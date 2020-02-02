Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The January Report

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their incomes are derived from royalty and streaming agreements. Under a metal streaming agreement, the streaming company provides an upfront payment to acquire the right to future deliveries of a predefined percentage of metal production of a mining operation.

The streaming company also pays some ongoing payments that are usually well below the market price of the metal. They can be set as a fixed sum (e.g., $300/toz gold) or as a percentage (e.g., 20% of the prevailing gold price), or a combination of both (e.g., the lower of a) $300/toz gold and b) 20% of the prevailing gold price). The royalties usually apply to a small fraction of the mining project production (usually 1-3%), and they are not connected with ongoing payments. They can have various forms, but the most common is a small percentage of the net smelter return (NYSE:NSR). The NSR is calculated as revenues from the sale of the mined products minus transportation and refining costs.

To better track the overall performance of the whole sub-industry, I created a capitalization-weighted index (Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Index) consisting of 11 companies. Later, based on the inquiries following the June report, I also introduced an equally-weighted version of the index. Both indices include the same companies and are calculated back to January 2019.

Source: Own processing

The royalty and streaming big three (Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD) still represent approximately 91% of the market capitalization-weighted index. However, while Royal Gold's and Wheaton's market capitalization declined during the month of January, Franco-Nevada's increased by 10%. As a result, the weight of the company increased to 46.49%. The smallest of the tracked companies remains Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX:SROYF) with a 0.09% weight.

Source: Own processing

Although the precious metals royalty and streaming complex did not as great as in December, its January performance can be described as very good. The majority of companies (7 out of 11) recorded positive gains. The best results were recorded by ELY Gold Royalties (OTCQB:ELYGF). Its share price increased by more than 50%, fuelled especially by great exploration results of Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF) at its Fenelon gold project. ELY holds a 2% NSR royalty on this project. Double-digit gains were recorded also by EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX), Metalla Royalty and Streaming (MTA) and Franco-Nevada. On the other hand, the worst performance was achieved by Sandstorm Gold (SAND). Its share price declined by nearly 8%.

Source: Own processing

In January, gold price increased, while the silver price remained almost unchanged. The share price of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) increased by 4.5% and the share price of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) increased by 0.8%. The gold and silver mining companies represented by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) booked losses. The GDX share price declined by 0.99% and the GDXJ share price declined by 1.7%. On the other hand, the precious metals royalty and streaming indices did very well. The Precious Metals R&S Index grew by 3.3% and the Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index grew even by 8.4%, especially due to the great performance of ELY Gold Royalties and EMX Royalty Corporation.

The January news

January was relatively calm, there were no major deals, and the earnings season has barely started. The majority of news was related to the operational performance of the companies in Q4 and to some summaries of the 2019 events.

Wheaton Precious Metals wasn't too active in January. The company only announced the release date of its Q4 and FY 2019 financial results. The release is scheduled for March 11.

Royal Gold announced that in Q4 2019 (Royal Gold's financial Q2), it sold 47,000 toz gold, 514,000 toz silver, and 2,000 tonnes copper. It equals to approximately 60,000 toz of gold equivalent, which was in line with expectations. The metals inventories increased more than expected, as some of the deliveries were received earlier than expected. As a result, Royal Gold ended Q4 2020 with inventories of approximately 39,000 toz of gold equivalent, instead of the originally expected 20,000-25,000 toz of gold equivalent.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) published a summary of its 2019 achievements in early January. Although the list is interesting, the information contained was already known to Osisko's shareholders. Much more important was the January 20 news release, in which Osisko announced that it increased its Windfall Project-related NSR royalties from 1-1.5% to 2-3%. The additional royalties were purchased for only C$3 million ($2.3 million). This is really good news, as the Osisko Mining's (OTCPK:OBNNF) high-grade gold project has huge exploration potential.

On January 30, Osisko Gold Royalties announced that its Q4 2019 and FY 2019 financial results will be released on February 20.

Sandstorm Gold was able to sell 16,100 to of gold equivalent during Q4. The Q4 preliminary revenues equaled $24 million. More financial data will be released later, however, the date of the Q4 financial results release date hasn't been announced yet.

Maverix Metals (MMX) announced that Brett Resources, a subsidiary of Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) exercised its right of first refusal and repurchased the Hammond Reef 1.25% NSR royalty that Maverix acquired from Kinross (KGC). As a result, Maverix will receive $12 million. Maverix also announced that due to the illegal blockades of Lydian International's (OTC:LYDIF) Amulsar gold project, there is a risk that its fixed payment stream with a carrying value of C$18.9 million ($14.3 million) will have to be written-off.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming announced that as of January 8, its shares commenced trading at NYSE. Moreover, on January 23, Metalla released its Q2 2020 financial results (Metalla's Q2 2020 lasted from September 2019 to November 2019). The company sold 103,285 toz silver, generating revenues of C$2,14 million ($1.62 million), an operating income of C$0.73 million ($0.55 million) and a net loss of C$1.05 million ($0.79 million). Metalla held cash of C$7.34 million ($5.54 million), as of November 30.

Abitibi Royalties (OTC:ATBYF) increased its dividend from C$0.12 ($0.091) to C$0.15 ($0.11) per share. On a monthly basis, the new dividend will be C$0.0125 ($0.0094) per share. The new dividend will become effective in April. At the current share price of $14.36, the new dividend yield equals approximately 0.77%.

EMX Royalty announced some ownership changes related to the Balya polymetallic project in Turkey. EMX owns a 4% NSR royalty on this project. As Balya got acquired by a more experienced mining company, this development can be viewed as positive.

ELY Gold Royalties released a summary of recent news related to Wallbridge Mining's Fenelon Project (ELY holds a 2% NSR royalty). As the Fenelon royalty is ELY's most prospective asset right now, the recent intersections of 43.47 g/t gold over 19 meters or 22.73 g/t gold over 48.01 meters, as well as Wallbridge's intention to start a small-scale operation (400-500 tpd) as soon as in H2 2020, is positive news.

On January 31, ELY announced that it will pay $50,000 per year to Noble Capital Markets for building the awareness of ELY Gold Royalties in the investment community.

The February Outlook

In February, the earnings season should be the main driving force. Given the Q4 gold prices, the results should be very good. By now, the financial results release dates were scheduled by Royal Gold (February 5), and Osisko Gold Royalties (February 20). Wheaton Precious Metals will follow on March 11. Out of the more important players, Franco-Nevada, Sandstorm Gold and Maverix Metals haven't announced their release dates yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.