Elliott Wave pattern. Additionally Lyn Alden Schwartzer did a Deep Dive Analysis on CCL for StockWaves on Dec 22 pointing out a multitude of favorable fundamental factors giving CCL a unique synthesis of both TA & FA for a longer term reversal.

In the video below we look closely at the Elliott Wave patterns for CCL as well as some competing cruise companies and some other travel stocks as well:

Carnival's Elliott Wave:

Carnival is nearing the targeted Fibonacci support region for the low as a (B.) wave inside the Primary 3 in a larger Diagonal pattern. The recent Corona Virus related news is assisting with a final capitulation type drop as the orange vth wave of an Ending Diagonal C-wave down. The ideal support is 40-39, but normal Fib levels for the (B.) extend toward 35.

From that support region we want to see signs of a reversal following an impulsive pattern. Ideally we get five waves up for the wave 1 of (C.) shown, but we will be watching for even smaller degree "5up3down" moves off a low to indicate that just the sub-wave "i" inside that 1 is starting.

From Lyn's "Deep Dive Analysis":

Lyn actually likes all three of the major cruise operators as decent long-term value plays, but she decided to focus on CCL for her recent Deep Dive, " for its balance sheet strength, deeper value, and higher dividend yield. As the largest operator, it has cost advantages over its competitors and has a very diversified worldwide business." The 4% dividend yield is significantly better than the other two and it is trading at a much lower P/E not to mention an EV/EBITDA ration of 6.6.

CEO David Arnold, who had been a seller of CCL stock for many years, began BUYING shares in Dec 2018 and June 2019. Lyn also is a fan of Arnold's focus on improving ROIC. While the overall market segment is relatively small and growth is capped basically at the rate of shipbuilding capacity Carnival is already set to launch new ships that will match the largest Royal Caribbean ships in size. And while other travel segments particularly lodging have seen disruptions from the likes of Airbnb the cruise industry is more immune.

Lyn also included a graph of Carnival's historic P/E. The current ~11 region where CCL is trading is in the general zone of other "extremes" seen around 2000 and 2009.

There is also an added perk of being a CCL share holder. Investors who can show proof of owning at least 100 shares get an on-board credit of $50-250 every time they cruise on most of CCL's brands. This can potentially equate to an additional 2% return. So, "Basically, Carnival stock pays two dividends. One consists of cash, and the other consists of free drinks."

Investors should be aware though that Carnival is a volatile stock and should be considered on the riskier side of the equity spectrum. Cruises are also "the epitome of consumer discretionary companies." That said CCL has survived multiple recessions and it could be argued that the stock has already priced that in.

But how do other cruise lines and travel stocks compare to CCL?

Royal Caribbean (RCL) does not have a bullish projection from here.

We could force a path up toward the next Fib level as some sort of alt, but it really looks like it is turning down in a C wave of (4). This C wave targets 90-82.50 for normal extension and the 23.6% retrace of (3) is at 87.38.

Norwegian (NCLH) however can count similar to CCL and might even be one step ahead working on the green 1-2 of its' (C.) up. In the short-term it might need more of a drop as c of 2 toward 46 region. Under 43/42 and it would stress the bullish potential.

Marriott (MAR), Booking (BKNG) and several of the other online companies look due for more corrective action.

MAR in a Primary wave 4 targeting the 80s.

BKNG is filling out the orange wave 1 of a larger (C.) wave down targeting the 1300 region, but if it stretches more toward 1100 it could count as all of the larger Cycle IV.

Also discussed TripAdvisor (TRIP), Trivago (TRVG), Expedia (EXPE) and Trip.com (TCOM).

TRVG needs more of a 4-5 of the (C.) wave in one of our #CABpIPO patterns, but that would be a good setup to start to watch for a long to emerge.

TCOM looks similar to BKNG but might be starting the a of 3 inside its' respective (C.) wave down.

Unfortunately the structure of the price patterns in TRIP & EXPE is less clear.

STOCK WAVES: Where fundamental analysis meets technical analysis for highest-probability investment opportunities! "Join Stockwaves, it is fantastic!" (JB) "Stockwaves is my bread and butter, and that's only catching maybe 10% of the charts they throw out! I had 7-10x+ trades with SW last year, and dozens more that were "slackers" (LOL) with "only" 3-4-5x returns. Amazing!" (Nicole) "You should subscribe to Stock Waves for individual stocks. Zac, Garrett ... and Lyn are doing a great job. I like the service a lot." (SP500_trader) Click here for a FREE TRIAL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCL.