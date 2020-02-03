International Economic Week In Review For 1/27-1/30

The Bank of England maintained rates at .75%. Here is how the bank described the current state of the UK economy (emphasis added):

UK GDP growth slowed last year, reflecting weaker global growth and elevated Brexit uncertainties. Output is expected to have been flat in 2019 Q4. Growth in regular pay has fallen back to around 3½%, though unit labour costs have continued to grow at rates above those consistent with meeting the inflation target in the medium term. CPI inflation fell to 1.3% in December, core CPI inflation declined to 1.4%, and core services inflation is below its target-consistent range. The unemployment rate has remained low and stable, and employment growth has picked up. Following its annual reassessment of supply-side conditions, the Committee judges that there has been a somewhat greater margin of spare capacity in the economy over recent years, which has been exerting downward pressure on domestically generated inflation.

The latest annual GDP growth rate was 1.1%; it has been weaker since 2018 due to Brexit uncertainty. Despite a low unemployment rate, retail sales have trended lower on a Y/Y basis. Manufacturing PMI has been below 50 the last nine months, which explains why industrial production has contracted in nine of the last 12 months.

EU GDP increased by 1% Y/Y. While still positive, the growth rate has trended lower over the last four quarters. The inflation rate is rising a bit; it reached a 1.4% Y/Y rate in the latest report after printing at .8% and .7% in September and October of last year. Unemployment ticked .1% lower, hitting 7.4% in the latest report. These numbers have been negatively influenced by three of the largest economies having high unemployment rates; France, Spain, and Italy have rates of 8.4%, 13.7%, and 9.8%, respectively.

Russian GDP is rising a bit; it was at a 1.7% annual rate in the latest report. Unemployment was steady at 4.6%, which helped to support a 1.9% Y/Y percentage change in December.

Canadian GDP was up 1.3% annualized in the latest report. Key was positive news from the business sector:

Business investment in non-residential buildings was up 1.4%, after rising 1.0% in the second quarter. Growth in business investment in engineering structures accelerated to 3.1%, the fastest pace since the third quarter of 2016. Business investment in machinery and equipment rose 1.7%, after falling 6.0% in the second quarter, while investment in intellectual property products rose 1.5%, matching the previous pace of growth.

The increase is in line with the Bank of Canada's projections for the coming year:

Business investment outside the oil and gas sector is expected to grow at a moderate pace in 2020 and 2021 (Chart 11b). This outlook is consistent with the responses to the winter Business Outlook Survey. Business sentiment remained healthy, particularly outside oil-producing regions (Char t 12). Investment intentions are positive in the service sector, notably for spending on new technology. Overall, the strength of the service sector and the digitalization of the economy will continue to support business investment.

The signing of the USMCA trade deal should help to stabilize global sentiment, which will increase trade.

Despite a 2.2% unemployment rate, Japanese retail sales declined for the third straight month, falling 2.2% Y/Y. This despite a rebound in consumer confidence over the last 8 months. The drop is due to a sales tax increase from a few months ago that is still impacting consumer activity. Industrial production is still soft; it contracted 3% Y/Y in the latest report, which is the 9th time it has contracted in the last 12 months. Inflation is still weak; the latest report contained a .8% annual rate.

Let's look at this week's international ETF performance:

Everybody was down - the only issue was the amount of the drop. India was the "top" performer, only dropping .5%. I think this was due to little news coming from the country this week. After that come the large developed markets (UK, Europe, Japan, the US). Developing and emerging markets account for the rest.

With the exception of India (middle of the middle row), all ETFs are now in a correction; the only question is the severity of the decline.

These developments shouldn't be surprising. The coronavirus news has grown worse, and countries are taking strong measures to thwart its spread. These measures usually result in a drop in economic activity, which explains the sell-off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.