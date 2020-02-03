AT&T: Stop Focusing On The Video Segment, Look At The Transition

Despite this, the company is focused on the transition. The company is accelerating the 5G transition along with switching from video subscriber losses to HBO Max growth.

AT&T (NYSE: T) is the largest publicly traded telecom company with a market capitalization of $270 billion. The company was my top investment recommendation for 2019, which you can read here. Recently, the company announced its FY 2019 results that saw its stock price drop 4% on the back of video subscriber losses. However, as we’ll see throughout this article, investors should stop focusing on video subscriber losses as the company’s continued progress towards secure long-term free cash flow means its recent 8% drop off of 52-week lows represents a buying opportunity.

AT&T FY2019 Results

Before we delve into the future of the company, let’s start by discussing its FY 2019 results.

AT&T 2019 Accomplishments - AT&T Investor Presentation

Starting with the company’s 2019 commitments, the company has met or exceeded all of its commitments. The company managed to retire 56 million common shares (saving >$100 million in annual dividend expenses), a strong move as the company tackled share price lows not seen in many years. At the same time, the company reduced net debt to $151 billion (2.5x adjusted-EBITDA in line with goals).

As we discussed in recent articles, part of the reason for AT&T’s low stock price at the start of 2019 was the company’s acquisition of TimeWarner, which pushed the company’s debt to $180 billion. This debt, more than some countries, resulted in investor concerns about whether the company could afford to continue paying this debt.

At the same time, the company generated a record $29 billion in FCF, and overachieved by closing on $18 billion of asset sales, or more than double its goals. Despite these massive asset sales, the company’s adjusted EPS grew thanks to growth in the company’s major segments and stabilization of the entertainment growth EBITDA.

Lastly, and most important for the company’s future growth, the company achieved $700 million in synergies from the TimeWarner acquisition and unveiled HBO Max. The company also invested $23.7 billion worth of capital in 2019. That capital investment allowed the company to move towards having the best and fastest wireless network. It also allows the company to work towards long-term growth.

AT&T 4Q 2019 and FY 2019 - AT&T Investor Presentation

Looking at the specific components of the company’s financial results, the company saw 4Q 2019 revenue drop from $48 billion to $46.8 billion as a result of lower content licensing revenue. This resulted in 2019 total revenues of $181.2 billion versus 2018 revenue of $183.7 billion. However, the company increased its adjusted operating income margin from 20.6% to 21.3%.

As a result, in 2019, the company saw cash from operations at $48.7 billion versus $43.6 billion in 2018. That, combined with a slight drop in capital spending from $21.3 to $19.6 billion, resulted in free cash flow increasing dramatically to $29 billion in 2019. That’s a 30% increase in free cash flow that, combined with asset sales, enabled the company to decrease net debt to adjusted EBITDA to ~2.5x.

The specific facets of the 4Q 2019 results worth paying attention to are a 2% increase in service revenue and FirstNet deployment more than 75% complete. Additionally, the company saw 229 thousand net postpaid phone adds showing continued growth here. The company saw almost 1 million video subscriber net losses due to those leaving lower-cost plans, but this caused margins to improve from 18 to 18.2%.

Additionally, the company added 191 thousand fiber subscribers to get to a total of 4 million subscribers. I personally would like to see the company work on its fiber business more - people rarely change their internet carriers - and fiber represents an opportunity for the company to get numerous long-term customers looking for faster internet, as more and more people struggle with streaming on slow internet.

In the company’s core business wireline segment, its revenue and margins remained strong at $6.6 billion for the quarter with a 38.4% margin. Lastly, the company’s WarnerMedia segment earned $8.9 billion in revenue and $2.6 billion in EBITDA, down $0.3 billion and $0.2 billion YoY. However, this includes a $1.2 billion revenue and $0.5 billion EBITDA decline from HBO Max investments.

As we can see, despite video subscriber losses, AT&T has remained strong across the quarter. It’s focused on maintaining entertainment group EBITDA which was $10 billion in 2018 and $10 billion in 2019. I expect this will continue going forward as the company continues to strengthen margins and continues to grow its fiber business which supports this category.

AT&T 2020 Guidance

As we can see, despite investors' concerns, the company actually performed incredibly well in FY2019 and 4Q 2019. Going forward, the company’s 2020 guidance and FCF remains strong.

AT&T 2020 Guidance - AT&T Investor Presentation

The company is focused on maintaining network leadership. It continues to maintain its duopoly with Verizon, although a Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merger could create a viable third competitor. Final merger approval isn’t expected to come until late-July 2020, however, it could come with Dish becoming a fourth competitor. As a fourth competitor, some of AT&T’s competitive position could be eroded.

The company expects nationwide 5G coverage by mid-year, which should support additional subscribers and the ability to redirect capital spending into other things. Additionally, the company expects 80% complete FirstNet build coverage by mid-year. FirstNet is wonderful for AT&T - it provides special spectrum and refunds capital expenses.

Additionally, FirstNet provides a loyal service customer base for AT&T (already more than 1 million connections) and great marketing - it’s the network of America’s first responders. Lastly, AT&T can use that spectrum for its existing customers when it is not needed by FirstNet subscribers, allowing it to provide faster speed for its existing customers.

Going forward, the company expects the 5G device adoption to drive the upgrade cycle which could be both bad and good for the company, however, provide it with an opportunity to distribute HBO Max. The company, in its original guidance, stated it wants 34 million existing subscribers to convert + 2 million new customers. 2 million customers isn’t a high bar - but whether the company achieves or exceeds it could provide significant information on its future.

For example, Disney+ surpassed 10 million subscribers on its first day. If AT&T grows much faster than expectations, and gains 10 million new subscribers the entire year, that could mean almost $2 billion more in annual near cost-free revenue versus what’s originally forecast. Lastly, in terms of 2020 goals, the company expects entertainment group video subscriber losses to slow down and fiber to grow as ~14 million potential customer locations are passed.

AT&T 2020 Goals - AT&T Investor Presentation

Financially, the company is expecting 1-2% revenue growth, exciting to see in a transition year as video subscriber and TV losses are made up by fiber and HBO Max and 5G comes online. The company expects EPS at a midpoint of $3.65, roughly 3-4% growth from 2019. Depending on share retirements, that $28 billion in FCF with a dividend payout ratio in the low 50s could result in a respectable dividend bump.

Additionally, the company expects this FCF (a massive amount for an established $270 billion dollar company) after spending $20 billion in gross capital investment, with a $1 billion FirstNet reimbursement. The company will also generate strong capital return and debt paydown with $5-10 billion in asset monetizations and a targeted 250+ million share retirements (roughly 3.5% of the float).

Counting the company’s current dividend of 5.6%, this points to a total shareholder return of 9% for the year (dividend + share buybacks), a strong return assuming no share buybacks in a year where S&P 500 targets are lower. As we’ll see below, this leads to our long-term return forecast for the company.

AT&T Long-Term Return Forecast

At The Value Portfolio, we believe that AT&T is a cash flow powerhouse with significant potential for long-term shareholder returns that aren’t being adequately accounted for by investors due to their concerns over the company’s debt.

AT&T 2020-2022 Goals - AT&T Investor Presentation

Excitingly, as part of the FY2019 update, the company has provided some much more concrete guidance on its YE2022 goals (roughly 3 years from now). Starting with debt, the company anticipates net debt, which has already decreased by ~$30 billion since it closed its TimeWarner acquisition, to decrease by a further $10-20 billion to be at a midpoint of $135 billion.

The slowdown in debt reductions shows that AT&T is more comfortable with its current debt load - which is fair. The debt load might seem high but the company’s cash flow is stable; and in a low interest environment, maintaining 2-2.25x EBITDA in debt isn’t artificially high. The $15 billion reduction still points towards a close to $1 billion reduction in interest expenses annually.

Additionally, the company’s current debt is based on annual EBITDA of ~$60 billion. The company’s new goal shows that it expects this to grow towards ~$65 billion of EBITDA by 2025. Assuming no margin expansions, which is unlikely, this supports the company’s cash flow growing by several $ billion alone. The company has stated it wants a 2% margin expansion to get $30-32 billion in 2022 FCF.

Additionally, the company has stated previously, it wants to keep its dividend payout ratio to <50% by 2022. Putting this all together, let’s get a picture for the company’s uses of FCF for the next 3 years.

One thing I want to discuss is the company’s additional preferred equity uses. The company seems like by 2022 it wants to have $10 billion more in preferred equity, which it’s been raising at roughly a 5% yield. The issue is callable in 2024, and it’s likely an attempt to take advantage of low-interest rates to raise effectively debt with no end date.

We’ll assume that this preferred equity will cancel out ~$10 billion of the ~$15 billion in debt repayments, meaning the company will only separately cancel out ~$1-2 billion in debt/year. It’s worth noting these preferred equity raises will add ~$500 million to annual interest rates.

Year Free Cash Flow Share Buybacks Debt Repayment Dividend Amount Year End Outstanding Shares 2020 $28 billion 250 million shares $1.5 billion $15 billion 7.05 billion 2021 $30 billion 350 million shares $1.5 billion $15 billion 6.70 billion 2022 $31 billion 350 million shares $1.5 billion $15 billion 6.35 billion

There’s something worth noting here. I originally, in my November update article here, predicted shares outstanding going to 6.5 billion by YE 2022. However, the company seems like it’s decided to pick this up with shares outstanding going to 6.35 billion by YE 2022. The company is planning to repurchase more than $10 billion in shares annually - a massive change from the past few years.

More so, the company has stated a focus on the dividend payout ratio being less than 50% by YE2022 as FCF grows to $30-32 billion. I recommend paying close attention to what this means for the company’s dividend. Midpoint 2022 shares during the year will be at ~6.5 billion (assuming the company continues to repurchase shares at a constant rate).

Assuming it wants to spend only $15 billion in dividends (in line with its payout ratio of below 50% goal), it points to dividends of $2.3 / share in 2022 or a two-year increase of 10% over 2020. That’s much more than the company’s recent 2% annual increases and could be exciting to see. More so, with an almost 6% yield on cost for those who invest today, along with 4% in annual share repurchases, that’s three years of 10% annual shareholder returns assuming no capital appreciation.

This shows the company’s significant shareholder return potential.

AT&T Thesis Risks

AT&T, despite the massive three-year shareholder return potential, has 2 major risks worth paying attention to. These are risks to the company’s core cellular business from a new competitor, along with risk from 5G execution.

US Wireless Carrier - Statista

The first risk is the chance of a new competitor in the form of Dish. T-Mobile has seen its market share expand respectively over the past 8 years - mainly as it has taken market share from Sprint and Verizon (NYSE:VZ), becoming a reliable discount carrier. Interestingly enough, 2011 was the end of AT&T and T-Mobile’s merger agreement failing which resulted in AT&T transferring away spectrum and paying a $3 billion cash fee.

That spectrum set up T-Mobile, combined with the MetroPCS acquisition two years later, for future growth. Now the T-Mobile and Sprint merger seems well on the path to going through, which would make the company comfortably the third-largest cellular carrier. That could place pricing pressure on the AT&T and Verizon duopoly. Additionally, a fourth competitor from Dish in 5G could hurt things more.

Secondly, there’s risk from 5G execution. 5G could bring a new supercycle in the cellular business and as a part of this, many new customers will be looking potentially for new carriers. AT&T has a strong 5G advantage with potential additional FirstNet spectrum, and it could try and acquire Sprint or US Cellular; however, after the failed T-Mobile acquisition it might not go through.

Either way, if the company doesn’t perform well in 5G, it could hurt the stability of revenue or cash flow.

Conclusion

AT&T investors pushed down the company’s share price after its recent FY 2019 earnings. The company’s stock price dropped as a result of investor concerns over the performance of the video segment along with the resulting sizable revenue drop. Despite this, investors should stop focusing on the video segment and look at the transition.

The company has an impressive 2020-2022 potential for shareholder returns. The company is planning on an aggressive share buyback - something that I agree with given an almost 6% dividend and the massive cash flow. The dividend, combined with share buybacks, could result in a 10% annual shareholder return from 2020-2022 even without capital appreciation. This makes the company a solid long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.