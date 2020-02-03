CEL-SCI: Food For Thought Before The Big Day

Company Thesis

Over the years, CEL-SCI Corp. (CVM) has become a battleground for bulls and bears as speculation runs rampant over the success of its one and only drug candidate, Multikine, under investigation for the treatment of head and neck sarcoma. Bulls argue the extended duration of its event-based trial speaks greatly in favor of efficacy, while bears counter the trial is only continuing on an observational basis without any regard to efficacy and possesses a high incidence of suspected adverse events.

After carefully evaluating all relevant scientific evidence, investor presentations, and arguments from both sides, the author estimates CVM has an 85% chance of witnessing trial success in Multikine and will likely ten-bag if so. On the other hand, there is a 15% probability that the company may fail its investigation and see shares go to zero. The author believes the risks to be worth taking due to a high expected value, and presents below as to why this is the case.

The Bear Case

When more complete studies were available (regarding IL-2), complete responses to this regimen in 8% of patients and partial responses in another 10% of patients were found. However, severe side effects, including shock (capillary leak syndrome), chills, fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cutaneous erythema, anemia, and moderate-to-severe liver and kidney dysfunction as well as thyroiditis, cause most centers to discontinue this approach. (Source: Sagepub)

Cytokines have the potential to achieve moderate clinical responses in cancer patients, but this comes at the risk of severe side effects. Bears allege CVM's Multikine serves as a "dangerous cocktail" of cells, which may lead to shock or sterile inflammatory disease after prolonged and consistent administration. In fact, the drug's clinical trial was halted both in 2014 and 2016 due to issues relating to safety.

(Source: American Cancer Society)

Secondly, CVM short-sellers would argue the overall survival for patients with HNSCC has dropped significantly over the past 3 decades, and it is the improvements in Multikine's control arm that cause the trial to be overtly extended.

(Source: Journal of Immunotherapy)

Moreover, even if the longevity of patients can be attributed to Multikine, bears allege in a study of its competitor, IRX-2, the drug achieved a massive 56% survival benefit compared to 21% for control, but had a p value of lesser than just 0.03 (as opposed to p < 0.01). This implies it had satisfactory statistical significance in a trial of just 25 patients. As IRX-2 is too a proprietary formulation of cytokines, Multikine may have significantly difficulties achieving success in Phase 3, as the patient population is much larger and less replicable if the null hypothesis was false. This does not reflect favorably, as Multikine's trial was designed for only 10% improvement, while IRX-2 showed even a 35% improvement was difficult to be statistically significant.

(Source: Twitter)

In addition, several CVM skeptics argue because the trial has continued so long, the drug will see an incredibly wide range of patients' survival times when analyzed altogether as to make achieving statistical significance several times more difficult.

With the bear cases laid out, it is time to see several counterarguments from the bulls.

The Bull Case

There is no doubt a mixture of cytokines is, in fact, a dangerous cocktail with a high-risk, high-reward profile. However, the whole purpose of clinical trials is to solve for the right therapeutic window to administer the drug safely and effectively. As for Multikine, the drug was only administered for 21 days during the entire duration of its multi-year long clinical trial. Currently, there are no treatment-related serious adverse events in Multikine's Phase 2 trial. This was independently verified by IRX-2 Phase 2 trial, where there was 1 TRSAE for every 25 patients, or a prevalence of 4%. Considering every single oncological treatment method available cause collateral damage to healthy human cells, just because there are safety concerns does not mean the drug will not be approved by the FDA. In fact, the FDA had reasons to halt the trial in 2016, as it believed too many patients were being enrolled for an early investigative drug. The fact that the trial was allowed to continue but with an enrollment cap, combined with its extended duration, illustrates that the drug may have a favorably skewed risk-reward profile.

(Source: CVM Investor Presentation)

While bears raised concerns about the overall mortality rates of head and neck cancer declining over the past decade, SEER data has shown that they are, in fact, higher than what was estimated when the trial first started. While the statement from American Cancer Society has validity, readers should keep in mind it was referencing a 30-year period and makes no distinction as to what the trends are during Multikine's study (2011 to present).

In addition, the work of Fosco Research using SEER data was able to independently verify the survival rates of the SOC groups based on several key selection criteria. The research estimates an improvement of 90.78% compared to SOC given the extended duration of the trial.

(Source: Fosco Research)

Additionally, in its Phase 2 clinical trial, Multikine was administered over a period of two weeks (Day 1 to Day 14), with surgery occurring between Day 21 and Day 28 and radiotherapy/chemo applied after incision wounds heal by Day 35 and Day 56. A key and substantial detail exists in such methodology, as surgery commenced 1-2 weeks after Multikine dosage begins, unlike its Phase 3 trial, where surgery commences almost immediately post-Multikine treatment. This small difference has vast implications, as cytokines present in Multikine have a half-life of only 2-15 hours post-administration.

In other words, by the time the Phase 2 trial reached surgical stage, 0.01% of Multikine's bioavailability was likely to be present in patients versus an estimated bioavailability of 25-50% for the Phase 3 trial. Hence, during surgery, the Phase 3 trial will likely see substantially greater synergistic effects in LI+SOC treatments as cytokines destroy malignant growth around the tumor area as to decrease the probability of metastasis and increase patient survival rates. Tragically, quantitative data for cytokine half-lives were not discovered through medical research until 2008-2018. Therefore, there was no way Multikine's Phase II clinical trial could have accounted for this variable in its design. Tragically, the drug may have posted clinical profiles of greater than 10% tumor removal and 50% cancer cell reduction, and substantially improved the survival rates of patients in retrospect. As at this point, investors can only rely on past information to predict future results. By laws of conditional probability, the likelihood of overall approval will increase, as the chances of Phase 3 success are largely dependent on an event which has already occurred (and been refined in light of new information).

(Source: ResearchGate, Author's curation)

Six years after the commencement of Multikine's Phase 3 clinical trial, it was discovered immunotherapy possesses a "long-tail response" in survival benefits, which was not previously documented in medical literature. In a study of 6 compounds approved in the last decade, IT was found to dramatically improve the survival of patients when benchmarked against both targeted therapy and SOC, but only 2-3 years after initial dosage. Furthermore, after this time period, the annual death rate among patients declined significantly, as illustrated by the flattened Kaplan-Meier curve at this stage (implying its derivative against time is approaching zero). When such finding is applied to Multikine's Phase 2 trial, this finding could have rippling positive effects on the efficacy of its cytokine ingredients. In Phase 2, follow-up studies on tumor recurrence in patients treated with LI concluded exactly 24 months after initial dosage. As the reader can see, Multikine's previous investigation was concluded in a time frame which led to the drug completely missing its potential long-term life extension. Despite this, the drug was still able to meet all of its endpoints in Phase 2 (P<0.05) with its safety well-tolerated. Tragically, this delayed response was not discovered at the time of either Multikine's Phase 2 conclusion or Phase 3 commencement and, in retrospect, may have significantly increased trial enrollment, so more patients could have had access to the Multikine investigation.

In addition to implying a high delta (survival improvement), the trial would also suggest a high variance (scale of data points) in the results. However, this would not lead to difficulties for Multikine to achieve statistical significance, because Kaplan Meier analysis uses series time and not total time. In other words, variance in patients' survival is compared at each individual time interval rather than analyzed over the duration of the entire trial.

Summary

The most intense bear arguments come from the suspected toxicity of cytokines during Multikine's 21 days of administration at the inception of its Phase 3 clinical trial. This may very well have been the culprit behind the drug's trial halt in 2016 and IDMC's safety concerns in 2014. Next, the drug may not achieve significant significance, as a competitor's (IRX-2) clinical trial involving 25 HNSCC patients saw 56% survival benefit versus 21% in the control arm, but had a puzzling p value of <0.03. The way this metric was stated may imply the p value was, for the sake of argument, 0.0204, which illustrates the difficulty in achieving statistical significance despite a significant clinical trial benefit.

Nevertheless, the bull case is more than enough to compensate for Multikine's alleged shortfalls. Firstly, the extended duration of the trial is well explained by the long-tail effects of immunotherapy discovered nearly a decade after the trial started. This is further supported by Phase 3 trial design accounting for the proper half-life of cytokines and thus increasing its bioavailability. Finally, rising mortality rates in the SOC arm via SEER data estimation would definitively attribute the extended duration of the trial to patients surviving longer in the Multikine arm alone. Together, they suggest a substantial improvement for Multikine over SOC that is highly likely to show positive results in Kaplan-Meier analysis. Furthermore, the safety concerns will likely be outweighed by its clinical benefit and grant the drug green light to approval. If approved, Multikine would see a 12-year exclusivity on the HNSCC market with its BLA, rendering IRX-2 effectively unable to be commercialized.

Hence, the author estimates CVM has an 85% chance of witnessing trial success in Multikine and will likely ten-bag if so, due to the total addressable market of the drug being over $2.0 billion in the U.S. alone. On the other hand, there is a 15% probability CVM may fail its investigation and see shares go to zero. The author believes the risks to be worth taking due to a high expected value, and finds the scientific evidence much more compelling on the bullish side as to assign the stock a Strong Buy rating.

Author's Note: Special thanks to North Shore Research, Fosco, Alfred E. Neuman, and Gregory J. Stoddard for their ideas to this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.