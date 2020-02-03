MLPX: 3 Reasons This Midstream Energy ETF Is A Strong Buy

MLPX compares favorably to its peers in several key ways, including in the quality of its holdings, its expenses and overall tax structure, and its dividend growth track record.

MLPX provides investors with a simple, cheap, and lower-risk, way to get exposure to this booming industry.

Long-time readers know that I like to cover midstream energy corporations, funds, and MLPs, as these investments generally offer high dividend yields, competitive valuations, and strong growth prospects. I tend to prefer lower-risk higher-quality names in this space, as these have tended to perform reasonably well in the past and will, I believe, continue to do so in the future.

One such lower-risk fund is the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSE: MLPX), a low-cost index fund tracking the broader midstream energy industry, and one of my top picks in the said industry. I last wrote about MLPX close to a year ago, so I thought revisiting the fund might be of interest to readers.

MLPX has performed relatively well during the past year, with double-digit shareholder returns and dividend growth, outperforming both the flagship MLP index - ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), and the broader energy industry index - Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), but underperforming the S&P 500. Reasonably good results, although the midstream industry itself keeps underperforming relative to the broader stock market.

Moving forward, I'm still quite bullish about MLPX due to a favorable industry outlook, and due to the fund's focus on low-risk, high-quality midstream corporation, comparatively strong yield and dividend growth track record, and favorable tax structure and expenses. MLPX remains one of the easiest, cheapest, and lowest-risk ways to invest in this booming industry, and is a strong buy.

Favorable Industry Outlook

As MLPX focuses on the midstream energy industry, I'll start with a brief overview and outlook of the said industry. It will be brief, as I've already described my views here and here, and I don't want to repeat myself too much.

Midstream Energy Industry

The midstream energy industry, or energy infrastructure industry, encompasses the gathering, processing, transportation, distribution and storage of energy products, mostly crude oil, natural gas, NGLs, and assorted refined products. The typical company in the industry is a pipeline operator, transporting energy products from upstream oil producers to downstream refineries.

Midstream Energy Industry - Competitive Advantages

Midstream energy companies generally operate in capital-intensive industries. It generally takes tens of millions of dollars to build the necessary infrastructure to store, transport and distribute energy products, and billions to create a competitive network.

Due to the above, these companies generally have strong competitive advantages and wide economic moats, which allow them to earn outsized revenues and earnings, leading to market-beating shareholder returns and outstanding dividend growth. As a quick example, take a look at the shareholder returns of Enbridge (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), the two largest companies in the industry by market cap. Shareholder returns for both have been significantly higher than those of the S&P 500 and the energy industry average, a testament to their strong financial performance:

Midstream Energy Industry - Financial/Dividend Stability

Midstream energy companies generally operate in heavily regulated industries. Government regulators sometimes directly set prices to ensure a reasonable rate of return on company assets, and almost always influence the industry to ensure an orderly, and somewhat profitable, market. Regulations all but ensure safe and stable revenues, earnings, and cash-flows for these companies, even during tough industry conditions or commodity price slumps.

As a quick example, look at EPD's financial performance throughout the years. The company's cash-flows and distributions have both grown throughout the years, even during periods of significant industry and economic stress, such as during the financial crisis and last oil price crash.

Stable revenues and distributions are a significant benefit for the company and its shareholders, especially those looking for safe income for retirement.

Midstream Energy Industry - Favorable Outlook

Midstream energy companies are strongly dependent on increased production of energy products to boost revenues, earnings, and cash-flows. Luckily for us, most industry analysts are forecasting strong energy production growth in the coming years, as the development of fracking and related technologies continues to boost production across U.S. sites:

Production growth is only slightly dependent on commodity prices, so investors should expect to see reasonably good industry performance even if oil prices remain somewhat subdued.

Increased production of energy products should increase demand for midstream energy assets, boosting the financial performance of these companies, and ultimately resulting in strong shareholder returns and dividend growth for their shareholders.

Corporate Structures - Corporations and MLPs

Midstream energy companies are sometimes structured as master limited partnerships, or MLPs. There are many advantages and disadvantages to each of these two structures, but for the purposes of this article, one key thing stands out: the average midstream energy MLP is smaller, less diversified, and of lower-quality than the average midstream energy corporation. As such, MLPs tend to be riskier investments, and have performed quite badly during periods of market stress in the past.

I tend to strongly prefer the higher-quality names in this industry and, as such, tend to strongly prefer funds which focus on corporations, and which avoid some of the lower-quality MLPs out there. MLPX is one such fund, so let's take a look.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Global X

Dividend Yield: 5.99%

Expense Ratio: 0.45%

Underlying Index: Solactive MLP & Energy Infrastructure Index

Holdings: 31

Fund Overview and Investment Thesis

MLPX is an ETF, administered by Global X, focusing on the North American midstream energy industry. The fund tracks the Solactive MLP & Energy Infrastructure Index, a broad-based index tracking the performance of the booming North American midstream energy industry.

MLPX is an outstanding investment choice, an easy way to get exposure to the booming midstream energy industry, and compares favorably to its peers as it is:

Safer , due to its focus on low-risk high-quality midstream corporations, with a strong track record of performing through commodity cycles.

, due to its focus on low-risk high-quality midstream corporations, with a strong track record of performing through commodity cycles. Cheaper , due to its low expense ratio and favorable tax structure, which should directly boost returns moving forward.

, due to its low expense ratio and favorable tax structure, which should directly boost returns moving forward. Strong combination of high yield and high dividend growth, which should boost long-term shareholder returns to double-digit rates.

MLPX promises safer and stronger dividends and returns to its shareholders, all at a reasonably cheap price, an outstanding combination. Let's take a look at each of these points.

Safer: Focus on low-risk, high-quality midstream corporations

Most midstream energy funds invest exclusively in MLPs which, as mentioned previously, are generally low-quality high-risk investments. MLXP, on the other hand, invests in both MLPs and more traditional corporations, significantly increasing diversification, lowering investor risk and volatility, and simply creating a higher quality, safer fund.

As such, MLPX generally performs moderately better during periods of significant market stress, as the fund's holdings are simply more capable of withstanding the said stresses. As a quick example, take a look at how MLPX and AMLP performed during the last quarter of 2019. Both funds were down, but MLPX suffered less than half the losses posted by AMLP:

Data by YCharts

As another quick example, compare the performance of these two funds for the past five days, in which the overall stock market has underperformed due to concerns about the coronavirus:

Data by YCharts

MLPX once again outperformed, as it generally does.

MLPX outperforms during bear markets, a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and especially important for more risk-averse investors and retirees. Lower-risk, higher-quality funds are almost always better than the alternatives, so MLPX really stands out here.

Cheaper: Low Expenses and simplified tax structure

MLPX has the lowest expense ratio out of all funds in this space, and it is significantly lower than the vast majority of its peers, including AMLP:

(Source: Company Filings - Chart by Author)

Lower expense ratios are always good, and will necessarily boost the fund's returns moving forward. I'm particularly attracted to low expense ratios for index funds, as I just don't see any reason to overpay for passively managed funds.

MLPX also has a more favorable tax structure when compared to its peers, but a bit of context first.

Regulations currently forbid most registered investment corporations, realistically investment funds, from investing more than 25% of their assets in MLPs, to effectively forbid anyone not a retail investor to take advantage of the tax benefits of these securities. Funds that wish to invest in MLPs can either register as corporations and pay corporate taxes, a significant drawback, or invest less than 25% of their assets in MLPs. Doing the latter, as MLPX does, is, in my opinion, the better choice, as being liable for corporate taxes is simply too much of a drawback, plus focusing on MLPs is simply too risky of an investment strategy.

Unless one believes that MLPs will boom while midstream energy corporations will stagnate, investing in funds which invest in both and avoiding corporate taxes is clearly the way to go. MLPX is one of the few funds that does it, a clear competitive advantage. AMLP, the flagship industry fund, does not do this, and is liable for corporate taxes, a significant drawback.

Strong Yield and Dividend Growth Track Record

Due to widespread bearish investor sentiment, energy valuations and prices remain somewhat depressed. Although this does mean that returns in the industry have been quite low for years, it also means that most energy stocks and funds currently offer very attractive dividend yields. MLPX currently sports a great 6.3% yield, significantly greater than the S&P 500's 1.7% yield, but lower than AMLP's 9.7% yield:

Data by YCharts

MLPX's dividend growth track record is also stellar, with results significantly outpacing those of AMLP, but somewhat comparable to those of SPY:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

As can be seen above, MLPX's dividend has grown at double-digit rates for the past five years. Extremely strong results, especially considering that time period includes the 2014-2015 oil price crash. The fact that MLPX is able to grow its dividend through commodity price cycles is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, especially for long-term dividend growth investors. MLPX's dividend track record is also an indication of the strong financial performance of its underlying holdings.

MLPX's combination of high yields and strong dividend growth is somewhat unique amongst asset classes and industries, is a strong benefit for the fund and its shareholders, and should lead to outsized returns in the coming years.

Assuming that MLPX's valuation, as indicated by the fund's dividend yield, remains the same, investors should expect to see shareholder returns of about 14-18%, equivalent to the fund's yield plus its dividend growth.

Performance Analysis

As mentioned previously, I last wrote about MLPX about one year ago, and shared with my readers a very similar investment thesis and thoughts to the ones in this article. Due to this, I thought it would be interesting to see how MLPX has performed since the writing of that article.

MLPX has performed significantly better than the average MLP or energy industry company, but also significantly worse than the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

MLPX's underperformance relative to the stock market average was almost completely due to changes in valuation. Midstream energy companies actually had reasonably good financial performance, but share prices and valuations have remained stubbornly low. By my calculations, and as can be seen below, if midstream energy valuations, as exemplified by their yields, had risen as much as those of the broader equities market, MLPX would have performed about as well as the S&P 500. Although weak energy valuations are obviously a negative for MLPX's past shareholders, it does mean that the company's dividend yield is much higher now than in the past, a rarity in today's almost permanent bull market:

Data by YCharts

A quick explanation of the chart above. MLPX's yield went up by 8% during the past year or so, SPY's yield was down by 11.20%, a difference of 19.20%, almost equivalent to the difference between their performance (20.50%).

MLPX's overall performance has been broadly similar since the fund's inception, with MLPX significantly underperforming the S&P 500, but also significantly outperforming its industry peers:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the results above, MLPX is an outstanding fund in an underperforming industry. The overall investment thesis is mostly accurate, MLPX's dividend wouldn't have grown otherwise, but the market continues undervaluing the midstream industry.

Conclusion - Strong Buy

MLPX offers investors a simple way to get exposure to the booming midstream energy industry, and compares favorably to its peers due to its focus on low-risk, high-quality holdings, low expenses and tax structure, and strong dividend growth track record. The fund makes for an outstanding investment opportunity, and would be a welcome addition to any investor's portfolio.

