Mondelez: Time To Take A Bite

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is one of the companies that was formed when Kraft Foods split. Essentially, Kraft Foods changed its name to Mondelez, and then the Kraft Foods Group was branched off of it. Mondelez handles the snack portion of the business and is a global leader in candy, chocolate, biscuits, and second when it comes to gum. The major brands that make up Mondelez include Trident, Toblerone, Tang, Cadbury, Ritz, Chips Ahoy, Halls, belVita, Nabisco, and my personal favorite, Oreo.

Mondelez had an amazing breakout, pushing the stock to all-time highs of $58.80 coming off of 2019 Q4 earnings. The stock has had a very good past year, up 27.1%. Even with the 7% boost seen today, the stock still beat the industry (12%), and the market (19.4%) when it comes to capital gains for investors. As you can see below, historically, Mondelez has done a very good job of tracking the market in terms of return. Most notably, the company consistently dominates the industry. As the company prepares for a great 2020 and breaks out of an 8-month range, I am going long MDLZ.

Earnings Report

Mondelez did very well across the board in Q4, surpassing analysts' projections on most major key factors. The biggest of which was organic sales shooting up 4.1%, blowing away expectations of 2.5%. Looking at adjusted EPS, the company showed $0.61, which beat the expectation of $0.60. This is not massive by any means, but still impactful enough to help drive the stock up 7%. Gross profit being down 20 bps YoY was one of the weak spots on the release. The company cited that this was primarily due to plat transition issues in Brazil and the highly inflationary environment in Argentina.

Looking forward, the company is projecting organic sales to continue to grow roughly 3%, high single-digit EPS growth, and Free Cash Flow of approximately $3 billion. It was mentioned that it is expecting net revenue to drop by approximately 1%, but that it will have no material impact on adjusted EPS. As you can see below, analysts agree that there is going to be a steady incline in EPS over the next few years. This is a good sign for shareholders as earnings over the past five years have been fairly unstable and there has not been a ton of growth.

How's The Dividend?

Taking a look at the dividend, it is by no means massive. Currently sitting at 1.94%, this is well below the industry average of 2.7%. However, it is higher than the bottom 25% of dividend-paying companies in the US market as that sits at 1.4%. Mondelez currently boasts a rather smaller payout ratio sitting at 38.9%, and in three years, it is forecasted that the dividend is up to 2.4%, with a payout ratio of 45%. This is welcome news to shareholders as it points to further dividend growth without destroying the balance sheet.

Obviously, this is not a play I am holding simply for the dividends, but it is nice to know there is a steady stream of income flowing to shareholders and there is a very good appetite from management to continue to grow the dividend much like its industry peers have done. The stock is only going to attract more eyes as it nears the 10-year mark of consistent dividend increases.

What Does The Price Say?

Hitting all-time highs is a large accomplishment, and not something to overlook, especially when the stock has traded in a fairly tight range of just over 9% over the last 8 months, trying to push for new highs and maintaining them. As you can see below, Mondelez hit new highs in May 2019 around the $53-mark and quickly accelerated to $56 in June. Unfortunately, since then the stock has not done much, moving back and forth between $51.50 and $56.69. Thankfully for shareholders, the stock was already up roughly 33% in the first 4 months of 2019, which does explain the stock being much flatter for the rest of the year.

Getting a little more technical, I have held off buying Mondelez due to the range it is stuck in. Until the stock broke out on Thursday, there were not any major signs from a technical perspective to go long, and unless I was going to time the market perfectly, the most I would have made was 9%. Based on what I look at, there were not any bullish signals in the last 8 months until today.

Looking below at the 50- and 200-day moving averages, we can see that the stock is currently trading above both. I will not ever buy a stock that is trading below either. As you can see, the stock has had 2 "recent" crosses where the 50-day moving average touches the 200 and stays above it. More importantly, we can see how the stock reacted against the 200-day moving average most recently in November and December. The reaction is not as strong as I would typically like to see in terms of the moving average holding the stock price, but with the bullish cross and the breakout, I am long MDLZ.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, the future is bright, but modest for Mondelez International. With very strong 2019 Q4 results, for the most part, the stock has broken out of an 8-month trading range to new all-time highs. With a fairly positive outlook on 2020, Mondelez is poised to have another great year for shareholders. I believe that management will continue to increase the dividend over time, and down the road, Mondelez will be viewed as a great dividend-paying company. This will be especially true when it hits the 10-year mark of consistent dividend increases.

All of this, backed by solid technicals is why I am long MDLZ from $56.79. This is a great spot to take a bite of Mondelez and one of those stocks you can tuck away in your portfolio knowing it will likely track the market fairly well, and pay you a dividend on top. Snack on!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDLZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.