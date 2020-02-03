Eurozone GDP - That Recession Might Be Arriving

This is over and above the problems with the variability within the eurozone.

The European Central Bank has a problem, GDP growth is slowing to the point of recession, but inflation is rising.

The eurozone's problem

As we all know, the eurozone simply isn't an optimal currency area. This poses significant problems for monetary policy for, by definition, we've got to have the same monetary policy over those differing economies where such is not optimal. Shrug, that's just what the problem is.

As I've been saying for some time now, there's a strong suggestion of a recession arriving in the eurozone. Manufacturing is already in a recession, and certain economies within the zone are too. Last month's numbers weren't good, and this month's are worse.

But here's the problem. The eurozone, like other central banks, has an inflation target. And eurozone inflation is rising toward that target number. Which means that there's not a great deal of room for the European Central Bank to ease monetary policy in order to boost growth. And this is indeed a problem.

At which point, my prediction would be that the eurozone economy is just going to stagnate. No, not stagflation - that implies significant inflation without growth - but just an economy that meanders along and gets pretty much nowhere. That's not a good environment for us as investors, but that's what I think is going to be happening.

Eurozone GDP

We have the latest eurozone GDP numbers:

Or:

Preliminary numbers showed that euro zone GDP grew by 0.1% q/q in the fourth quarter, slowing from an upwardly revised 0.3% rise in the third and below expectations of 0.2%. Growth from a year earlier eased to 1% from 1.2%.

That's pretty pathetic, and in any other major global economy, that would have the central bank easing monetary policy. The ECB has one problem in that there's not a great deal it can do to ease policy, of course. Interest rates are already negative, and there aren't all that many government bonds it can legally buy to expand QE.

Within the varied economies, Greece is doing OK, but that's by the useful tactic of having had a 25% fall in GDP a few years back. Germany is crawling along at around and about evens, and Italy is - as it has been for years - stymied by monetary conditions and the exchange rate being too high for that economy. The growth economy has been France.

Ooops:

The first estimate of French fourth-quarter GDP growth was a shocker; GDP unexpectedly fell by 0.1% q/q after a 0.3% increase in the third quarter. This came in well below expectations of a 0.2% q/q increase.

Now, it's possible to go on, as many do, and say this is all destocking and don't worry about it. That is, to my mind, a mistake. Destocking is a signal that producers are uneasy, uncertain about the future. After destocking comes a fall in business investment - you know, that animal spirits thing Keynes talked about which drives the business cycle.

In and of itself, a slowdown isn't a problem. It's the other bit which is.

Eurozone inflation

We also have the preliminary inflation numbers for the eurozone:

Preliminary numbers showed that euro zone inflation rose to 1.4% y/y in January from 1.3% in December.

Or:

This creates a problem for the ECB. Its inflation target is not "around 2%" as it is for the Fed or the BoE. It is, instead, "up to 2%," which is very much more restrictive. 2% is the top end of the range it's supposed to be aiming at.

The policy problem

So, growth is subdued to being recessionary. The cure for this is a loosening of monetary policy. Yet, there's not much, if any room, for the ECB to loosen monetary policy. Further, the ECB is already close to its inflation target - note, again, that it's more restrictive than the Fed's - and so, I'm not sure that there's much that it can do.

Sure, fiscal policy can do all sorts of things, but there is no central body for fiscal policy in the eurozone - that's not how it is constructed in political terms. The only overarching body is the ECB, which has monetary policy as its only power.

I don't see a way out of this.

My view

I'm therefore very down indeed on economic prospects for the eurozone. Partly, it's prejudice - I always thought the basic idea of the single currency was a bad one. One the other hand, my prediction was always that this is what would happen. I've been predicting the problem since the late 1990s.

But in more detail, and more supportably perhaps, there isn't a policy power there that can deal with this general slowdown. Monetary policy, given the political constraints, is near played out. Yet, we're here on the cusp of a proper recession. Further, we have that inflation constraint which we're near breaching as well.

Lower interest rates might not even be possible. Even if they were, what about that inflation? QE is played out because there aren't the German bonds to buy, meaning other national bonds can't be either.

The best I can see here is that the eurozone has to allow any recession to simply run its course. Sure, an economy will recover. In the end. Keynes' point was that we can speed up this process, not that it would never happen. But even if we are all Keyensians now, if we've not got the tools available, then letting matters run their course is all that's left.

I'm left insisting that the eurozone is in for a period of some years of low-to-no growth, even if a full-blown recession is avoided. Simply because none of the normal stimulatory tools are available at this point.

The investor view

The point for an investor is, of course, to go elsewhere. Sure, there will always be special situations, growth companies and so on. But any form of macroeconomic investing tells us to be doing so elsewhere. The $ or £ zones look very much more attractive than the €, that is.

Inflation already rising to target along with growth disappearing? The eurozone just isn't going to be a clever place for our money. Go elsewhere.

