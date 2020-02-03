3 Reasons Why The Cocoa Price Rally Is Getting Started

Investment Thesis

The price of cocoa has declined by more than 30% and 15% in the past ten and five years respectively. While bad, this performance has been better than the Bloomberg Commodity Index, which has declined by 41% and 23% respectively.

The decline in the price of the soft commodity is attributed to overproduction in the main cocoa-growing countries in West Africa and the purchasing power of the biggest cocoa bean buyers.

This is, however, taking a turn for the better. This year, the price of cocoa beans has been rising. It has risen by almost 7% since July Last year after Ghana and the Ivory Coast entered into a deal with cocoa stakeholders.

In this article, I will explain why the price of cocoa will likely continue to rise this year. First, I will explain what the deal means for cocoa prices. Second, I will explain how the political situation in West Africa could affect cocoa prices. Finally, I will share thoughts on the British pound, which is an important currency in cocoa production.

A good way to benefit from cocoa prices is to invest in companies like Hershey (HSY) and Mondelez (MDLZ). Another way is to invest in the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return (NIB) ETN, which tracks cocoa prices.

The Deal and Its Effect on Cocoa Prices

The demand for cocoa and cocoa products has been rising around the world. This is partly because of the overall improvement of the global economy, especially in China. Demand for chocolate has also remained robust in European, South American, and African countries. This is shown by the improving revenues of companies like Hershey (HSY) and Mondelez (MDLZ). For example, Hershey has managed to grow its annual revenue from $5.3 billion in 2009 to almost $8 billion in 2018.

At the same time, the prices of chocolate products have also increased. However, the price of cocoa beans has been subdued. As mentioned, the price has declined from $3.47 in 2011 to less than $2.5 per kilogram. This decline has led to significant implications for the lives of most cocoa producers. Most of them are small-scale farmers in Ghana and the Ivory Coast. The two countries produce 60% of the world’s cocoa. Their plight has been highlighted in several documentaries like this from DW.

The biggest challenge is that the cocoa trade has been relatively dysfunctional, with big companies taking advantage of small-scale farmers. This is changing. In June 2019 Ghana and Ivory Coast producers started negotiating, intending to raise the price.

In July last year, the two countries agreed to set a floor on the price of cocoa. Buyers agreed to pay at least $2,600 per tonne. Cocoa stakeholders and farmers agreed that the buyers would pay an additional premium of $400 on each tonne, as a living income differential to the farmers (LID). This new payment plan will start from the next 2020/21 production season. This agreement is partially the reason why cocoa prices have risen by about 7% since July last year.

While the deal is likely to push cocoa prices higher, there are concerns of overproduction. According to the Wall Street Journal, many participants expect that more people will come back to cocoa farming. Theoretically, this is expected to lead to overproduction and push prices lower.

However, I believe that these fears are unwarranted. The main reason is that cocoa plants take a longer period to mature. According to the International Cocoa Organization ((ICO)), it takes between three to five years for a cocoa plant to become productive. This is unlike other plants like corn and soybeans that take a shorter period. In the medium-term, I expect that production in West Africa to be modest. I expect the same from other countries like Indonesia, which has seen its production fall over the years.

National Elections in West Africa and Cocoa prices

Another catalyst for cocoa prices will be political uncertainties in Ghana and Ivory Coast. Unlike in Western countries, politics are a big deal in Africa. In many countries, the period before an election tends to see significant weaknesses. Cases of post-election violence are common in many African countries.

This year, the Ivory Coast and Ghana will have national elections. In Ghana, ex-president John Mahama will challenge the incumbent, Nana Akufo-Ado in the election that will happen in December. In Ivory Coast, President Alassane Ouattara will run for his third term. He could face Laurent Gbagbo, who was recently acquitted by the International Criminal Court.

To be clear. Ghana has a long history of carrying out successful and peaceful elections. The same cannot be said of Ivory Coast, a country that has had two civil wars this century. Still, the political environment in the two countries could lead to shortages in cocoa production. Also, the uncertainty itself could push speculators to push prices higher.

The two are not the only cocoa-producing countries that could go through upheavals this year. In Cameroon, another leading cocoa producer, violence erupted between the English and French-speaking regions. This crisis could continue this year and affect production in Manyu, one of the country’s biggest cocoa-producing regions. It appears that production in the region has been declining during the ongoing crisis.

British Pound and Its Direct Correlation with Cocoa Prices

Another likely catalyst for cocoa prices this year could be the British pound. The British pound tends to have a direct correlation with the price of cocoa. This is because London is one of the biggest places where physical cocoa is traded. Therefore, a strong pound tends to support cocoa prices while a weak sterling pushes cocoa prices lower. This relationship is shown in the chart below.

Source: Trading View

Therefore, predicting how sterling will trade this year can be a good indicator of how cocoa prices will move.

In January, the sterling has declined by 1.8% against the USD. The British pound index, which measures the strength of the pound against a basket of peer currencies, has declined by almost 2%. This decline is mostly because investors are afraid of a no-deal Brexit if the EU and the UK fail to have a deal by December 31st. It appears that the conservatives have already voted for Boris Johnson’s bill that ruled out seeking an extension if no trade deal is reached by the end of the year.

I believe that the country will not have a complete trade deal by the December deadline. At the same time, I don’t believe that Boris Johnson and other conservatives will want to leave the EU without a deal. This will likely see Johnson come back to parliament and seek an extension. This could be the reason why large investors’ bets on a pound rally have increased to the highest level in two years.

Another reason why the sterling has weakened this year is that the market hopes that the BOE will slash interest rates. This is because investors are partly using the wrong data to predict the BOE action. Sure, the industrial production, manufacturing production, CPI, and retail sales numbers released in January were relatively weak because, for manufacturing and industrial production, the numbers were for November, a month before the election. Other numbers for December and January have been quite good. The latest manufacturing and services PMI were quite good. The same is true with the latest house price index from Nationwide and Halifax. Therefore, I believe that the BOE could leave rates unchanged, which will be positive for the pound.

Conclusion

Cocoa prices have risen this year. Yet, there are concerns that the price could fall because of overproduction. I believe that this will not be the case since it takes a long period for cocoa plants to be productive. Also, political uncertainty in West Africa could push the prices higher. Finally, I expect the sterling to remain supportive of cocoa prices this year.

