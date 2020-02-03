Facebook: My $350 Target Remains Intact Amid Impressive Q4 Results - Valuation Is Still Absurd

Almost a month ago, I posted an article on "A $350 Share Price By The End Of 2020 Should Not Surprise You." On Wednesday, Facebook (FB) posted another dominant quarter, which judging from Thursday's market open, Wall Street fails to appreciate. In my view, Facebook is undervalued beyond any rational justification, and a $350/share target is only inevitable, based on financials alone.

The article aims to cover:

A discussion on Facebook's latest results

Facebook's current and forward valuation

A conclusion that a $350/share target remains reasonable

Q4- Beyond expectations, as always

User growth

A common argument regarding user engagement is that Facebook's user-base is on the decline. The truth is, such a case has never even been recorded. Zuckerberg announced a jaw-dropping 2.9 billion people using Facebook's platforms each month. Migration from the core Facebook platform to Instagram is possible, but the users still engage within the same ecosystem of apps. What's the highlight for me, however, is that even though such a massive part of the world's population is using the platforms, the growth remains robust. MAU was 2.50 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 8% year over year. Just incredible.

Moreover, it is essential to remember how cleverly the separation of Facebook and Messenger took place a few years ago. Even if one deletes their Facebook account, it is highly unlikely that they will treat Messenger the same way, since a large number of their ongoing conversations are taking place there. To migrate to another platform is a huge hassle, especially considering all the shared messages, pictures, and files that are saved within the app.

Revenue, margins, profitability

I have said it many times. Facebook has the best financials on Wall Street, by miles. The company reported a beautiful top and bottom beat. As economies of scale have now exceeded their tipping point, it makes sense that revenue growth will eventually decelerate. Even with such a slowdown, revenue growth remains at a robust 24.6%.

Facebook and Instagram remain the best platforms for businesses to advertise. Large firms can afford alternative ways to advertise, like TV spots and large billboards; however, for smaller businesses, freelancers, etc., social media is essentially the only place for them to target their corresponding demographics accurately. As long as the small business environment remains strong, Facebook's revenue growth will only continue its upward trajectory.

Below, I compare Facebook's revenue growth, with a few other large-cap tech stocks. The only company growing faster in terms of turnover is Netflix (NFLX), which is trading at a P/E of ~83, has $16B of debt, and as I have mentioned in my previous article, faces intense competition from Amazon (AMZN), Disney (DIS), and possibly Apple (AAPL), in a low margin business. I believe that's a proper perspective for Facebook's valuation, which I will discuss later below, and which, through its portfolio, runs a monopoly. Google (GOOGL)(GOOG), Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) are included in the chart to exhibit that tech companies with way lower growth rates are trading at way higher multiples. They indeed have some of the deepest moats in the market, but the same can be said for Facebook too.

While revenue acceleration will inevitably slow down, gross margins have been improving over the past few quarters, hopefully, set to return to their almost 90% high of a couple of years ago. Few businesses can boast such high margins, which highlight the frictionless business model that Facebook has built over the years. In terms of profitability, Q4 was Facebook's best quarter, with $7.3B in net income. Management succeeded in beating estimates, even though expenses were overwhelmingly increased. Zuckerberg made it clear in the conference call that security is "...certainly something that we're extremely focused on," hence the surge in expenses. As you can see in the graph below, the past two quarters are the only ones (excluding the FTC settlements which impacted earnings) for which expenses exceeded earnings. It will be interesting to see how such costs will affect Facebook's bottom line from now on. A fortress-cash position

Facebook's cash position has become both comfortably and uncomfortably large, currently close to $55B. On the one hand, cash is king. Facebook can instantly deploy virtually any amount to pay potential fines, as governments highly target the company.

Moreover, Mark and his team can use the cash to acquire businesses that can unlock further synergies with the existing portfolio of products. On the other hand, Facebook's cash position feels like wasted potential. I understand why cash can never be enough for a vulnerable business like Facebook, but the lack of usage is quite bothering too. In my view, Facebook should accelerate buybacks by a considerable margin. The company did indeed announce that it will be adding $10B to its buyback authorization; however, there is nothing tangible on that statement for a few reasons.

There's no expiration date on the buyback program.

The previously authorized buybacks of up to $24B have never taken place.

Even if all $34B of shares are repurchased, it's still not good enough.

As you can see in the graph below, Facebook's buybacks have practically made no impact on the underlying shares. The existing repurchase program is inadequate. Around $1.3B was repurchased this quarter, significantly lower than last year's $3.5B. Facebook should be ramping buybacks back, not decelerating them.

Even if the whole of $35B is fulfilled, it represents around 5.8% of its current market cap, which I dare to say that it doesn't excite me, honestly.

In any case, management has proven consistently that its investments are thoughtful and focus highly on synergies with the existing platforms. Its Instagram investment has achieved a return of over 100x since its acquisition for $1B. That's enough evidence for me not to criticize management's cash allocation, but I still feel that buybacks could have been a little more efficient.

Valuation

Facebook's valuation is beyond ridiculously low. When I made my $350/share target article, I based the valuation on estimates, which Facebook has now surpassed. Any valuation approach based on any finance textbook will confirm that Facebook is a screaming buy at its current price levels. Forget about its growth, future synergies, price increases, and any other optimistic scenario for the stock. Facebook is undervalued on earnings alone.

The company reported EPS of $2.56, an 8% growth YoY. Now, it's true that guidance highlighted decelerating growth, but my case remains intact. Suppose that facebook's EPS grows at 5% over the next year, which is a reasonably prudent statement. We are then looking at a range of $10.5 to $11 EPS for FY2020. As of writing this article, this implies a FPE of 19.8. That valuation is beyond reasoning. This estimate is based on single-digit EPS growth. Assuming that Facebook can transform its full revenue growth into earnings at some point, we are looking at even lower future multiples. Analysts, whose expectations Facebook historically beats, project EPS of 13.79 for FY 2022. Considering a fair multiple of, say 25x earnings, shares should be trading at ~$344. This represents a 65% upside in three (fully) years. That's on the lower end of analysts' projections with no buybacks included, at a low earnings multiple.

A Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation model can easily verify such market valuation misjudgment too. Facebook's LTM effective free cash flow is $25B ($20B +$5B one-off FTC settlement). Assuming a 15% growth next year, which drastically declines annually the years after, the model predicts a $305/share, today. That's an almost 50% upside from its current price. Even if Facebook were trading at $305/share today, its forward P/E ratio would be ~30, which is still cheaper than any of the current large-cap growth stocks.

Source: Author

Conclusion

Facebook does not deserve its current valuation. I believe that the stock will eventually go under an upgrade in its multiples in the likes of Apple and Tesla (TSLA). Going back to my Netflix example earlier in the article, it should now be crystal clear why Facebook will eventually shoot higher in the foreseeable future. The company is a very high-margin, deep moat growth behemoth that is trading at lower multiples of consumer staples and utility stocks. Management has proven time after time its skills on growing a company, and I trust that it will keep increasing the underlying numbers, as projected. In my view, the stock is a textbook-buy at this valuation, and an opportunity not to be missed. I will commit to my $350/share target, implying a FPE of ~33, which in my view and within the context of current market valuations, is a fair price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AAPL, GOOGL, GOOG, V, MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.