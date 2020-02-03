Dividend Increases: January 25-31, 2020 (Part 1)

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past week, more than 40 companies in the CCC list decided to increase their dividends, including six of my DivGro holdings. The following table covers the Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders. Please see Part 2 of this article for coverage of the Dividend Challengers.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions and Contenders, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

ABC sources and distributes pharmaceutical products to healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers, and specialty drug patients in the United States and internationally. The company distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, and home healthcare supplies and equipment. ABC was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

On Jan 30, ABC declared a quarterly dividend of 42¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.0% from the prior dividend of 40¢.

Payable Mar 2, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

Blackrock (BLK)

BLK is an investment management company that provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients across the world. The company’s offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments. BLK was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City.

On Jan 29, BLK declared a quarterly dividend of $3.63 per share.

This is an increase of 10.0% from the prior dividend of $3.30.

Payable Mar 23, to shareholders of record on Mar 5; ex-div: Mar 4.

Church & Dwight (CHD)

CHD develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The company sells its consumer products under a range of brands through a distribution platform that includes supermarkets, mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstores, convenience stores, specialty stores, and websites.:// CHD was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

On Jan 31, CHD declared a quarterly dividend of 24¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.5% from the prior dividend of 22.75¢.

Payable Mar 2, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

Comerica (CMA)

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, CMA is a financial services company that provides various financial products and services to business and individual customers. In addition to Texas, CMA locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida, and Michigan, with select businesses in other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

On Jan 28, CMA declared a quarterly dividend of 68¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.5% from the prior dividend of 67¢.

Payable Apr 1, to shareholders of record on Mar 13; ex-div: Mar 12.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

CNI was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company operates the largest railroad in Canada and the only coast-to-coast railroad in North America. CNI offers transportation services that include rail, intermodal container, and trucking services. It also warehousing and distribution, logistics parks, freight forwarding, customs brokerage services, industrial development, and marine services.

On Jan 28, CNI declared a quarterly dividend of C57.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.0% from the prior dividend of C53.75¢.

Payable Mar 31, to shareholders of record on Mar 10; ex-div: Mar 9.

Chevron (CVX)

Founded in 1984 and based in San Ramon, California, CVX is a multinational energy corporation involved in all aspects of the oil and gas industries, including exploration and production; refining, marketing and transport; chemicals manufacturing and sales; and power generation. CVX is the fifth-largest integrated energy company with operations in about 180 countries.

On Jan 29, CVX declared a quarterly dividend of $1.29 per share.

This is an increase of 8.4% from the prior dividend of $1.19.

Payable Mar 10, to shareholders of record on Feb 17; ex-div: Feb 14.

California Water Service (CWT)

CWT is a holding company that provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. The company produces, purchases, stores, treats, tests, distributes, and sells water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. CWT was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

On Jan 29, CWT declared a quarterly dividend of 21.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.6% from the prior dividend of 19.75¢.

Payable Feb 21, to shareholders of record on Feb 10; ex-div: Feb 7.

Franklin Electric (FELE)

FELE designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The company sells its products to specialty distributors, original equipment manufacturers, industrial and petroleum equipment distributors, and oil and utility companies. FELE was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

On Jan 27, FELE declared a quarterly dividend of 15.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.9% from the prior dividend of 14.5¢.

Payable Feb 20, to shareholders of record on Feb 6; ex-div: Feb 5.

First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

With headquarters in Billings, Montana, FIBK is a financial and bank holding company for First Interstate Bank. The company provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, including deposits products, real estate and consumer loans, and account management services. The company also offers internet and mobile banking services. FIBK was incorporated in 1971.

On Jan 28, FIBK declared a quarterly dividend of 34¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.7% from the prior dividend of 31¢.

Payable Feb 20, to shareholders of record on Feb 10; ex-div: Feb 7.

Principal Financial (PFG)

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, PFG is a leading provider of retirement services, insurance solutions, and asset management services. In addition, the company offers individual life and disability insurance, group life and health insurance, and residential mortgage loan origination and servicing products in the United States. PFG was founded in 1879.

On Jan 28, PFG declared a quarterly dividend of 56¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.8% from the prior dividend of 55¢.

Payable Mar 27, to shareholders of record on Mar 2; ex-div: Feb 28.

Polaris Industries (PII)

PII designs, engineers, manufactures and markets off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and small vehicles. Products are sold through dealers and distributors located in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Mexico. The company also produces and supplies replacement parts for its product lines. PII was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

On Jan 31, PII declared a quarterly dividend of 62¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.6% from the prior dividend of 61¢.

Payable Mar 16, to shareholders of record on Mar 2; ex-div: Feb 28.

Rollins (ROL)

ROL is a service company that provides pest and termite controls services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company’s pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services. ROL was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Jan 28, ROL declared a quarterly dividend of 12¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.3% from the prior dividend of 10.5¢.

Payable Mar 10, to shareholders of record on Feb 10; ex-div: Feb 7.

SJW (SJW)

SJW provides water utility services in the United States. The company produces, purchases, stores, purifies, distributes, and sells water. Additionally, the company provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna leases. SJW was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

On Jan 29, SJW declared a quarterly dividend of 32¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.7% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable Mar 2, to shareholders of record on Feb 10; ex-div: Feb 7.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

SKT is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. The company focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. It has outlet shopping centers located in 21 states and in Canada. SKT was founded in 1981 and is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.

On Jan 27, SKT declared a quarterly dividend of 35.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.7% from the prior dividend of 35.5¢.

Payable May 15, to shareholders of record on Apr 30; ex-div: Apr 29.

Standard Motor Products (SMP)

SMP manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company focuses on heavy-duty, industrial equipment, and original equipment service markets. It sells its products to warehouse distributors, retail chains, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations. SMP was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

On Jan 31, SMP declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.7% from the prior dividend of 23¢.

Payable Mar 2, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

S&P Global (SPGI)

SPGI provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets across the world. The company operates through S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Platts divisions. SPGI was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Jan 29, SPGI declared a quarterly dividend of 67¢ per share.

This is an increase of 17.5% from the prior dividend of 57¢.

Payable Mar 11, to shareholders of record on Feb 26; ex-div: Feb 25.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, FELE, BLK, and ABC.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

FELE's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in FELE in January 2010 would have returned 15.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

BLK's price line is at the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in BLK in January 2010 would have returned 10.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ABC's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in ABC in September 2009 would have returned 15.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Also, note this table contains the ex-dividend dates for Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders only. See Part 2 of this article for the ex-dividend dates of Dividend Challengers.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: February 4-17, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (31.Jan) Yrs 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Tuesday, 4 February (Ex-Div Date 02/04) TD Ameritrade (AMTD) 2.61% $47.48 10 18.9% 0.31 02/19 Brown & Brown (BRO) 0.76% $44.90 26 9.7% 0.085 02/19 Wednesday, 5 February (Ex-Div Date 02/05) Cambridge Bancorp (OTC:CATC) 2.94% $72.18 21 4.0% 0.53 02/20 Franklin Electric (FELE) 1.07% $57.69 27 10.8% 0.155 02/20 Thursday, 6 February (Ex-Div Date 02/06) Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 2.65% $37.72 27 3.0% 0.2496 02/21 American Water Works (AWK) 1.47% $136.20 12 10.1% 0.5 03/04 Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 2.09% $44.06 15 14.9% 0.23 02/14 Friday, 7 February (Ex-Div Date 02/07) American Electric Power (AEP) 2.69% $104.22 10 5.9% 0.7 03/10 Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) 2.26% $31.02 25 5.9% 0.175 03/02 First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) 3.53% $38.50 10 14.1% 0.34 02/20 WW Grainger (GWW) 1.90% $302.67 48 6.4% 1.44 03/01 Helmerich & Payne (HP) 7.00% $40.55 47 1.6% 0.71 03/02 International Business Machines (IBM) 4.51% $143.73 24 8.6% 1.62 03/10 Thursday, 13 February (Ex-Div Date 02/13) AmerisourceBergen (ABC) 1.96% $85.56 15 10.0% 0.42 03/02 Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) 1.98% $64.57 10 4.4% 0.32 02/28 Amgen (AMGN) 2.96% $216.05 10 18.9% 1.6 03/06 Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 2.35% $165.41 15 11.0% 0.97 02/28 American States Water (AWR) 1.38% $88.56 65 6.9% 0.305 03/02 Bunge (BG) 3.81% $52.43 19 9.3% 0.5 03/02 Black Hills (BKH) 2.58% $83.03 49 5.6% 0.535 03/01 Church & Dwight (CHD) 1.29% $74.22 23 8.0% 0.24 03/02 Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) 1.81% $21.02 20 4.9% 0.095 03/06 Enbridge (ENB) 6.02% $40.67 24 11.8% 0.6122 03/01 Gorman-Rupp (GRC) 1.57% $36.91 47 8.3% 0.145 03/10 Friday, 14 February (Ex-Div Date 02/14) Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 4.00% $22.00 16 7.4% 0.22 03/18

Thanks for reading and happy investing! If you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series, please let me know in the comments below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK, CNI, CVX, SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.