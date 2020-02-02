IYE Doesn't Have Much Going For It Right Now

Oil prices have been hit hard by growth worries due to the coronavirus. When looking back at the trading history during the SARS outbreak, oil should rebound, but it will take time.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Dow Jones US Energy Sector ETF (IYE) as an investment option at its current market price. As stocks have started off the year with a modest gain thus far, the Energy sector, including IYE, are already deep in the red. While this may look like a buying opportunity for investors, especially considering the relative valuation of the broader market, I would caution against that line of thinking at this time, unless an investor has a very long-term outlook.

The reason is there are very justifiable reasons for the selling pressure in Energy shares. Oil prices have broadly declined, which is due to multiple factors. One of which is the rising risk of the spreading coronavirus, which is expected to impact global economic growth. Secondly, oil stockpiles have already been growing for years, thanks to rising U.S. production. Third, geo-political risks, such as military tensions between the U.S. and Iran, have not escalated the way some predicted when oil prices spiked at the beginning of the year after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian military commander. Finally, even for investors who are more optimistic than me on the Energy sector, I don't believe IYE is the best way to play that optimism.

Background

First, a little about IYE. The fund's stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the energy sector". This offers investors exposure to companies that produce and distribute oil and gas. IYE is currently trading at $29.17/share and yields 3.72% annually. This is my first review of IYE, and has come about primarily because of Energy's stark under-performance since 2020 began. Considering the performance differential between the broader market and the Energy sector, I wanted to evaluate IYE to see if the value proposition was compelling enough to start a position. After review, while I do expect the fund will recover down the road, I don't think IYE is a compelling investment at this time, and I will explain why in detail below.

Last Decade Wasn't Pretty, This One Not Starting Well

To begin the review, I want to start with a look back at how Energy has fared post-recession. Simply put, it has not fared very well. With the sector being quite volatile, primarily because oil prices are volatile, there have been plenty of opportunities for investors to make decent returns in this space. However, those trends have been mainly in the short-term. Over the longer term, Energy has struggled, and the sector has vastly under-performed the broader market over the past decade. To gauge this relative performance, consider the annualized returns for each sector over the past ten years, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

As you can see, Energy was at the bottom of the pack last decade, on an annualized basis, offering returns just above 3% a year. While not "bad" in isolation, considering it was a positive return with an above-average income stream, it is quite poor when we consider how an investor would have fared if they simply purchased the S&P 500. Such vast under-performance is the opposite of what "alpha" seeking investors are looking for, and this reality means the sector has created some long-term pain.

Of course, heading in to a new year and a new decade, investors could have decided to put contrarian plays in place. This may have involved buying in to the beaten down sectors, such as Energy, for value. While there is plenty of merit to this strategy, this idea would have already cost investors quite a bit in the first month of the year alone. For perspective, consider that the broader market has seen a slight gain since the new year began, while IYE is down almost 10%, as shown in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

My takeaway here is there is a lot of bearish momentum for Energy right now, and that should make investors very cautious. Of course, the continued decline in the sector makes the relative value all the more interesting, especially if the major indices continue to push higher. However, given how much negative sentiment is out there, timing this bottom could be a difficult challenge. Therefore, investors who wish to embark on this strategy need to be able to withstand a fair amount of risk and potential corresponding losses.

Oil Is Tanking, History Says A Reversal Will Take Time

At this time, no discussions around the Energy sector would be complete without a look at the oil market's reaction to the outbreak of the coronavirus. As investors are likely aware, this highly contagious disease has resulted in the grounding of flights to various parts of Asia, a lock-down of cities within China, and the expectation that global growth is going to suffer as a result. While OPEC has discussed potential supply cuts to limit the downside, the recent spreading of the coronavirus has had a dramatic impact on oil prices, as reported by CNBC. This dive in oil prices has been hurting the broader Energy sector, and has investors questioning how big of an impact this will have on earnings for the sector going forward.

Clearly, this is not a good situation, for global citizens and for IYE investors. Of course, many could view this plunge as a buying opportunity, whether through oil futures or through Energy funds like IYE. If the situation on the ground improves, whether by finding a vaccine for the coronavirus or by containing the spread, this rise in oil prices could be swift. However, I would caution that this is for the very risk-seeking investor. The reason being, if we use history as a guide, the turnaround in oil prices could be far off.

To illustrate, let us look back almost twenty years ago to a situation that draws distinct parallels to the current coronavirus outbreak. This was the SARS outbreak, that similarly caused commodity prices to tumble when it was first reported, and then spread. While the scare eventually subsided, and oil prices recovered and then pushed higher, it took some time to get there. In fact, if we look at when the World Health Organization first announced the SARS outbreak, the initial decline was sharp, similar to what we are seeing today:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, if investors had just looked at the initial drop and decided it was a buying opportunity, they would have been waiting a long time to pocket any gains. In fairness, there was a bounce in prices a month after the announcement, but volatility ensued, and it took about two months for oil prices to rebound off the lows and stay off them. Further, it took more than six months just to get back to where oil prices were prior to the announcement.

My takeaway here is that while the drop in oil and Energy shares may look like a screaming opportunity, history shows us this opportunity might exist for some time, so there is no need to necessarily rush in. As the graph shows, we can expect a fair amount of near-term volatility if the coronavirus situation plays out similar to the SARS epidemic, so again, this is a play designed for investors who can handle a fair amount of risk. For those who can't, I would suggest waiting to see how this situation develops further before buying in. You will lose out on some upside, but you may limit potential losses as well.

Expense Ratio Quite High For Such A Top Heavy Fund

My next point considers a few aspects of IYE specifically that I do not find attractive. While my outlook for oil and the Energy sector is clearly mixed, many investors may likely decide the risk-reward opportunity is too compelling to pass up, and decide to buy now. While I would not fault anyone for taking on some risk to try to generate "alpha", I would caution against using IYE as a vehicle to play this idea for two key reasons.

One, the fund's expense ratio is quite high, in isolation and in relation to similar Energy ETFs. For a passive fund that tracks a relatively straightforward index, the current expense ratio of .42% raises a red flag to me. Most of the funds I invest in, whether they are dividend focused or sector specific, have expense ratios well below that. Further, if we compare IYE to two of its direct competitors, the differential is stark, as shown below:

Fund Expense Ratio Number of Holdings Percent of Portfolio in Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) IYE .42% 49 42% Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) .13% 28 43% Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) .10% 136 39%

Source: iShares, Seeking Alpha

Clearly, IYE is much more expensive, and I don't see anything in particular that management is doing to earn that differential. When we consider all these funds are quite passive and hold very similar companies, paying a steeper price for IYE exposure doesn't seem to make a lot of sense to me.

Further, as the above chart alludes to, none of these options are very diverse. While IYE holds 49 different companies and claims to track the Energy sector, the fact is it is quite reliant on the performance of just two companies, XOM and CVX. With over 40% of its assets in those two companies, one has to wonder why investors would not just buy those two, and save themselves the management fee altogether.

Of course, investors might not consider two companies diverse enough, and point out that there are 47 other companies that make up the remaining 60%. While true, the fund is still overwhelmingly top heavy, even beyond XOM and CVX. If we look at the top ten holdings, they collectively make up over 72% of total fund assets, as shown below:

Source: iShares

My point here is that while I could respectfully see the merit in buying the Energy sector right now, I see little merit to buying IYE specifically. The fund sports an above-average expense ratio and is less diversified than one might think, based on its objective and total number of holdings. Therefore, I would suggest looking elsewhere for Energy exposure, either through one of the alternative funds I mentioned or through individual holdings.

The Good News: Energy Is A Value Opportunity

While my tone in this article has been a bit negative, there is no denying there is opportunity in this space right now. As a "dividend seeker", equity yields have been underwhelming for some time, so finding a sector like Energy that sports a yield near 4% is enticing on the surface. Further, there are catalysts that could turn things around. If geo-political tensions flare up in the Middle East or the coronavirus is contained sooner than expected, oil prices could see a sharp rebound. Considering how oversold the commodity appears, this is not an unrealistic possibility. Further, reports that OPEC is considering extending production cuts to stabilize prices is also a near term tailwind. While these are just potential catalysts, there is some evidence the market is ready to jump if they do materialize. For example, consider that on Tuesday (1/28), OPEC discussed the possibility of extending cuts through June of this year. On the news, oil prices shot up noticeably, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My point is there is certainly potential for oil prices to rebound and for Energy shares to make up some lost ground. Importantly, investors who want to make this bet are able to buy in to a sector trading at a low valuation relative to other sectors. To illustrate, consider the forward P/B ratio of the Energy sector against the other market sectors, as shown below (the green ball represents a P/B ratio below the historical average, a red ball is a P/B above the average):

Source: Fidelity

My point here is that Energy is offering some relative value right now. While there are very valid reasons for the sector's under-performance of late, a turnaround could be forthcoming. Buying in to the sector when it is historically cheaper than average, and noticeably cheaper than the rest of the market, could be a good long-term strategy, whether through IYE or another fund.

Bottom line

Oil prices continue to decline, dragging down Energy shares and IYE along with them. With a global health crisis underway, buying in to the sector poses a unique risk. In fairness, there is opportunity, as improvement in the coronavirus situation, or meaningful OPEC supply cuts, could sustain a strong move upward. Additionally, the sector is trading at a reasonable valuation, which is something that cannot be said for most of the market. However, there is quite a bit of risk in this strategy, as history shows us oil prices can take a while to recover from this type of environment. Furthermore, IYE is an expensive way to play a potential rebound, given its cost compared to alternative Energy ETFs. Therefore, I would caution investors to think very carefully before buying positions in IYE at this time.

