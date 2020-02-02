Excellon Resources: Avoid The Laggards

I continue to see the company as an Avoid in the sector, and one of the least attractive ways to play the silver market.

The company continues to have some of the highest all-in sustaining costs in the industry, with costs in the first nine months of 2019 at $22.51.

While 2019 was an exciting year for many investors in the silver place, with a couple of names like Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Silvercorp Metals (SVM) breaking their 2016 highs, it's been a much less impressive run for Excellon Resources investors (OTCPK:EXLLF).

Not only is the stock down more than 65% from its 2016 peak, but it's started 2020 down nearly 20% in just a month, underperforming the Silver Miners ETF (SIL) by over 1000 basis points to start the year. For investors surprised by this dismal performance, they shouldn't be, the company continues to produce silver-equivalent ounces at 30% above current metals prices, and their flagship Platoso asset is nothing to write home about. Based on the company's high costs, continued net losses, and the inability to keep up with the index, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

The goal of investing in emerging producers in the gold and silver space is to focus on the names with the best margins and most attractive project pipelines that are operating out of the best jurisdictions. When it comes to Excellon Resources, the company fails miserably in the margin department, with no margins to speak of the past several quarters.

As we can see in the below chart, all-in sustaining costs at the company's Platosa Mine in Mexico continue to average close to $20.00/oz, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at $22.51/oz year-to-date. For those unaware of the silver (SLV) price currently, it's sitting near $18.00/oz, meaning every silver-equivalent ounce Excellon produces is contributing to a loss on all-in sustaining cost basis. Unfortunately, this isn't a one-quarter anomaly, and is not an industry problem; it's an Excellon Resources problem.

As the chart below shows, the average all-in sustaining costs on an average peer basis for Hecla Mining (HL), Pan American Silver (PAAS), Silvercorp Metals (SVM), Fortuna Silver (FSM), and First Majestic Silver (AG) is $9.72/oz. These are very respectable all-in sustaining costs as it provides a little better than 40% margins for the average silver miner at $17.00/oz silver. The name that sticks out like a sore thumb, however, is Excellon Resources, with all-in sustaining costs that are more than 130% above the peer average, and more than 60% higher than the 2nd highest cost producer in this peer group, First Majestic Silver. Therefore, for investors that think allocating a portion of one's portfolio to Excellon Resources makes sense, there is no real argument in favor of this. In the below peer group alone, we have multiple miners with costs more than 50% lower, and several more attractive ways to play for a potential bull market in silver.

If we dig into Excellon's Q3 2019 results, we can see that the company has posted a net loss per share of $0.09 for the year, or $8.89 million, with the 5% increase in revenues for FY-2019 doing absolutely nothing to help the company's bottom line. On a year-over-year basis, all-in sustaining costs are up over 9% for the first nine months of 2019, from $20.54/oz to $22.51/oz. The most disappointing part about these results is that La Platosa has been one of Mexico's highest-grade silver mines since it began production in 2005, with 16 million silver-equivalent ounces at an average grade of 1,055 grams per tonne silver-equivalent.

Excellon Resources has noted that they are working on initiatives to improve costs, such as entering into an energy contract with a private provider to reduce electricity costs. However, even with cost initiatives, it's hard to argue that the company will be able to reduce costs enough to begin to compete with the peer average of $9.72/oz. In total, even getting to this peer average would require a more than 60% reduction in all-in sustaining costs.

If we take a look at production results above, we've seen net losses each year since the company has been in production, and both silver, zinc, and lead recoveries have been trending down in 2019. Based on lower recoveries, with zinc and lead recoveries being at multi-year lows, it is even more challenging to see how the company can pull costs down materially to compete with peers in the group.

Unfortunately, until Excellon Resources can begin producing silver-equivalent ounces at below $18.00/oz, further dilution remains an issue, as the company continues to allocate capital for exploration and sustaining capital, which is a drag on the balance sheet. This places shareholders in a tricky position, as the whole point of buying producing assets is that they are not diluting shareholders. Instead, most producing assets are free-cash-flow positive and are busy returning value to shareholders through dividends or buy-backs.

As we can see in the table below, Excellon Resources has commitments of $1.1 million for FY-2020, and this has increased year-over-year with the addition of the Silver City Project in Germany to the company's portfolio. While the project they've picked up could yield a significant resource, I see this as the wrong time to be further diversifying and increased capital requirements. Instead, their main focus should be getting their Platosa Mine producing at all-in sustaining costs that allow for positive earnings. The best model for beefing up production and adding resources is using one's profits to grow and explore new assets, not diluting shareholders to keep the company running, while adding new assets. Unfortunately, the latter case seems to be the model that Excellon Resources is following to date.

If we look at the table below, we can see that general & administrative expenses for FY-2019 came in at $3.54 million for the first nine months of the year, and will likely finish FY-2019 at closer to $4.5 million. While this is a slight reduction year-over-year, it is still an excessive amount of capital required when adding in the lease obligations, concession holding fees, and exploration license fees for FY-2020 of $1.1 million.

In total, capital requirements for FY-2020 between general & administrative expenses and property-related commitments are likely to total $5.5 million. This would seem like a relatively modest amount of capital for a mid-tier silver producer. However, this figure represents more than 65% of Excellon Resources' current cash balance of $8.4 million at the end of Q3 2019. Therefore, it's likely that Excellon Resources will enter FY-2020 with less than $7.5 million in cash, and will have roughly $5.5 million in commitments next year. Based on this, while there's no guarantee they will need to do another financing, it seems like a highly likely scenario.

If Excellon Resources share price was rising and the company was managing to dilute at a better share price each year, we could somewhat discount any dilution as it's negligible. However, the company's most recent two capital raises came in at $14.8 million at C$2.00 in Q4 2017, and $11.5 million at C$1.06 last year, with warrants attached. This suggests that there's a lack of demand for shares of Excellon Resources, giving that the company had to take a 45% discount on the price at which it raised money, despite a higher silver price in the latter financing ($18.20/oz vs. $17.00/oz). Based on this, we could argue that the company's next capital raise is likely to continue this trend, with financing at C$1.00 or lower being a possibility, further diluting shareholders.

To summarize the fundamental picture, there are no real redeeming qualities to Excellon Resources, outside of the fact that the company has an extremely high-grade resource at its Platosa mine. While high-grade deposits typically make for high-caliber producers, this is not the case for Excellon Resources, with some of the highest costs in the industry, continued dilution, and one of the few producers that continues to post net losses per share. Therefore, I see no reason to go bottom-fishing for the stock. Unfortunately, the technical picture is nothing to write home about either, as the stock continues to lag its peers and the Silver Miners ETF. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see in the chart above, Excellon Resources ha spent the past two years below its 20-month moving average (green line), and this is one of the most reliable barometers of long-term trend strength. Generally, stocks that cannot reclaim their 20-month moving average are some of the worst prospects for investment in a sector, as it suggests that these stocks are trading in bear markets. While I have no problem with sticking my neck out on an industry leader in a bear market, I see no reason to go bottom-fishing for an industry laggard while momentum is to the downside. Therefore, until Excellon Resources can reclaim its 20-month moving average near C$1.40, the sellers will remain in full control.

If we zoom in to the daily chart above, we can see that the next critical support level comes in at C$0.65, with resistance levels stacked overhead at C$1.15 and C$1.35. Therefore, while Excellon Resources may seem somewhat oversold, there's no real strong support below until roughly 25% lower. Based on this, bottom-fishing is quite risky at current levels, especially considering that the stock is one of the only constituents in the Silver Miners ETF below its 200-day moving average. I prefer to buy the strongest stocks when they are making new multi-year highs, and Excellon Resources doesn't come near meeting these criteria.

Excellon Resources may have a great project in Mexico, but costs continue to lag the Preliminary Economic Assessment projections of $9.00/oz. Instead, costs continue to remain well above $20.00/oz, leaving no room for margins, and resulting in the company suffering net losses per share each year since 2014.

Given the fact that the company continues to have high capital expenditures relative to its cash position and no clear sight to profitability, further dilution is likely over the next 12 months. Therefore, owning Excellon Resources is like owning an explorer, not a producer, as the company is not profitable and continues to dilute shareholders to stay afloat. Based on this, I see Excellon Resources as an Avoid, and I would view any 30% plus rallies as selling opportunities.

