Bond Market Week In Review For 1/27-1/31

This week, the big news was the Federal Reserve's policy announcement. Here is how they described the economy (emphasis added):

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in December indicates that the labor market remains strong and that economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate. Job gains have been solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Although household spending has been rising at a moderate pace, business fixed investment and exports remain weak. On a 12‑month basis, overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy are running below 2 percent. Market-based measures of inflation compensation remain low; survey-based measures of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed.

From the Fed's dual-mandate perspective, the economy is in a great place. There is still ample job growth:

Above are the three, six, and 12-month average increases in the number of establishment jobs added, which are 184,000, 189,000 and 176,000, respectively. For an economic expansion in its 10th year, those are great numbers.

Inflation is still very tame. All four main inflation measures are well-contained.

As a result, the Fed's dot-plot is projecting that the Fed will stay the course for the remainder of the year: All Fed governors are projecting that rates will be at current levels through year-end.

Unless there's a massive change in the underlying economy, it's doubtful that we'll see any Fed action for the foreseeable future.

Let's turn to this week's performance data, starting with the treasury market: Treasuries caught a strong safety bid on the back of the coronavirus news. The long-end of the market rallied strongly, with the TLT and TLH gaining 2.69% and 2.12%, respectively. The belly of the curve also rose.

The charts show that the market is in the middle of a strong rally: Remember that the bond market is still slow-moving - moves of 1 or two points are standard. That's what makes this week's activity that much more important: all sections of the curve are now in solid, strong rallies.

Let's place this into a longer perspective by looking at two daily charts: This week, the IEF broke through a number of key levels and reached a yearly high. While not at a new high, the TLT also broke through a number of key technical levels. A new high is within reach.

All of these events are causing a collapse of the yield curve, once-again causing an inversion: The 10-year-3-month spread is just barely negative.

Let's look at other bond markets: With the exception of junk bonds - which were off marginally - the entire bond market complex rose last week. Interestingly enough, emerging market bonds led the pack, probably in a search for yield. After that, the entire corporate complex rose.

Most of the charts show a pattern similar to the treasury market: Only the junk bond ETF (middle, top row) has dropped. All other ETFs are up.

We're clearly in a safety bid market. Expect this trend to continue until the coronavirus news changes.

