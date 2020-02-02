L Brands: The Importance Of The Victoria's Secret Sale

Clearly, there is still enough room for share price appreciation. It looks wise to hold the stock until further news about the sale is announced.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; CAGR= Compounded Annual Growth Rate)

Over the last couple of months, there have been rumours about a Victoria's Secret ("VS") spin-off from the better performing brand Bath & Body Works ("BBW"). On December 5th, I wrote an article about the likelihood of this event and the value it could create for shareholders and rated the company a 'buy'. Since the publication of this article, L Brands (LB) surged by 25% as several analysts like Barclays and Key Banc have upgraded their targets for L Brands. In short, their recommendations are based on the same reasons why I wrote a bullish article in December. First, 2020 will likely be a turnaround year for VS as the management made significant strategic decisions to turn around the business. Second and more importantly, management is feeling the pressure to unleash the value of its strongly growing business BBW by splitting the VS and BBW brands or selling VS.On 29 January, the rumours reached their peak as the Wall Street Journal reported that "L Brand CEO Leslie Wexner and others inside the company are in discussions that could result in a full or partial sale of Victoria's Secret. The company is looking to reach a decision on the potential deal and succession plans in coming weeks, though there is no guarantee it will reach an agreement." Later, Seeking Alpha updated that Sycamore Partners, a private equity player focused on turn-around stories, is in talks with LB.In this article, I will discuss the importance of this sale and give and update on when it is time to take profits.

The importance of a Victoria's Secret sale

Victoria's Secret has had a negative impact on L Brands' shares for a couple of years now. The brand has seen its operating income almost been cut in four over the past four years as the company needed to discount excess inventories aggressively. This obviously dragged down the group's operating profits significantly. As a consequence, the whole group looks like a poorly performing business and unfortunately BBW's performance has stayed under the radar. In contrast, BBW can be seen as a growth company as operating profits have increased five-fold over the past 10 years.

(Source: L Brands investor update meeting 2019)

The sale of VS could have a double effect on the company. First, this would increase investor appetite as the company will finally be able to post YoY growth after 4 years of declines. Consequently, BBW will get the higher multiple it deserves based on its steady earnings growth.Second, it would reduce leverage significantly, which is seen as one of the biggest challenges for the company. I expect that after the sale, leverage could be reduced from 2.5x to 1,5x. (calculations are provided below)

Fair value of L Brands after the sale

So how would these benefits translate in L Brands' share price? Let's have a look! I will provide a bear and base case as I believe it is important to be conservative in your investment decisions.My calculations will be based on the numbers provided in my past article.

Base case

The base case includes expected cash proceeds of $2.7 bln for the VS sale. This is based on a multiple of 5.84x times its expected operating profit ($461 mln) for 2020. As you can see in the waterfall chart, this sale could cut its net debt in half (green bar vs red bar). In my opinion, this is still pretty conservative as the acquirer of the brand will likely pay a premium for the ability to improve margins significantly. Take into account that VS's operating income was $1.4bln in 2015, which shows that there is a lot of room for improvement when the brand can get a turn-around. Moreover, the base case includes a multiple of 11.2x operating profits for BBW, a much better performing business. This multiple is still a lot lower than closest competitor Ulta Beauty, which trades around 16x operating profit. Given the steady growth trajectory and strong prospects for the business, I believe this is a conservative multiple.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; numbers in mln)

My base case includes an upside (in black) of $16.22 from current levels, or 70.52%.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; numbers calculated per share)

Bear case

For my bear case scenario, I include both a decrease in the VS proceeds and BBW multiple. I included $2 bln proceeds from the VS sale and a multiple of 10 for BBW in my calculations. Astonishingly, this case still shows 36.43% upside.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; numbers calculated per share)

Investor takeaway

Clearly, the sale of Victoria's Secret is a positive for shareholders as it would reduce leverage and would make the company a growth story again. Given the recent announcements, I believe there is a 90% possibility that VS will be sold in the coming weeks. Probably, we will get more news about this event before the earnings release at 26 February. In my opinion, the recent stock movement of +15% does not correspond to the full potential of the sale. If VS can be sold for more than $2 bln, I believe the stock will surge even more. For now, I advice investors to wait out more news around this event. In my opinion, it would not be wise to take profits at this point, given the big upside there is left when a definite sale gets announced. I will update readers if this happens. Good luck to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.