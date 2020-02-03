Solar-Plus-Storage Could Push Solar To New Heights

Solar has experienced a huge amount of growth over the past few decades. The potential of solar PV technology is becoming increasingly clear given the rate of innovation in the space. Solar PV is experiencing exponential advancements similar to those of other semiconductor-based technologies like integrated circuits. These technological advancements have allowed solar to become cost-competitive in a growing number of markets and has contributed to the rise of solar giants such as First Solar (FSLR) and Canadian Solar (CSIQ).

The major issue plaguing the solar industry has been the lack of cost-effective energy storage. Given that solar does not provide baseload power, the concerns surrounding its long-term viability as a dominant energy source are somewhat warranted. Storage will likely continue to be a near-term limiting factor for solar in many areas around the world. However, the recent advancements in lithium-ion technology has made solar-plus-storage an increasingly attractive product.

The growing popularity of electric vehicles has been a major catalyst for rapid lithium-ion battery innovation. Tesla (TSLA) alone has contributed greatly to lowering the cost of lithium-ion storage. The billions that the company has invested into energy storage-related infrastructures like its Gigafactory has translated into increasingly cost-effective batteries. The growing investments into lithium-ion technology has been a huge boon for solar companies.

Energy Storage Is Increasingly Viable

Lithium-ion batteries have gotten noticeably cheaper over the past decade. In fact, the volume weighted average lithium-ion battery pack declined by 85% from 2010 to 2018. The cost of the average battery pack stood at $1160/kWh in 2010 and dropped to $176/kWh in 2018. Lithium-ion battery costs continue to decline as companies spend billions on lithium-ion battery research, development, and manufacturing.

Lithium-ion batteries have experienced stunning cost drops as a result of growing investments in the industry.

Source: BloombergNEF

The precipitous price decline of lithium-ion batteries has made solar viable in a growing number of areas. Moreover, solar-plus-storage is allowing solar companies to access off-grid markets that had been previously cut off. The off-grid markets are expected to experience a CAGR of 12.5% in the coming years. Given the benefits of having battery technology paired up with solar, many major solar companies have jumped into the battery market.

Solar industry leaders like SunPower (SPWR), SolarEdge (SEDG), and Enphase (ENPH) have incorporated lithium-ion storage into their businesses. In fact, solar-plus-storage is starting to become the norm among leading solar companies. The solar companies that are best able to integrate energy storage technologies will likely have a huge competitive advantage moving forward. Not only will solar be less grid-dependent, but it will also be viable in areas where the grid does not even exist.

Off-grid solar will open up markets to previously inaccessible regions.

Source: Greentech Media

Massive Opportunity

Cost-effective storage should be a game changer for solar companies. Solar companies will no longer need to rely on policies like net metering just to survive. As utilities are oftentimes direct competitors to solar companies, it is not surprising that utilities are lobbying to eliminate pro-solar policies like net metering. Net metering is a policy that essentially allows solar consumers to buy and sell electricity from the grid, which is absolutely vital for most solar consumers.

Eliminating this policy could bankrupt even the largest solar installers. If solar companies are too heavily reliant on such policies, they will essentially be at the mercy of policymakers. Cost-effective storage will help solar companies be less dependent on utilities and favorable policy. Solar companies heavily involved in residential solar will unsurprisingly benefit the most from energy storage.

The global off-grid energy storage market had a value of ~$31 billion in 2018. This figure is expected to grow at 7.5% over the next half-decade or so. If companies like Enphase, SolarEdge, or First Solar are able to acquire even a slice of that market, these companies could witness far greater top line growth. Solar companies that are heavily focused on the residential markets, like Enphase and SolarEdge, should see even greater upside in the likely scenario that energy storage prices keep declining at a fast pace.

With lithium companies like Albemarle (ALB) dramatically ramping up production and lithium-ion battery producers like Tesla massively scaling up manufacturing operations, the price of lithium-ion batteries will continue to plummet. Tesla's lithium ion products like the Powerwall have already started to transform the solar-plus-storage industry. As these products become even cheaper, solar-plus-storage could very well become one of the largest solar segments.

The huge investments being made into lithium-ion batteries will almost certainly lower battery prices in the coming years.

Source: InsideEVs

Conclusion

Investors interested in solar-plus-storage should look into companies like Enphase, SolarEdge, and SunPower. These companies are heavily invested in lithium-ion battery solutions. Enphase, for instance, is even incorporating lithium-ion batteries into its overall energy ecosystem with its Ensemble product. SolarEdge is incorporating lithium-ion storage technology in a similar manner and will also be a large player in the solar-plus-storage space.

The solar industry is set to change dramatically as energy storage takes off. The solar-plus-storage industry could see new players emerge as industry leaders. In fact, SolarEdge and Enphase are not even focused on solar panel manufacturing, and yet, are becoming some of the most valuable companies in the solar industry. Solar module manufacturing has proven to be an extremely volatile and low-margin business. Solar-plus-storage could prove to be the stable solar business that propels the industry moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.