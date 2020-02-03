Societe Generale: High-Dividend Yielder With Dividend Growth Potential

Market expectations related to its dividend don’t seem to reflect its improved capital position and a higher payout could be a good catalyst for a re-rating of its shares.

It has now an excess capital position that may use to improve its shareholder remuneration policy.

Societe Generale has restructured its business and streamlined its presence in international markets, building up its capital ratio in the process.

Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) offers a high-dividend yield and good dividend growth prospects due to its recent capital build above expectations, which led to an excess capital position. However, the market is not expecting a higher dividend payout target and this could be a strong reason for a re-rating of the bank’s shares.

Business Profile

SocGen is a French bank with a large exposure to retail banking, namely in its domestic market, and to Corporate and Investment Banking (NYSE:CIB). It has a market capitalization of about $29 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market.

Its operations are divided into three major segments, namely domestic retail banking, international retail markets and financial services, and global banking & investor solutions. By geography, some 70% of its revenues are generated in France, while Central and Eastern Europe (NYSE:CEE) represents some 11% of revenue and other geographies (Africa, Americas, Asia and Russia) have smaller weights.

Source: Societe Generale.

This means that SocGen is heavily exposed to its domestic market, which is a mature banking market with strong competition, while international operations have better growth prospects. However, in some countries the bank lacks size and has recently focused its presence in Czech Republic, Russia, Romania and several markets in the North of Africa. In markets where its presence was limited, the bank decided to sell its operations, like it has done recently in Poland.

In other segments, like insurance of asset-backed financing, it has good growth prospects due to cross-selling opportunities of its vast banking network in France. This means that the weight of SocGen’s banking operations in France should gradually reduce over the coming years, even though it is expected to continue to be the largest group operation in the foreseeable future.

Strategy

Regarding the bank’s strategy in the medium-term, SocGen has presented its most recent business plan at the end of 2017, for the period 2017-20. Its main goals were to grow its top-line by exploring revenue synergies among the group’s different operations, targeting grow mainly in insurance, lease financing and corporate & investment banking.

Most important in my opinion than revenue growth, is the bank need to be more efficient given that its cost-to-income ratio (a key efficiency measure) has been historically above most of its peers and SocGen has struggled for many years to improve efficiency in a significant way.

This is important because the low interest rate environment is a major headwind to revenue growth of European banks, and prospects of higher rates in Europe are quite low for the next few years. Therefore, for banks to improve significantly their profitability (which should lead to higher valuations and share prices), efficiency must improve through cost reductions.

However, like most of its French competitors, SocGen has somewhat poor efficiency in its domestic market, both in its retail banking operations and CIB as well. Both business units have structural issues due to high costs that are difficult to cut. The main reason for this is the labor laws in France that protect to a great extent employees and is very difficult to fire people.

This explains why French banks are among the least efficient in Europe, measured by the cost-to-income ratio. The European banks with better efficiency ratios have ratios around 40-45%, while French banks have on average efficiency ratios above 70%. SocGen is no exception and its efficiency ratio was 71% in 2018, while its closest peer BNP Paribas (OTCPK:BNPZY) had 72%.

Even though French banks have taken measures over the past few years to cut costs, efficiency ratios have not improved much and remain well above the most efficient banks in Europe. This is also a key reason why French banks have lower profitability levels on average (measured by the return on equity ratio – ROE) compared to peers (ROE of between 5-7% in 2018 vs. double-digit for the most profitable ones).

Note that SocGen’s reported an ROE of 7.1% in 2018, a level that is below the average of the European banking sector and also below the bank’s cost of capital, which means that SocGen is still destroying value for shareholders in an economic view (even though accounting profits are positive).

The bank’s management acknowledged that profitability is not at an acceptable level and SocGen has a cost-cutting program ongoing, targeting a cost-to-income ratio below 63% by 2020. However, the bank was also targeting revenue growth of more than 3% per year, something that it has not achieved in the past couple of years.

Therefore, most likely SocGen will miss its efficiency target set for 2020, even though the bank is making good progress on other metrics, like capital improvement and a lower cost base driven both by expense reduction and disposals.

Since the presentation of the current business plan (in November 2017), SocGen’s share price has declined by about 30%, due to the headwinds from low interest rates in Europe and the miss of key financial targets established at the time.

Given that the current plan ends in 2020, most likely a new plan will be presented in the next few quarters, even though there isn’t yet any event scheduled by the bank. Nevertheless, given that SocGen is a large bank and has done significant business reshaping in the past few years, its strategy is not expected to change much in the near future and should continue to be focused on improving efficiency and scale-back businesses where it has lower than average profitability.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, SocGen has been able to report improving financial metrics over the past few years, supported by a positive macroeconomic environment in its main geographies and the bank’s efforts to improve efficiency.

In 2018, its revenues amounted to €25.2 billion ($28 billion) representing a small increase of 0.6% compared to the previous year, without considering the effect of extraordinary items. This was mainly driven by international retail banking and financial services unit, which posted revenue growth of 5.1%, while French retail banking and global banking reported lower revenues in the year.

Its expenses increased by 2% year-on-year (yoy), a poor performance that led to negative jaws (revenue growth – cost growth) and shows that SocGen has some difficulties to reduce its cost base despite its cost-cutting goals set a couple of years ago.

The bank’s efficiency ratio was 71.5%, way above its goal of less than 63% by 2020, remaining too high for a retail-oriented bank like SocGen. Note that other retail-focused European banks, such as Lloyds (LYG) or Banco Santander (SAN), have efficiency ratios closer to 50%, showing how poor is SocGen’s efficiency.

Reflecting the positive economic environment in Europe, the bank’s cost of risk improved in the year with provisions dropping by 25% to about €1 billion ($1.10 billion), with this reduction being a positive effect on the bank’s bottom-line. Indeed, its reported net income was up by 37% to €3.8 billion ($4.2 billion) and its ROE was 7.1%, considerably higher than in 2017 (ROE of 4.9%).

During the first nine months of 2019, SocGen has reported a mixed operating momentum with lower revenues with revenues not being completely offset by cost reductions. Indeed, the bank’s revenues declined by 4.3% compared to the first nine months of 2018, while operating expenses were reduced by 1.2%. This means that SocGen’s efficiency has not improved during this period, continuing to be a drag on its profitability.

Moreover, cost of risk also deteriorated during this period due to international operations, being another headwind for earnings. Given this backdrop, it is not surprising that SocGen’s bottom-line has declined by 25% to €2.6 billion ($2.9 billion) and its ROE was only 5.5% (vs. 8.1% in 9M18).

On the positive side, SocGen’s capitalization improved more than expected with its fully loaded core equity tier 1 (FL CET1) ratio increasing to 12.5% at the end of September 2019, compared to 12% at the end of Q2 2019. This improvement was led by earnings and risk-weighted assets (RWA) reductions and its capital ratio is now comfortably above its capital requirements and the bank’s own initial target of about 12% by 2020.

This means that capital concerns are now addressed and the bank can start a new phase of allocating capital to higher return activities and improve its shareholder remuneration policy. However, the bank’s new guidance is to have a capital ratio between 12.6-12.9% by the end of 2020, which means it still wants to retain some part of earnings in the next few quarters.

Dividends

After several years of business restructuring and asset disposals, SocGen has now an excess capital position, which is not impressive, but good enough to distribute a larger part of its earnings to shareholders.

Its dividend payout target has been about 50% in the past few years, but its dividend has been stable at €2.20 ($2.44) per share during the past three years. This was justified by the bank’s need to build capital, something that has changed recently given that SocGen is now above its 2020 target.

Therefore, SocGen is in a good position to deliver a higher dividend related to 2019 results, something that isn’t expected by the market currently. According to analysts’ estimates, SocGen should declare a dividend per share (DPS) of €2.17 ($2.41) when it publishes its annual results, scheduled for next February 5, 2020.

Taking into account estimated earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) of €3.32 ($3.69) for full year 2019, this implies a dividend payout ratio of 65%. This is already above the bank’s 50% payout target, but considering that SocGen is now well capitalized a higher payout may be announced.

For 2021, current expectations are for higher EPS and lower DPS, which doesn’t seem to make much sense. The dividend payout ratio expected related to 2021 earnings is only 54%, a level that seems to be too much conservative and probably the bank will guide for a higher payout in the medium-term.

Considering its business profile and good capitalization, a medium-term payout target between 60-70% seems to be acceptable.

This means that SocGen may surprise positively on its dividend in the next couple of years, increasing even further its income appeal. Considering its last DPS of €2.20, SocGen currently offers a dividend yield of about 7.3%.

This high-dividend yield is quite attractive considering that SocGen is now in a position to possibly increase its payout target in the next few years, thus prospects of dividend growth in the medium-term are good. However, considering that its payout target is 50%, there is some risk of a dividend cut in the short-term related to 2019 earnings, which would rebase SocGen’s dividend and represent a more sustainable floor going forward.

Conclusion

SocGen’s operating performance has not been brilliant over recent years and future prospects aren’t much brighter due to the low interest rate environment in Europe. Its earnings aren’t expected to increase at much more than mid-single digits, which isn’t particularly impressive.

However, the bank has shown a very good progress on capital build due to its disposal program and RWA optimization, leading to an excess capital position sooner than expected.

This means that its upside comes mainly from a possible higher dividend than expected, something that may be achieved by an increase in its dividend payout target. This isn’t currently expected by the market and could be a strong reason for a re-rating of its shares, which are currently among the cheapest in the European banking sector.

Indeed, SocGen is currently trading at only 0.40x book value, at a large discount to the sector that is trading at about 0.80x boo value. This seems to harsh and SocGen should trade at a valuation much closer to its peers given that its main weak point (capital) is now in a comfortable position.

Thus, SocGen seems to be a good play both from an income (high-dividend yield) and value perspective, offering upside even without higher interest rates in Europe in the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCGLY, SAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.