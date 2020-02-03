Tesla: A Solid Year, But The Future Is Even Brighter

The company's approach to deployment can also be a game changer with consumer trust and can help it leapfrog competitors when regulatory reforms are passed to allow for full-scale implementations.

Its unique approach to AI learning might be the answer with the myriad of issues which autonomous driving faces in learning the "rules of the road".

Yesterday, Tesla (TSLA) reported a blowout quarter with 112,000 deliveries as well as a 136% increase in energy storage sales. The company managed to increase revenues even as lower ASP hit the annual average as it lowered the price of the basic Model 3, which has become a larger part of the sales mix.

Other news about the production of Tesla's newest vehicle, the Model Y, being ahead of schedule in its ahead-of-schedule Shanghai plant helped the company reach new high in recent days, reaching over $600 per share.

Even with all of these good top and bottom line numbers, which include a profitable quarter and a record pile of cash, not so hidden in the comments on autonomous technologies lies the true secret to why I believe Tesla will be at the forefront of autonomous technologies in the years to come.

Neural Network Based On Actual Driving

The theory behind other companies which are developing autonomous driving technologies and solutions is that they want to introduce a product which is ready from the get-go, and they're working with car companies and artificial intelligence resources to map out a network for autonomous driving. Alphabet's Google (GOOG, GOOGL), for example, has a bunch of its cars driving around a certain city learning the roads and networks of data associated with driving. However, that means they are constrained to those data sources, and are only set to learn from the set parameters in that particular area or data set.

Tesla, on the other hand, has taken the approach of using its hundreds of thousands of vehicles, which are driving on the roads as we speak, to learn and adapt in real time. In its most recent filing, the company mentioned that its vehicles have driven over 3 billion miles in autopilot mode, and billions more in normal driving data has been collected.

The company then uses this data to develop its neural network in real time to identify issues and new capabilities through billions of data sources instead of in a parking lot being forced into certain situations to learn to adapt. This means that Tesla is sitting on potentially trillions of scenarios where its Big Data AI learning algorithms are used to develop its autonomous capabilities and flag issues in real time, which will allow for a much quicker perfection of these capabilities.

The ultimate difference will mean that a vehicle like Google's prototype will rarely have encountered many situations which Tesla networks have and which have proven to be issues with these technologies, like identifying cones and continuing their autonomous capabilities if and when a network connection is lost or tunnels obstruct the camera's full capabilities. The future of autonomous driving is loaded with uncertainties, and Tesla's approach seems to be handling it in the best way with an eye towards the future and not simply running it through millions of scenarios in a lab, but having real-life accounts of issues and capabilities.

Gradual Deployment

A key factor to implementation, when looking back at the introduction of new technologies, is the fact that Tesla is gradually releasing these new autonomous features to the public. The mentality behind this approach means that if we wake up tomorrow and Google has released its fully-automated vehicle, you'd have natural hesitations in getting into it and taking it on the highway or a busy downtown LA street, however cool it may be and even if we assume regulatory reforms don't hurt the rollout.

With Tesla, however, customers have used its autopilot features for years in cruise control, lane switching, and now with the identification of street lights and signs, which is set to be released to the public in the next batch of upgrades. When you get comfortable using these technologies, it becomes easier to adapt to new ones which are less of a leap from the previous ones.

Even as more companies continue to work on similar technologies, I believe that both of these approaches by Tesla will prove to place the company at the top of the autonomous vehicle technology market for the foreseeable future, whenever that future may come.

Solid Performance, Continued Competitive Headwinds

As I've stated in several previous articles I've written about Tesla, I continue to believe that competitive pressures will continue to mount as more car companies begin releasing their versions of electric-powered vehicles with similar technological developments and range. This may hinder the company's next few years until autonomous technologies head on full-force into the market, but until then, it seems well-positioned.

Yesterday, Tesla report cash flow of $10.3 billion, ending the quarter with $6.3 billion in cash on hand, more than enough to sustain the company's ramp-up in development and deliveries of its Model 3 and newer versions of vehicles it plans on releasing over the course of the next few years.

For 2020, analysts expect the company to report $32.2 billion in sales, which they expect to grow to $40.54 billion in 2021 - a slowdown from previous record-setting years, but nonetheless impressive. It is worth noting that Tesla is unlikely to include any adoption of the newer Model Y or the potential for its cybertruck deliveries when they become available.

For EPS, analysts expect Tesla to report $8.80 for 2020 and $14.08 for 2021 - a surge on account of a more steady profit mix as well as the introduction of higher-priced model vehicles. All in all, the company is well-positioned to maintain its operational efficiencies, even though competitive pressures may increase.

Thesis Conclusion

All in all, I do think that the current share price might be slightly overinflated and could come down some once competitor models come on-line later this year. However, from a technological standpoint, given all the advantages mentioned earlier, I continue to hold the stock as a bullish long-term choice. You can read my full thesis on the competitive pressures Tesla will be facing in my previous article.

I remain cautious on Tesla's year ahead but highly bullish on the company's long-term future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.