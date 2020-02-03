Johnson & Johnson: Why You Should Own This Cash Flow Beast

While 2019 results were in-line with historical growth, its 2020 guidance of 5.5% sales growth was very strong. Combined with margin expansion, the company is set for a strong future.

JNJ is a low-risk company which was able to keep growing its free cash flows during the last recession and raised its dividend pay-out consistently.

As the record bull market can't last forever, it looks more and more appealing to abandon risky growth stocks and include more recession-resilient stocks in your portfolio. I believe Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is one of the best stocks in the markets which will be able to withstand a recession. Furthermore, its recent Q4 2019 release and future growth initiatives look promising. In this article, I will show why JNJ could be a very promising investment decision base on its past performance, its recent quarterly results and its valuation, with a focus on free cash flow generation.

Johnson & Johnson's past financial performance

As you can see on the graph below, JNJ has had a very steady growth trajectory over the past years. In fact, the company has been able to deliver 36 consecutive years of adjusted operational earnings growth! More importantly, in sharp contrast to the majority of companies, the company was able to increase its free cash flow generation significantly during the big financial crisis. The decline in revenues was very limited to -2.9% in 2009. Obviously, a crisis does not have an impact on pharmaceuticals and medical devices spending, which are the main profit generators for JNJ. As JNJ's business did not change significantly since then, one can expect the company to outperform the next recession as well.

These strong financial results were translated in a significant stock price outperformance as well. Including dividends, the stock plunged 'only' 25% since the peak of the S&P500 in 2007, significantly outperforming the >50% decrease for the broader market. Furthermore, the stock paired losses after 2 years while the S&P500 needed 5 years to reach the same level again.





What I particularly like about JNJ are its efforts to be cost-efficient while meanwhile the company is increasingly spending money on research & development. In fact, selling, marketing and administrative costs as % of revenues decreased by 500 bps over the past 10 years. In the meantime, R&D spending as % of revenues increased by more than 250 bps. This trend intensified over the past years and should be beneficial for future shareholder value creation.

Lastly, I want to mention that JNJ is known as a very good dividend payer. Over the past 10 years, the company has almost doubled its dividends by increasing it very consistently each year. Right now, the dividend yields a solid 2.5%.

Johnson & Johnson's 2019 results

JNJ's revenues were in-line in 2019 with previous growth, as operational revenues grew by 2.8%. However, currency and other non-operational effects dragged down reported revenues to 0.6% growth. Segment-wise, Medical Devices underperformed significantly, with sales down 1.7%. However, this is expected to be a temporary drawback. Again, JNJ's adjusted earnings growth was higher than its sales growth, indicating that they keep growing their margins.

Moreover, JNJ reported a very strong 2020 guidance with adjusted operational sales up 5-6%, outperforming the prior year by 220-320 bps. EPS growth is expected to be in-line with sales growth as its share purchase program is finished and margins will probably stabilize. I really like the guidance, which shows that this mature company is able to keep growing significantly and is well-positioned to keep creating a lot of value for shareholders.

Valuation

While many blue-chip stocks' valuations increased significantly over the past years, JNJ's price-to free cash flow stayed pretty constant at 20x. Although this valuation can't be called cheap overall, it is pretty cheap in this market environment. I believe it is one of the only undervalued blue chip stocks today, especially when you take into account the solid guidance and resilience to a recession. Moreover, the dividend yields 2.50%, which is pretty solid and close to its long term average.





I always include a discounted cash flow ("DCF") valuation as it can be seen as the most reliable valuation method out there. The DCF model is divided in two steps: calculating the WACC and discounting the cash flows.

Weighted average cost of capital ("WACC")

The WACC is seen as the return investors desire from an investment in JNJ and is used to discount the cash flows to today. Normally, I calculate it based on the CAPM model. However, as the beta (correlation with the S&P500) is only 0.71, the WACC comes at 5.36%. As JNJ is facing many litigation risks, I believe this WACC is too low and will use a more appropriate WACC of 6.50% in my base case.

Discounted cash flow calculation

For my cash flow calculations, I started off with the mid-point guidance for 2020 of 4.56% revenue growth and constant operating margins. For the years thereafter, I reduce sales growth by 0.3% each year and increase margins by 0.2% per year. In short, my calculations are pretty consistent with its historical growth trajectory.

Based on my DCF valuation, JNJ is undervalued by 25%, which shows that there is still enough room for share price appreciation.

Risks

However, investors always need to be careful with projections. What if the company can't deliver on your assumptions? How much margin of safety do you have?Therefore, I include a sensitivity analysis with other WACC and growth assumptions. Interestingly, even with a higher WACC of 7% and a stronger sales decline/ no margin expansion, JNJ would still be undervalued. Thus, the margin of safety is big for JNJ.

Other risks aside from not delivering my assumptions are litigation risks. As most of you know, JNJ regularly is exposed to huge litigation. Recently, this risk intensified with the baby powder asbestos case and the male breast growth case , which is probably the reason why investor appetite for the stock declined. However, these risks are unlikely to hurt its operational growth. Moreover, JNJ can manage these fines easily as the company generates yearly cash flows of nearly $20 bln. The impact of litigation risks on its valuation should at most be 10%.

Investor takeaway

I believe that Johnson & Johnson can be a very interesting pick in the current market environment, especially for investors who want to mitigate their risks as much as possible, while still being able to benefit from a further bull market. I know that some of you will say that it is 'too late to buy' as the stock gained more than 17% over the last 4 months. However, in the meantime the S&P500 rose by 11% as well. My valuation shows that there is still enough upside left. Moreover, the significant outperformance during a recession and solid dividend yield of 2.5% make this stock interesting to own. In the coming months, I will analyse more low-risk stocks such as ADP, Accenture and Visa. Taking a first position in JNJ will be weighed against buying these stocks. For now, JNJ looks a very solid investment decision on weak days.

